Here’s how to watch Canada Vs. USA Hockey Rivalry Series | Live Tv Channel, preview for Final

The stage is set for an epic showdown as Canada’s National Women’s Team faces off against their cross-border rivals, Team USA, in the decisive Game 5 of the 2024-25 Rivalry Series. After four intense games, the series is tied 2-2, and everything will be on the line when the two teams meet at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Saturday, February 8.

This winner-takes-all finale promises to be a thrilling conclusion to one of the most storied rivalries in women’s hockey. Here’s everything you need to know about the game, including what to watch for and how to catch all the action.

U.S. V Canada Hockey Finale Details

Last Meeting: A Nail-Biting Shootout

The series was leveled on Thursday night in Halifax, where Canada and the United States battled to a 2-1 shootout decision in favor of Team USA. The Americans struck first, with Hilary Knight scoring midway through the first period. However, the home crowd erupted when Blayre Turnbull, a native of Stellarton, Nova Scotia, tied the game with just 2:20 remaining in regulation.

Despite the late-game heroics, Canada fell short in the shootout, with the U.S. converting on three of four attempts. The loss evened the series at two wins apiece, setting the stage for a dramatic Game 5.

How to Watch: USA vs Canada Rivalry Series Final

Don’t miss a second of the action as these two hockey powerhouses battle for supremacy. Here’s how to tune in:

What: 2024-25 Rivalry Series Final (Game 5)

Who: Canada vs. USA

When: Saturday, February 8

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

Where: Scotiabank Centre, Halifax, Nova Scotia

TV: NHL Network

Live Stream Anywhere: Click here to watch

What to Watch: Key Players and Storylines

Blayre Turnbull: Hometown Hero

Turnbull has been a standout performer in this year’s Rivalry Series, tallying two goals and an assist. The 31-year-old forward has also been a force in the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL), recording five goals and two assists in 15 games as captain of the Toronto Sceptres. Her clutch goal in Game 4 showcased her ability to rise to the occasion, and she’ll be looking to deliver another memorable performance in front of her home crowd.

Marie-Philip Poulin: Captain Clutch

No discussion of Canada’s national team is complete without mentioning Marie-Philip Poulin, affectionately known as “Captain Canada.” Poulin has a long history of delivering in high-pressure situations, from scoring the game-winning goal in last year’s Rivalry Series finale to her legendary performances in Olympic gold medal games. This season, she leads the PWHL with 10 goals in 14 games as captain of the Montreal Victoire. Expect her to be a key factor in Game 5.

Team USA’s Roster Additions

The Americans have bolstered their lineup for the final two games of the series, adding forwards Izzy Daniel (Toronto Sceptres), Clair DeGeorge (Montreal Victoire), Maureen Murphy (Montreal Victoire), and Mannon McMahon (Ottawa Charge) to the roster. These additions bring fresh energy and depth to a team already led by veterans like Hilary Knight and Megan Keller.