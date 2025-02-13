SUBSCRIBE
News
Sam Allcock

Here’s how to watch USA Vs. Finland NHL Today: Livestreams, TV Channel, 4 Nations Lineup

Here is everything NHL fans need to know about 4 Nations Face-Offs- USA vs Finland game

Team USA Vs. Finland Hockey tonight

The 4 Nations Face-Off continues tonight with an exciting matchup as the United States takes on Finland in both teams’ tournament debut. The action began with a thrilling opener on Wednesday night, where Canada edged out Sweden in a 4-3 overtime victory after a dramatic comeback by the Swedes. Now, all eyes turn to the Bell Centre in Montreal as the U.S. and Finland face off in what promises to be a high-intensity game.

Finland vs USA today

Here’s everything you need to know to catch the game, including live stream options, TV channels, projected lineups, and more.

How to watch USA vs Finland hockey

  • Date: Thursday, February 13
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Location: Bell Centre, Montreal, Quebec
  • TV Channel: ESPN/TSN/SportsNet
  • Livestream: watch every live games

NHL 4 Nations Face-Off Schedule

Here’s a look at the tournament schedule leading up to tonight’s game and beyond:

  • Wednesday, Feb. 12: Canada 4, Sweden 3 (OT)
  • Thursday, Feb. 13: USA vs. Finland, 8 p.m. | ESPN | Bell Centre | Live Stream
  • Saturday, Feb. 15: Finland vs. Sweden, 1 p.m. | ABC | Bell Centre
  • Saturday, Feb. 15: USA vs. Canada, 8 p.m. | ABC | Bell Centre
  • Monday, Feb. 17: Canada vs. Finland, 1 p.m. | TNT | TD Garden
  • Monday, Feb. 17: Sweden vs. USA, 8 p.m. | TNT | TD Garden
  • Thursday, Feb. 20: Championship Game, 8 p.m. | ESPN | TD Garden

Team USA: Star-Studded Lineup

The United States boasts a roster loaded with elite talent, led by captain Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs. Matthews, one of the NHL’s most prolific goal-scorers, is joined by dynamic playmakers like Jack Hughes of the New Jersey Devils and Jack Eichel of the Vegas Golden Knights. The U.S. lineup is deep, with a mix of speed, skill, and physicality that makes them a formidable opponent.

Projected Lineup for Team USA

Forwards:

  • Kyle Connor — Jack Eichel — Matthew Tkachuk
  • Jake Guentzel — Auston Matthews — Jack Hughes
  • Brady Tkachuk — J.T. Miller — Matt Boldy
  • Brock Nelson — Vincent Trocheck — Dylan Larkin

Defensemen:

  • Zach Werenski — Charlie McAvoy
  • Jaccob Slavin — Adam Fox
  • Noah Hanifin — Brock Faber

Goaltenders:

  • Connor Hellebuyck
  • Jake Oettinger

Scratched: Chris Kreider, Jake Sanderson, Jeremy Swayman
Injured: None

Finland: A Balanced and Skilled Squad

Finland is led by captain Aleksander Barkov of the Florida Panthers, a two-way force, and assistant captain Sebastian Aho of the Carolina Hurricanes, a dynamic offensive threat. The team also features stars like Mikko Rantanen and Patrik Laine, making them a well-rounded and dangerous opponent.

Projected Lineup for Finland

Forwards:

  • Artturi Lehkonen — Aleksander Barkov — Mikko Rantanen
  • Roope Hintz — Sebastian Aho — Patrik Laine
  • Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Mikael Granlund
  • Teuvo Teravainen — Erik Haula — Joel Armia

Defensemen:

  • Niko Mikkola — Esa Lindell
  • Urho Vaakanainen — Nikolas Matinpalo
  • Olli Maatta — Henri Jokiharju

Goaltenders:

  • Juuse Saros
  • Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Scratched: Juuso Valimaki, Kaapo Kakko, Kevin Lankinen
Injured: None

Preview: 4 Nations Face-Off Format and Key Updates

The 4 Nations Face-Off is set to bring a fresh twist to international hockey, blending NHL-style excitement with unique tournament rules. As the tournament approaches, here’s a breakdown of the format, overtime rules, and some key roster updates that could impact the competition.

Overtime and Shootout Rules

Much like the NHL, the 4 Nations Face-Off will feature 3-on-3 sudden-death overtime during the round-robin games. However, there’s a notable difference: the overtime period will last 10 minutes instead of the NHL’s standard five minutes. If the game remains tied after overtime, a three-round shootout will determine the winner.

For the championship game, the format shifts to the traditional playoff-style overtime. Teams will play 5-on-5 hockey in consecutive 20-minute periods until a goal is scored, ensuring a true winner is crowned.

Key Roster Updates

Injuries have already impacted the tournament, with several marquee players forced to withdraw. One of the most significant losses is Quinn Hughes, the star defenseman for the Vancouver Canucks, who was set to represent Team USA. Hughes has been sidelined for Vancouver’s last four games due to an undisclosed injury, prompting his withdrawal from the 4 Nations Face-Off.

To fill the void, the United States has called up Jake Sanderson of the Ottawa Senators. Sanderson, a rising young defenseman known for his poise and two-way play, joins fellow Senator Brady Tkachuk on the U.S. roster. While Hughes’ absence is a blow to Team USA, Sanderson’s addition brings a fresh dynamic to the blue line.

What to Watch For

  • Overtime Drama: The extended 10-minute 3-on-3 overtime promises high-speed, high-stakes action, with plenty of opportunities for highlight-reel plays.
  • Championship Intensity: The shift to 5-on-5 overtime in the final ensures a classic, hard-fought battle for the title.
  • Roster Adjustments: With key players like Quinn Hughes sidelined, teams will need to adapt quickly. Jake Sanderson’s performance for Team USA will be one to watch.
