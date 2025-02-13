Where to Watch Duel at Daytona Live: TV Schedule, Streams for Qualifying Races

The excitement is building as the Duel at Daytona qualifying races are set to take place on Thursday, Feb. 13, determining the final lineup for the 67th Daytona 500. With 38 cars already locked into the race through Wednesday’s qualifying, the two 60-lap Duel races will decide the last two spots in the 40-car field. For NASCAR fans, this is a must-watch event, as the stakes are high and the competition is fierce.
Here’s everything you need to know about where and how to watch the Duel at Daytona, including TV schedules, streaming options, and key details about the races.
Duel at Daytona TV Schedule and Start Times
- Race 1 Start Time: Approximately 6 p.m. CT on Thursday, Feb. 13
- Race 2 Start Time: Approximately 30 minutes after Race 1 concludes
- Track: Daytona International Speedway (2.5-mile oval) in Daytona Beach, Florida
- Race Length: 60 laps (150 miles) for each Duel
What’s at Stake in the Duel at Daytona?
The Daytona 500 is NASCAR’s crown jewel, and the Duel qualifying races are the final step in setting the starting grid. While 36 chartered teams are guaranteed spots, four positions remain up for grabs among nine non-chartered teams. Two of those spots will be awarded to the highest-finishing open cars in each Duel race.
Notable drivers like former Cup champions Jimmie Johnson and Martin Truex Jr. have already secured their spots based on qualifying speeds. However, the pressure is on for drivers like Justin Allgaier, Helio Castroneves, and Chandler Smith, who are among those vying for the final positions.
How to Watch the Duel 1 & 2 at Daytona From Anywhere
TV Coverage
- Channel: FS1
- Watch FREE on Fubo: Fubo offers a free trial for new users, making it a great option to catch the races without a cable subscription.
Streaming Options
- FuboTV: Free trial available for new subscribers.
- FOX Sports App: Requires a subscription to access live coverage.
- NASCAR.com and SiriusXM: Audio streaming is available for those who prefer to listen to the action.
Duel Starting Lineups
Race 1
- Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Toyota
- Ryan Preece, No. 60 Ford
- Josh Berry, No. 21 Ford
- Austin Dillon, No. 3 Chevrolet
- Ty Dillon, No. 10 Chevrolet
- Zane Smith, No. 38 Ford
- Kyle Busch, No. 8 Chevrolet
- Chase Elliott, No. 9 Chevrolet
- Michael McDowell, No. 71 Chevrolet
- AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Chevrolet
- William Byron, No. 24 Chevrolet
- Martin Truex Jr., No. 56 Toyota
- Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Toyota
- Tyler Reddick, No. 45 Toyota
- Bubba Wallace, No. 23 Toyota
- Justin Haley, No. 7 Chevrolet
- Justin Allgaier, No. 40 Chevrolet
- Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Chevrolet
- Ross Chastain, No. 1 Chevrolet
- Helio Castroneves, No. 91 Chevrolet
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Chevrolet
- Chandler Smith, No. 66 Ford
- JJ Yeley, No. 44 Chevrolet
Race 2
- Austin Cindric, No. 2 Ford
- Joey Logano, No. 22 Ford
- Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Toyota
- Christopher Bell, No. 20 Toyota
- Kyle Larson, No. 5 Chevrolet
- Alex Bowman, No. 48 Chevrolet
- Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Ford
- Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Ford
- Chris Buescher, No. 17 Ford
- Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Ford
- Noah Gragson, No. 4 Ford
- Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Chevrolet
- Riley Herbst, No. 35 Toyota
- Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Toyota
- Shane Van Gisbergen, No. 88 Chevrolet
- Cole Custer, No. 41 Ford
- Corey LaJoie, No. 01 Ford
- Erik Jones, No. 43 Chevrolet
- John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Toyota
- Anthony Alfredo, No. 62 Chevrolet
- BJ McLeod, No. 78 Chevrolet
- Cody Ware, No. 51 Ford
What to Watch For
The Duel at Daytona is more than just a qualifying event—it’s a preview of the drama and intensity that will unfold in the Daytona 500. Key storylines include:
- Open Car Battles: Drivers like Helio Castroneves and Justin Allgaier will fight for the final spots in the Daytona 500.
- Chartered Team Strategy: Even though 36 cars are locked in, teams will use the Duels to fine-tune their setups and strategies for the big race.
- Star Power: With drivers like Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, and Denny Hamlin on the track, the Duels promise high-speed action and plenty of excitement.