How to Watch the Super Bowl 2025 Live in Canada

The Super Bowl is almost here, and for many fans, the halftime show is just as exciting as the game itself. If you’re one of them, we’ll show you how to watch Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime performance for free, no matter where you are.

It’s been a huge month for Kendrick Lamar. Just last weekend, he won five Grammy Awards, including Song of the Year and Record of the Year for his explosive diss track “Not Like Us.” Now, he’s set to take the stage at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, joined by special guests like SZA.

How to Watch the Super Bowl for Free in Canada

Want to watch the Eagles vs. Chiefs for free? Tubi, a U.S. streaming service owned by Fox, will stream Super Bowl LIX live in full HD, including the halftime show, with English commentary.

However, there’s a catch—Tubi is only available in the U.S. If you try to access it from Canada, you’ll likely encounter an error message indicating that the service is blocked, just like many other U.S. TV channels.

So, does this mean you can’t stream the Super Bowl for free in Canada? Not necessarily—there’s a way around it.

The Super Bowl halftime show has become a major spectacle over the years, featuring some of the biggest names in music. Past performers include Usher, Rihanna, The Weeknd, Shakira, and Jennifer Lopez, with legendary shows from Prince, U2, Beyoncé, Madonna, and Lady Gaga. Lamar himself delivered a memorable performance at Super Bowl LVI alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Mary J. Blige.

This year, expect an electrifying show as Kendrick Lamar brings his signature energy and lyrical genius to the biggest stage in sports.

Canadian Channels for Watching the Super Bowl

While Tubi is the best free option for streaming Super Bowl LIX, it’s only available in the U.S. If you’re in Canada and prefer not to use a VPN, there are other ways to watch—but they aren’t free.

Here are your main options:

Cable TV Channels

TSN

CTV

Both require a cable TV subscription, with pricing depending on your provider.

Streaming Services

DAZN – Starts at $19.99/month

– Starts at TSN+ – Starts at $8/month

– Starts at SiriusXM – Starts at $9.99/month (audio-only broadcast)

While you don’t need a VPN to watch the Super Bowl in Canada, these alternatives come with additional costs—something to keep in mind if you’re looking for a free option.

