Harry and Meghan Invictus Games 2025 Live Broadcast on February 8

The 2025 Invictus Games, the inspiring international sporting event for wounded, injured, and sick military personnel and veterans, is set to kick off in Vancouver with a spectacular opening ceremony on February 8. This year’s event promises to be bigger and more star-studded than ever, with a lineup of global music icons and a packed schedule of thrilling competitions. Here’s everything you need to know about the Invictus Games 2025 Opening Ceremony, the event schedule, and how to watch it live.

When and Where to Watch the Invictus Games 2025 Opening Ceremony

The 2025 Invictus Games will officially begin with its highly anticipated opening ceremony on February 8, 2025, at BC Place in Vancouver, Canada. The ceremony will feature breathtaking performances by some of the biggest names in music, including Katy Perry, Roxane Bruneau, Noah Kahan, Nelly Furtado, and Coldplay’s Chris Martin. Event producer Patrick Roberge has described it as the most star-studded opening ceremony in the history of the Invictus Games, with around 800 performers set to entertain a crowd of 40,000 spectators.

The ceremony will not only celebrate the resilience and courage of the competitors but also set the tone for a week of inspiring athletic achievements.

For those unable to attend in person, the Invictus Games 2025 Opening Ceremony will be available to stream live. Official streaming details will be announced closer to the event, but fans can expect coverage on major platforms, including:

Invictus Games Foundation’s official website

Global broadcast partners (check local listings for channels like BBC, ESPN, or CBC)

Social media platforms (YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram may offer live streams or highlights)

Stay tuned to the official Invictus Games social media channels for updates on streaming options and links.

Event Schedule: What to Expect

The 2025 Invictus Games will run from February 8 to February 16, with competitions taking place in both Vancouver and Whistler. This year’s event will feature 11 sports, including six winter sports for the first time in the Games’ history. The full schedule includes:

Alpine Skiing

Snowboarding

Biathlon

Cross-Country Skiing

Skeleton

Wheelchair Curling

Indoor Rowing

Sitting Volleyball

Swimming

Wheelchair Basketball

Wheelchair Rugby

Up to 550 competitors from 25 nations will participate, showcasing their strength, determination, and teamwork.

Special Guests and Royal Attendees

In addition to the incredible athletes and performers, the 2025 Invictus Games will welcome special guests, including Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, the founder of the Invictus Games. Prince Harry’s vision for the Games has brought global attention to the resilience of wounded service personnel and veterans.

This year, the event will also be graced by Prince Joachim and Princess Marie of Denmark, who will attend on February 14 and 15. Their presence underscores the international support for the Games and the importance of honoring those who have served their countries.

Why the Invictus Games Matter

Founded in 2014, the Invictus Games have become a beacon of hope and inspiration for wounded service members and veterans worldwide. The Games provide a platform for competitors to challenge themselves, build camaraderie, and demonstrate the power of the human spirit.

As Prince Harry once said, “These Games have shown the very best of the human spirit.” The 2025 Invictus Games in Vancouver and Whistler will continue this legacy, celebrating courage, resilience, and the unbreakable bond of the global military community.

Don’t Miss Out!

Mark your calendars for February 8 and join millions of viewers worldwide in celebrating the opening of the 2025 Invictus Games. Whether you’re tuning in for the star-studded performances, the thrilling competitions, or the inspiring stories of the competitors, this is an event you won’t want to miss.

For more information, visit the official Invictus Games website and follow their social media channels for updates. Let’s come together to honor the heroes of the Invictus Games 2025!