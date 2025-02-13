Here’s how to watch USA Vs. Finland NHL Today: Livestreams, TV Channel, 4 Nations Lineup

The 4 Nations Face-Off continues tonight with an exciting matchup as the United States takes on Finland in both teams’ tournament debut. The action began with a thrilling opener on Wednesday night, where Canada edged out Sweden in a 4-3 overtime victory after a dramatic comeback by the Swedes. Now, all eyes turn to the Bell Centre in Montreal as the U.S. and Finland face off in what promises to be a high-intensity game.

Here’s everything you need to know to catch the game, including live stream options, TV channels, projected lineups, and more.

How to watch USA vs Finland hockey

Date: Thursday, February 13

Thursday, February 13 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Location: Bell Centre, Montreal, Quebec

Bell Centre, Montreal, Quebec TV Channel: ESPN/TSN/SportsNet

NHL 4 Nations Face-Off Schedule

Here’s a look at the tournament schedule leading up to tonight’s game and beyond:

Wednesday, Feb. 12: Canada 4, Sweden 3 (OT)

Canada 4, Sweden 3 (OT) Thursday, Feb. 13: USA vs. Finland, 8 p.m. | ESPN | Bell Centre | Live Stream

USA vs. Finland, 8 p.m. | ESPN | Bell Centre | Saturday, Feb. 15: Finland vs. Sweden, 1 p.m. | ABC | Bell Centre

Finland vs. Sweden, 1 p.m. | ABC | Bell Centre Saturday, Feb. 15: USA vs. Canada, 8 p.m. | ABC | Bell Centre

USA vs. Canada, 8 p.m. | ABC | Bell Centre Monday, Feb. 17: Canada vs. Finland, 1 p.m. | TNT | TD Garden

Canada vs. Finland, 1 p.m. | TNT | TD Garden Monday, Feb. 17: Sweden vs. USA, 8 p.m. | TNT | TD Garden

Sweden vs. USA, 8 p.m. | TNT | TD Garden Thursday, Feb. 20: Championship Game, 8 p.m. | ESPN | TD Garden

Team USA: Star-Studded Lineup

The United States boasts a roster loaded with elite talent, led by captain Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs. Matthews, one of the NHL’s most prolific goal-scorers, is joined by dynamic playmakers like Jack Hughes of the New Jersey Devils and Jack Eichel of the Vegas Golden Knights. The U.S. lineup is deep, with a mix of speed, skill, and physicality that makes them a formidable opponent.

Projected Lineup for Team USA

Forwards:

Kyle Connor — Jack Eichel — Matthew Tkachuk

Jake Guentzel — Auston Matthews — Jack Hughes

Brady Tkachuk — J.T. Miller — Matt Boldy

Brock Nelson — Vincent Trocheck — Dylan Larkin

Defensemen:

Zach Werenski — Charlie McAvoy

Jaccob Slavin — Adam Fox

Noah Hanifin — Brock Faber

Goaltenders:

Connor Hellebuyck

Jake Oettinger

Scratched: Chris Kreider, Jake Sanderson, Jeremy Swayman

Injured: None

Finland: A Balanced and Skilled Squad

Finland is led by captain Aleksander Barkov of the Florida Panthers, a two-way force, and assistant captain Sebastian Aho of the Carolina Hurricanes, a dynamic offensive threat. The team also features stars like Mikko Rantanen and Patrik Laine, making them a well-rounded and dangerous opponent.

Projected Lineup for Finland

Forwards:

Artturi Lehkonen — Aleksander Barkov — Mikko Rantanen

Roope Hintz — Sebastian Aho — Patrik Laine

Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Mikael Granlund

Teuvo Teravainen — Erik Haula — Joel Armia

Defensemen:

Niko Mikkola — Esa Lindell

Urho Vaakanainen — Nikolas Matinpalo

Olli Maatta — Henri Jokiharju

Goaltenders:

Juuse Saros

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Scratched: Juuso Valimaki, Kaapo Kakko, Kevin Lankinen

Injured: None

Preview: 4 Nations Face-Off Format and Key Updates

The 4 Nations Face-Off is set to bring a fresh twist to international hockey, blending NHL-style excitement with unique tournament rules. As the tournament approaches, here’s a breakdown of the format, overtime rules, and some key roster updates that could impact the competition.

Overtime and Shootout Rules

Much like the NHL, the 4 Nations Face-Off will feature 3-on-3 sudden-death overtime during the round-robin games. However, there’s a notable difference: the overtime period will last 10 minutes instead of the NHL’s standard five minutes. If the game remains tied after overtime, a three-round shootout will determine the winner.

For the championship game, the format shifts to the traditional playoff-style overtime. Teams will play 5-on-5 hockey in consecutive 20-minute periods until a goal is scored, ensuring a true winner is crowned.

Key Roster Updates

Injuries have already impacted the tournament, with several marquee players forced to withdraw. One of the most significant losses is Quinn Hughes, the star defenseman for the Vancouver Canucks, who was set to represent Team USA. Hughes has been sidelined for Vancouver’s last four games due to an undisclosed injury, prompting his withdrawal from the 4 Nations Face-Off.

To fill the void, the United States has called up Jake Sanderson of the Ottawa Senators. Sanderson, a rising young defenseman known for his poise and two-way play, joins fellow Senator Brady Tkachuk on the U.S. roster. While Hughes’ absence is a blow to Team USA, Sanderson’s addition brings a fresh dynamic to the blue line.

What to Watch For