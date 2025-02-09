Where to watch 2025 kitten bowl live: start time, tv channel and online streams

Before the 2025 Super Bowl kicks off, there’s another heartwarming event to enjoy—adorable kittens and puppies taking the field!

Forget the pregame show—the real must-watch event ahead of Super Bowl LIX is the 2025 Great American Rescue Bowl (formerly known as the Kitten Bowl), airing Sunday, Feb. 9, on the Great American Family channel. This adorable spectacle features frisky kittens and playful pups teaming up for cuteness overload—and a meaningful cause. Here’s everything you need to know.

How to Watch the 2025 Great American Rescue Bowl

Date: Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025

Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025 Time: 12 p.m. ET | 9 a.m. PT

12 p.m. ET | 9 a.m. PT Channel: Great American Family

Great American Family Streaming: Available Now

The two-hour Rescue Bowl kicks off Super Bowl Sunday at noon ET, followed by the annual Puppy Bowl at 2 p.m. and the Chiefs-Eagles showdown at 6:30 p.m.

More Than Just a Game—It’s About Adoption

Beyond the cute factor, the event promotes pet adoption. The Great American Family channel has partnered with North Shore Animal League America for a week-long initiative offering 50% off adoption fees for pets four months and older.

Animal advocate and TV personality Beth Stern will host the event as kittens and puppies compete in teams—the Sweetie Pies and the Totally Take Me Homes—showcasing adoptable pets in action.

While the furry antics are irresistible, the Rescue Bowl’s mission is serious: promoting pet adoptions. The Great American Family channel has teamed up with North Shore Animal League America for a week-long adoption drive, offering 50% off fees for animals four months and older.

This year’s event, hosted by actress and animal advocate Beth Stern, splits its four-legged “athletes” into two teams: the Sweetie Pies and the Totally Take Me Homes. Every whisker and wag highlights the joy of adopting shelter pets.

Now in its second year on Great American Family, the Rescue Bowl combines feel-good entertainment with lifesaving impact. Whether you’re tuning in for the kittens, puppies, or the cause, this is the ultimate pre-Super Bowl tradition for animal lovers.

Who hosts the Great American Rescue Bowl?

Renowned animal advocate, bestselling author and Animal League America Board member Beth Stern, who has personally placed more than 2,000 fosters over the years, returns to host the Great American Rescue Bowl in 2025. This year’s Rescue Bowl also features on-air personalities Masey McClain and Taylor Kalupa.

What is the Great American Rescue Bowl?

Much like late music superstar Prince, the Great American Rescue Bowl was formerly known as The Kitten Bowl. The special is a cat- and dog-filled gridiron throwdown of pets looking for their fur-ever homes. The two-hour adoption event offers a fun and furry alternative to the Super Bowl and includes adult dogs and cats as well as puppies and kittens playing on a football-themed stage. Between the turnovers and touchdowns, the special features heartwarming stories of pet lives saved through fostering.