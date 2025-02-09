How to watch Lamar’s super bowl halftime show in Canada: Performers, Time, and TV Channels

New Orleans—the “Big Easy” sizzles as a city where jazz spills from doorways, Creole spices perfume the air, and revelry pulses like a second heartbeat. With this year’s Super Bowl electrifying its streets, the French Quarter throbs with brass bands battling for dominance, Bourbon Street glitters under makeshift parades, and Mardi Gras’s sequined chaos crashes headfirst into football mania. Here, even the shadows sway to saxophones, while street-corner magicians and bead-tossing jesters turn sidewalks into stages. It’s a city that wears its decadence like a feathered crown, proving that in New Orleans, every event is just an excuse to crank the volume on life.

Where to Watch the 2025 Super Bowl:

FOX claims U.S. airwaves, ITV1 snags the U.K., and Australia’s 7Mate scores the broadcast rights for this year’s Super Bowl—the planet’s biggest football circus. But with the game’s global chokehold, regional broadcasters from Tokyo to Timbuktu will air the spectacle. Check local listings unless you want to miss kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 p.m. GMT / 7:30 a.m. AWST. Pro tip: Set 12 alarms. Pre-game chatter starts at dawn, dissecting everything from quarterback stats to nacho dip viscosity.

Halftime Show Headliner: Kendrick Lamar :

Five-time Grammy king Kendrick Lamar takes the halftime throne, fresh off torching the charts (and Drake’s ego) with Not Like Us. Will he reignite their feud live onstage? Drake’s lawyers are definitely tuning in. Lamar’s lips are sealed, but leaks suggest SZA will join him—and Swifties are frothing over rumors of a Bad Blood reunion. (Taylor Swift: part-time pop icon, full-time arsonist of fan theories.)

Taylor Swift’s Super Bowl Saga 2.0:

Last year, Swift pulled off a jet-fueled sprint from Tokyo to Vegas, arriving just in time to watch Travis Kelce’s Chiefs snatch victory from the 49ers in OT—and break the internet. This year? She’s a lock to return, likely flanked by Blake Lively and a battalion of security. But the real drama? Jason Kelce (Travis’ brother) will ditch his Chiefs-themed overalls to rep the Eagles—his wife Kylie’s team—proving love is dead and fandom is chaos. Even Jill Biden, an Eagles lifer, is ditching diplomacy for face paint.

The Super Bowl isn’t a game—it’s a sideline soap opera with fireworks. Tune in for Lamar’s lyrical grenades, Swift’s smirk-cam close-ups, and the Kelce family’s divided loyalties. Oh, and maybe some football.

How to Watch the NFL Halftime Show in Canada

The 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show, headlined by Kendrick Lamar and SZA, is a must-watch event. Here’s your guide to catching every moment in Canada:TSN & CTV: Both networks will air the game and halftime show live. Check your local listings for channel numbers .DAZN: Offers live streaming with a subscription starting at $24.99/month. Includes pre-game, halftime, and full-game coverage. TSN+: Stream via TSN’s digital service for $19.99/month. CTV Online: Use your cable provider login to stream free on CTV’s website or app

Watch: 2025 Super Bowl Half-time show from anywhere

This year’s Super Bowl isn’t just a game for Fox—it’s a cinematic finale. The broadcast marks the curtain call of Tom Brady’s debut season as lead analyst, with the GOAT himself dissecting a potential three-peat by Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs—a milestone even Brady’s trophy-laden career never touched. Talk about poetic tension: the NFL’s ultimate winner commentating on a legacy he never built.

Whether you’re here for Mahomes’ magic, Kendrick Lamar’s halftime fireworks, or just to bask in New Orleans’ jazz-drenched delirium, this is sports theater at its most chaotic. The Chiefs aim for history, Fox flexes its star-powered coverage, and the Big Easy turns sideline drama into high art.

So crack open that gumbo, silence your group chat, and let the confetti fly. The only thing louder than the Super Bowl’s stakes? The city itself, screaming laissez les bons temps rouler into the void. Buckle up.