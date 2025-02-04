4 Nations Face-Off Live Stream: United States vs Finland Hockey | TV Channel, Preview

Juuse Saros will take the crease for Finland as they open their 4 Nations Face-Off campaign against the United States on Thursday night. The 29-year-old goaltender, known for his composure and experience, was selected by head coach Antti Pennanen to lead Finland in this high-stakes matchup.

Five weeks ago, the United States triumphed over Finland to secure back-to-back gold medals at the World Junior Hockey Championship. Now, the rivalry reignites as the NHL stars from both nations face off in their opening game of the 4 Nations Face-Off on Thursday night.

How to watch 4 Nations Face-Off

What: Four Nations Face-Off Hockey

When: February 12–20, 2025

TV Channels: ESPN, ESPN+, SteadyFlix, Viaplay, Nelonen/Ruutu

A Clash of Hockey Titans: USA vs Finland

“It’s a special tournament, a one-of-a-kind thing, so you try to enjoy it as much as possible,” Saros said after Finland’s practice at the CN Sports Complex on Wednesday. “Obviously, you try to make the most of it.”

Pennanen emphasized that Saros’ extensive experience played a key role in the decision to start him over fellow goaltenders Kevin Lankinen and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. Saros has appeared in 41 games (all starts) for the Nashville Predators this season, posting an 11-23-6 record with a 2.95 goals-against average (GAA), a .899 save percentage, and four shutouts.

Lankinen, who has been solid for the Vancouver Canucks, holds a 19-8-7 record with a 2.53 GAA, a .905 save percentage, and four shutouts in 34 games (32 starts). Meanwhile, Luukkonen, tending net for the Buffalo Sabres, has gone 18-16-4 with a 3.02 GAA, a .895 save percentage, and two shutouts in 39 games (all starts).

Despite strong options in net, Saros’ track record and poise under pressure made him the clear choice for Finland’s opening game. As the team looks to make an early statement in the tournament, all eyes will be on Saros to deliver a standout performance against a talented U.S. squad.

Tournament Schedule (All Times Eastern)

Wednesday, February 12

Canada vs. Sweden, 8 p.m. | TNT/Max

Thursday, February 13

USA vs. Finland, 8 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN+

Saturday, February 15

Finland vs. Sweden, 1 p.m. | ABC/ESPN+

USA vs. Canada, 8 p.m. | ABC/ESPN+

Monday, February 17

Canada vs. Finland, 1 p.m. | TNT/Max

Sweden vs. USA, 8 p.m. | TNT/Max

Thursday, February 20

Championship Game, 8 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN+

Team Rosters: NHL Stars Unite

The 4 Nations Face-Off brings together the best of the NHL, with each team boasting a roster filled with elite talent. Here’s a breakdown of the squads:

Canada

Head Coach: Jon Cooper (Tampa Bay Lightning)

Jon Cooper (Tampa Bay Lightning) Captain: Sidney Crosby

Sidney Crosby Key Players: Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Brad Marchand

Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Brad Marchand Goaltenders: Jordan Binnington, Adin Hill, Sam Montembeault

Canada’s roster is a powerhouse, blending speed, skill, and physicality. With Crosby leading the charge and McDavid’s electrifying playmaking, they’re a favorite to take home the title.

Finland

Head Coach: Antti Pennanen

Antti Pennanen Captain: Aleksander Barkov

Aleksander Barkov Key Players: Mikko Rantanen, Sebastian Aho, Patrik Laine, Juuse Saros

Mikko Rantanen, Sebastian Aho, Patrik Laine, Juuse Saros Goaltenders: Kevin Lankinen, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Juuse Saros

Finland may not have the same depth as Canada or the U.S., but their roster is packed with skilled forwards and a strong defensive core. Barkov and Rantanen will be key to their success.

Sweden

Head Coach: Sam Hallam

Sam Hallam Captain: Victor Hedman

Victor Hedman Key Players: William Nylander, Elias Pettersson, Erik Karlsson, Mika Zibanejad

William Nylander, Elias Pettersson, Erik Karlsson, Mika Zibanejad Goaltenders: Samuel Ersson, Filip Gustavsson, Linus Ullmark

Sweden’s roster is a blend of youth and experience, with Hedman anchoring the defense and Nylander leading the offense. Their structured play and puck possession make them a tough opponent.

USA

Head Coach: Mike Sullivan (Pittsburgh Penguins)

Mike Sullivan (Pittsburgh Penguins) Captain: Auston Matthews

Auston Matthews Key Players: Jack Hughes, Matthew Tkachuk, Quinn Hughes, Connor Hellebuyck

Jack Hughes, Matthew Tkachuk, Quinn Hughes, Connor Hellebuyck Goaltenders: Connor Hellebuyck, Jake Oettinger, Jeremy Swayman

Team USA is stacked with speed and skill, led by Matthews and the Hughes brothers. Their aggressive style and depth at every position make them a serious contender.

What to Watch For

The 4 Nations Face-Off is more than just a tournament—it’s a preview of international hockey at its best. With no All-Star Game this season, fans will get to see NHL stars compete with national pride on the line. Key matchups to watch include:

Canada vs. Sweden (February 12): A classic rivalry between two hockey powerhouses.

A classic rivalry between two hockey powerhouses. USA vs. Canada (February 15): North American bragging rights are up for grabs.

North American bragging rights are up for grabs. Sweden vs. USA (February 17): A clash of styles as Sweden’s structure meets USA’s speed.

The championship game on February 20 will crown the first-ever 4 Nations Face-Off winner, adding a new chapter to international hockey history.

The 4 Nations Face-Off is a fresh take on international hockey, offering fans a chance to see their favorite NHL stars compete in a high-stakes, fast-paced tournament. With games in Montreal and Boston, the atmosphere will be electric, and the competition fierce. Whether you’re cheering for Canada’s dominance, Sweden’s precision, Finland’s resilience, or USA’s speed, this tournament is sure to deliver unforgettable moments. Don’t miss it!