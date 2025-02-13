Where to Watch Duel at Daytona Live: TV Schedule, Streams for Qualifying Races

The excitement is building as the Duel at Daytona qualifying races are set to take place on Thursday, Feb. 13, determining the final lineup for the 67th Daytona 500. With 38 cars already locked into the race through Wednesday’s qualifying, the two 60-lap Duel races will decide the last two spots in the 40-car field. For NASCAR fans, this is a must-watch event, as the stakes are high and the competition is fierce.

Here’s everything you need to know about where and how to watch the Duel at Daytona, including TV schedules, streaming options, and key details about the races.

Duel at Daytona TV Schedule and Start Times

Race 1 Start Time: Approximately 6 p.m. CT on Thursday, Feb. 13

Race 2 Start Time: Approximately 30 minutes after Race 1 concludes

Approximately Track: Daytona International Speedway (2.5-mile oval) in Daytona Beach, Florida

Race Length: 60 laps (150 miles) for each Duel

What’s at Stake in the Duel at Daytona?

The Daytona 500 is NASCAR’s crown jewel, and the Duel qualifying races are the final step in setting the starting grid. While 36 chartered teams are guaranteed spots, four positions remain up for grabs among nine non-chartered teams. Two of those spots will be awarded to the highest-finishing open cars in each Duel race.

Notable drivers like former Cup champions Jimmie Johnson and Martin Truex Jr. have already secured their spots based on qualifying speeds. However, the pressure is on for drivers like Justin Allgaier, Helio Castroneves, and Chandler Smith, who are among those vying for the final positions.

How to Watch the Duel 1 & 2 at Daytona From Anywhere

TV Coverage

Channel: FS1

FS1 Watch FREE on Fubo: Fubo offers a free trial for new users, making it a great option to catch the races without a cable subscription.

Streaming Options

FuboTV: Free trial available for new subscribers.

Free trial available for new subscribers. FOX Sports App: Requires a subscription to access live coverage.

Requires a subscription to access live coverage. NASCAR.com and SiriusXM: Audio streaming is available for those who prefer to listen to the action.

Duel Starting Lineups

Race 1

Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Toyota Ryan Preece, No. 60 Ford Josh Berry, No. 21 Ford Austin Dillon, No. 3 Chevrolet Ty Dillon, No. 10 Chevrolet Zane Smith, No. 38 Ford Kyle Busch, No. 8 Chevrolet Chase Elliott, No. 9 Chevrolet Michael McDowell, No. 71 Chevrolet AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Chevrolet William Byron, No. 24 Chevrolet Martin Truex Jr., No. 56 Toyota Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Toyota Tyler Reddick, No. 45 Toyota Bubba Wallace, No. 23 Toyota Justin Haley, No. 7 Chevrolet Justin Allgaier, No. 40 Chevrolet Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Chevrolet Ross Chastain, No. 1 Chevrolet Helio Castroneves, No. 91 Chevrolet Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Chevrolet Chandler Smith, No. 66 Ford JJ Yeley, No. 44 Chevrolet

Race 2

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Ford Joey Logano, No. 22 Ford Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Toyota Christopher Bell, No. 20 Toyota Kyle Larson, No. 5 Chevrolet Alex Bowman, No. 48 Chevrolet Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Ford Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Ford Chris Buescher, No. 17 Ford Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Ford Noah Gragson, No. 4 Ford Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Chevrolet Riley Herbst, No. 35 Toyota Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Toyota Shane Van Gisbergen, No. 88 Chevrolet Cole Custer, No. 41 Ford Corey LaJoie, No. 01 Ford Erik Jones, No. 43 Chevrolet John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Toyota Anthony Alfredo, No. 62 Chevrolet BJ McLeod, No. 78 Chevrolet Cody Ware, No. 51 Ford

What to Watch For

The Duel at Daytona is more than just a qualifying event—it’s a preview of the drama and intensity that will unfold in the Daytona 500. Key storylines include: