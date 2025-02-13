OG Brands LTD Partners with OhMyKoko to Drive Growth in Hong Kong’s Beauty Market in 2025

February 13, 2025 (Hong Kong) – OG Brands LTD, a leading distributor of premium beauty and wellness brands in Asia, proudly announces its exclusive partnership with OhMyKoko, a pioneering “skin activist” brand, to revolutionize the clean beauty market in Hong Kong.

After reviewing numerous international brands, OG Brands selected OhMyKoko for its commitment to safe, vegan, and sustainable skincare—a rising demand among Hong Kong beauty consumers. With a growing preference for paraben-free, silicone-free, and cruelty-free skincare, OG Brands sees OhMyKoko as the ideal brand to drive a new standard in natural beauty products.

“We carefully select brands that don’t just follow trends but set new standards,” said Dana Zilberstein, CEO of OG Brands LTD. “OhMyKoko stood out because of its authenticity, innovation, and commitment to ingredient integrity. We believe this brand will transform how Hong Kong consumers perceive clean beauty, offering a trustworthy, results-driven alternative to conventional skincare.”

Founded by Rosa Torres and Helena Arauz, OhMyKoko is more than just skincare—it’s a global movement advocating for skin health and ethical beauty. With dermatologically tested formulations, the brand ensures its products are suitable for sensitive skin while being eco-friendly and free from harmful chemicals.

“As we expand into Hong Kong and beyond, we want OhMyKoko to be synonymous with safety and transparency in the cosmetics industry,” said Rosa Torres, Co-CEO of OhMyKoko. “Our mission is to reach consumers who seek high-performance, natural, and vegan skincare—whether they are longtime advocates or just beginning their journey toward conscious beauty choices.”

With OG Brands’ expertise in luxury beauty distribution, this partnership will ensure strong retail placement, targeted marketing strategies, and consumer education initiatives to make OhMyKoko a household name in Hong Kong’s clean beauty space.

About OG Brands LTD

OG Brands LTD is a premier distributor specializing in launching exclusive indie beauty and wellness brands across key Asian markets, including APAC and MIDDLE EAST. With a deep understanding of regional beauty trends and strong retailer partnerships, OG Brands provides strategic market entry, retail distribution, and brand-building services for high-growth international brands.

About OhMyKoko

OhMyKoko is a skin activist brand dedicated to redefining clean beauty standards with vegan, sustainable, and toxin-free skincare. Their dermatologically tested formulas harness the power of botanicals to deliver high-performance, ethical skincare solutions that prioritize both skin health and environmental responsibility.

