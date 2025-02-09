How to Watch Super Bowl LIX Live On TV

The biggest night of football, commercials, and an electrifying halftime show is finally here! Super Bowl LIX takes center stage at New Orleans’ Superdome Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 9, promising an unforgettable showdown. If you didn’t manage to grab tickets, don’t worry—there are plenty of ways to catch all the action live online.

WATCH Super Bowl LIX Live Now

Where to Watch Super Bowl LIX Live

Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV Channels: Fox, Fox Deportes, Telemundo (NBCUniversal)

Streaming Options:

Fox Sports App (with TV provider login)

(with TV provider login) NFL Digital Platforms

Live TV Streamers: DirecTV, Sling TV, FuboTV, Hulu + Live TV (many offer free trials!)

No cable? No problem! With multiple streaming platforms providing free trials, you can watch Super Bowl LIX without spending a dime.

Get ready for intense football action, iconic ads, and an epic halftime performance—this is Super Bowl Sunday at its best!

The Kansas City Chiefs (17-2) will take on the Philadelphia Eagles (17-3) in Super Bowl LIX at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday, Feb. 9. This highly anticipated rematch promises an electrifying battle as both teams fight for the Lombardi Trophy.

At some point today, everyone will be asking the same question: How can I watch the Super Bowl?

Whether you’re tuning in for the game, catching a glimpse of celebrities in the stands, enjoying Kendrick Lamar’s halftime performance, or just here for the commercials, knowing how to watch Super Bowl LIX is essential for your at-home party.

Whether you’ve been planning your Super Bowl watch party for weeks or are scrambling at the last minute, here’s a complete guide to all the ways you can catch the action live.