2025 Puppy Bowl: TV channel, Start Time, How To Watch The 2025 Puppy Bowl Live

The 2025 Puppy Bowl: The Ultimate Furry Showdown on Super Bowl SundayBefore the Super Bowl kicks off, another fierce yet adorable battle is set to unfold—the 2025 Puppy Bowl! Returning on February 9, this beloved annual event will once again bring the cutest competitors to the field as Team Ruff and Team Fluff go paw-to-paw for the highly coveted “Lombarky” Trophy.

A Celebration of Adoption & Playful Pups

Now in its 21st year, the Puppy Bowl is more than just an entertaining spectacle—it’s the longest-running TV event dedicated to raising awareness about pet adoption. This year’s game will feature 142 rescue puppies from 80 shelters, all eager to find their forever homes while giving it their all in this tail-wagging showdown.

“Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl has become a pop culture phenomenon, growing in reach, awareness, and—of course—puppies every year,” said Howard Lee, Chief Creative Officer of U.S. Networks and President of Discovery Networks.

As always, referee Dan Schachner will oversee the action, ensuring fair play as the pups tumble, chase, and score. Alongside the Lombarky Trophy, awards for MVP (Most Valuable Puppy) and the Underdog Award will also be handed out, recognizing the standout stars of the game.

Special Pups & Special Guests

This year’s Puppy Bowl will also spotlight some incredible special-needs dogs, including Jolene, a wheelchair-using American Pit Bull Terrier-mix, and Sprinkle, an Australian Shepherd-mix who is both blind and hearing-impaired.

Adding a Hollywood touch, filmmaker James Gunn will make a special appearance during the game alongside his dog, Ozu. Gunn, the director of the upcoming “Superman” movie, credits Ozu as inspiration for how Krypto, Superman’s dog, is portrayed in the film.

How to Watch the 2025 Puppy Bowl Live

The Puppy Bowl XXI kicks off at 2:00 p.m. ET on multiple networks, making it easier than ever to tune in:

TV Channels: Animal Planet, Discovery, TBS, truTV, Max, and discovery+

Streaming Options:

Max : $9.99/month or bundled with Hulu & Disney+ for $16.99/month

: $9.99/month or bundled with Hulu & Disney+ for $16.99/month Amazon Prime Video : Add Max for $9.99/month (includes a 7-day free trial )

: Add Max for $9.99/month (includes a ) Live TV Services: Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, DirecTV Stream, Philo, and fuboTV (some offer free trials)

Meet the Puppy Players

Some of this year’s all-star competitors include:

Abigail (Labrador Retriever, Team Fluff)

Trio (Boston Terrier, Team Ruff)

Smoosh (Pekingese, Team Fluff)

Maxx (Doberman Pinscher, Team Ruff)

With puppies from two countries and multiple states, the Puppy Bowl isn’t just a fun event—it’s a heartwarming reminder of the importance of pet adoption.

So, whether you’re rooting for Team Ruff or Team Fluff, one thing is for sure: Super Bowl Sunday wouldn’t be the same without the Puppy Bowl!