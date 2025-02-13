Team USA Vs Finland hockey live streaming : Where to watch NHL 4-Nations Face-Off tonight

The 4 Nations Face-Off kicks off with a thrilling matchup between the United States and Finland on Thursday, Feb. 13, setting the stage for what promises to be an action-packed tournament. Both teams boast rosters filled with NHL superstars, making this opening game a must-watch for hockey fans.

Where to watch USA Hockey vs Finland From USA

When: Thursday, February 13

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Where: Centre Bell (Montreal, Quebec)

Channel: TNT, truTV (USA) / TSN, SportsNet (Canada)

The United States counters with a roster brimming with top-tier talent. Leading the charge is Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs, one of the NHL’s most prolific goal-scorers. He’s joined by Jack Hughes of the New Jersey Devils, whose elite speed and vision make him a constant threat, and Jack Eichel of the Vegas Golden Knights, a skilled center with a knack for clutch performances. With a blend of offensive firepower and defensive depth, Team USA is ready to make a statement in the tournament.

How to watch 4 Nations: Finland vs USA in Canada

Canadian fans have multiple options to tune into the Hockey Finland vs USA game and the entire 4 Nations Face-Off tournament:

WATCH: Finland vs USA Live 4 Nations Hockey

TV Broadcast

Sportsnet: Sportsnet will also provide coverage of the tournament, including the Canada vs Sweden matchup.

Cable-Free Options

If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can still stream the game through the following services:

Sportsnet NOW Premium: This service provides access to all Sportsnet channels, including the 4 Nations Face-Off games.

Sportsnet NOW Premium: This service provides access to all Sportsnet channels, including the 4 Nations Face-Off games.

Player to Watch for Finland: Artturi Lehkonen, Forward

Artturi Lehkonen, the dynamic winger for the Colorado Avalanche, has been a force to reckon with this season. Despite being limited to just 45 of Colorado’s 57 games, Lehkonen has already set a career high with 23 goals, including 21 at even strength, leading all current Finnish national team members in both categories.

Lehkonen is expected to skate on a potent 5-on-5 line alongside elite playmakers Aleksander Barkov and Mikko Rantanen, his former Avalanche teammate. This trio’s chemistry and offensive firepower could prove devastating for Team USA. Lehkonen also has a strong track record against projected U.S. starting goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, having scored five goals in five games against him during the Avalanche’s first-round playoff series victory over the Winnipeg Jets in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

According to NHL EDGE stats, Lehkonen ranks in the 95th percentile for high-danger shots on goal (56) and the 96th percentile for high-danger goals (15), making him a constant threat in the offensive zone.

Player to Watch for the USA: Auston Matthews, Forward

Auston Matthews, the star center for the Toronto Maple Leafs, is a scoring machine and a key player for Team USA. Since the start of last season, Matthews leads all U.S.-born skaters with 45 multipoint games, just ahead of Quinn Hughes (44).

Matthews is expected to share even-strength minutes with Jack Hughes of the New Jersey Devils, who leads all Americans and is tied for fifth in the NHL with 28 primary assists this season. This duo’s combination of Matthews’ goal-scoring prowess and Hughes’ playmaking ability could create nightmares for Finland’s defense.

Matthews boasts an impressive resume, leading all active NHL players in career goals per game (0.64). He is also one of only two U.S.-born players to begin their NHL careers with nine consecutive 20-goal seasons, joining Patrick Kane in this exclusive club.