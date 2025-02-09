Where to Watch Super Bowl Half-Time Show in the UK: Performers, Time, and TV Channels

New Orleans, affectionately known as the “Big Easy,” is a city synonymous with vibrant music, rich culture, and an infectious party spirit. As the host of this year’s Super Bowl, the city’s streets are alive with the sounds of jazz bands in the French Quarter, street performers on every corner, and the unmistakable energy of Mardi Gras season.

Watch: 2025 Super Bowl Half-time show from anywhere

What Channel is the 2025 Super Bowl On?

The Super Bowl will be broadcast on FOX in the United States, ITV1 in the United Kingdom, and 7Mate in Australia. With its global appeal, the game is widely available across numerous networks worldwide, so be sure to check your local TV listings for specific channels in your region.

Pre-game coverage will dominate the airwaves throughout the day, building up to the official kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 p.m. GMT / 7:30 a.m. AWST on Sunday. Whether you’re watching for the game, the halftime show, or the commercials, make sure you’re tuned in to the right channel to catch all the action!

Who is performing the Super Bowl half-time show?

But beyond the game itself, one of the most anticipated moments is the Super Bowl half-time show. This year, the spotlight is on five-time Grammy-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar, who is set to headline the performance. Lamar, fresh off his recent Grammy wins for his hit Not Like Us, has sparked curiosity about whether his performance will address his ongoing feud with Drake, who recently filed a defamation lawsuit over Lamar’s diss track. While Lamar has remained tight-lipped about his setlist, fans are also speculating whether Taylor Swift might make a surprise appearance, given their collaboration on her 2015 hit Bad Blood. So far, the only confirmed guest is SZA, adding even more star power to the show.

Will Taylor Swift Be at the Super Bowl?

Last year, the buzz leading up to the Super Bowl was dominated by one burning question: Would Taylor Swift make it to Las Vegas in time to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, after performing in Tokyo just the night before? Swift not only made it but also witnessed the Kansas City Chiefs clinch a thrilling overtime victory against the San Francisco 49ers.

This year, however, there’s little doubt about her attendance. Swift is expected to be in the stands once again, cheering on Kelce and the Chiefs. She won’t be the only high-profile fan in attendance, either—former First Lady Jill Biden, a lifelong Philadelphia Eagles supporter, is also anticipated to be at the game.

Last year, Swift watched the action alongside Blake Lively and Kelce’s brother, Jason, who famously sported Kansas City-themed dungarees. This time, though, Jason will be rooting for his former team, the Eagles, as his wife, Kylie, is a devoted Philadelphia fan. With so much star power and family rivalry in the mix, this year’s Super Bowl promises to be as much about the sidelines as it is about the game itself.

How to watch NFL Half-time show in UK

or UK viewers eager to catch the action, there are several ways to tune in. The Super Bowl, including the half-time show, will be broadcast live on ITV1 and streamed for free on ITVX. This makes it accessible to a wide audience without the need for a subscription. Additionally, fans can use VPNs to access the game from outside the UK, a popular option for international viewers.

Watch: 2025 Super Bowl Half-time show from anywhere

This year’s Super Bowl is particularly special for Fox, the network broadcasting the event. It marks the end of Tom Brady’s first season as a TV analyst, and he’ll be commentating on a game that could see Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs attempt a historic three-peat—a feat even Brady never achieved during his legendary career.

Whether you’re tuning in for the game, the half-time show, or simply to soak up the electric atmosphere of New Orleans, the Super Bowl promises to be an unforgettable spectacle. So grab your snacks, settle in, and enjoy the show!