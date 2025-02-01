[HERE’S Way To Watch] UFC Fight Night: Adesanya vs Imavov Live Streams TV Channel Today

The highly anticipated UFC Fight Night 250, headlined by a thrilling middleweight clash between former champion Israel Adesanya and rising contender Nassourdine Imavov, is set to deliver fireworks. Whether you’re a die-hard MMA fan or tuning in for the main event, here’s your complete guide to streaming the fight live from anywhere in the world.

When and Where is UFC Fight Night 250?

Date: Saturday, February 1

Saturday, February 1 Start time: 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. ET prelims) | 9 a.m. PT

12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. ET prelims) | 9 a.m. PT Main event start time (approx.): 3:30 p.m. ET | 12:30 p.m. PT

3:30 p.m. ET | 12:30 p.m. PT Location: anb Arena – Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Official Streaming Platforms

1. ESPN+ (United States)

The UFC has an exclusive broadcasting deal with ESPN in the U.S. To watch UFC Fight Night 250:

Subscribe to ESPN+ : The entire event, including prelims and main card, streams live on ESPN+. Cost: 10.99/month(ESPN+subscription)+ 10.99/ m o n t h ( ESPN + s u b scr i pt i o n ) + 79.99 for UFC PPV (if applicable). Note: Some UFC Fight Nights are included with an ESPN+ subscription, while others may require an additional PPV purchase. Confirm the event’s status on the ESPN+ app.

: The entire event, including prelims and main card, streams live on ESPN+.

2. UFC Fight Pass (International Viewers)

For fans outside the U.S., UFC Fight Pass offers live streaming in select regions:

Cost: 9.99/monthor 9.99/ m o n t h or 95.99/year.

95.99/year. Availability: Check if the event is accessible in your country via UFCFightPass

Country-Specific Streaming Options

Canada: Available on TSN+ (subscription required).

Available on (subscription required). United Kingdom: Stream via BT Sport (requires BT Sport subscription or pay-per-view on BT Sport Box Office).

Stream via (requires BT Sport subscription or pay-per-view on BT Sport Box Office). Australia: Watch on Kayo Sports or Main Event (Foxtel).

Watch on or (Foxtel). Brazil: Combate holds UFC broadcasting rights.

holds UFC broadcasting rights. Europe: Check DAZN (selected countries like Germany, Spain, Italy).

How to Watch Adesanya vs. Imavov Live in the USA

ESPN+ (Exclusive) : Purchase the pay-per-view ( 79.99USD)viaESPN+.Subscriptionrequired( 79.99 U S D ) v ia ESPN + . S u b scr i pt i o n re q u i re d ( 10.99/month).

: Purchase the pay-per-view ( 10.99/month). Prelims: Free on ESPN2 or UFC’s YouTube (limited undercard bouts).

How to Watch Adesanya vs. Imavov Live in Canada

DAZN : Purchase the PPV ( 69.99CAD)throughDAZN.ADAZNsubscriptionisrequired( 69.99 C A D ) t h ro ug h D A ZN . A D A ZN s u b scr i pt i o ni sre q u i re d ( 24.99/month).

: Purchase the PPV ( 24.99/month). Prelims: Available on UFC Fight Pass (subscription required).

How to Watch Adesanya vs. Imavov Live in the UK

TNT Sports : Main card airs live on TNT Sports 1. Requires a TNT Sports subscription via BT, Sky, or Virgin Media (£30/month).

: Main card airs live on TNT Sports 1. Requires a TNT Sports subscription via BT, Sky, or Virgin Media (£30/month). Discovery+ : Stream the event live with a Discovery+ Premium subscription (£29.99/month).

: Stream the event live with a Discovery+ Premium subscription (£29.99/month). Prelims: Free on UFC’s YouTube (select fights).

How to Watch Adesanya vs. Imavov Live in Australia

Main Event (PPV): Purchase the pay-per-view for $59.95 AUD via Foxtel’s Main Event.

via Foxtel’s Main Event. Requires a Foxtel TV subscription or access through the Foxtel app. Kayo Sports: Stream the fight live through Kayo’s PPV service.

Cost: ** 59.95AUD∗∗(requiresaKayosubscriptionstartingat 59.95 A U D ∗ ∗ ( re q u i res a K a yos u b scr i pt i o n s t a r t in g a t 25/month). UFC Fight Pass: Watch prelims exclusively with a UFC Fight Pass subscription ($14.99 AUD/month).

Note: Main card access not included for Australian viewers.

Cable and Satellite Options

If you prefer traditional TV:

ESPN Channel (U.S.): The main card airs on ESPN for cable/satellite subscribers. Sign in with your provider credentials to stream via the ESPN app.

The main card airs on ESPN for cable/satellite subscribers. Sign in with your provider credentials to stream via the ESPN app. International Cable Providers: Contact local providers (e.g., Sky Sports, Canal+) for availability.

Free Streaming? Beware of Scams!

While unauthorized streams may pop up on social media or sketchy websites, these are illegal, unreliable, and often riddled with malware. Support the sport by using official platforms.

VPN Workaround for Geo-Restrictions

If the event isn’t available in your region:

Download a reputable VPN (e.g., NordVPN, ExpressVPN). Connect to a server in a country where the fight is streaming (e.g., U.S. for ESPN+). Sign in to the streaming platform and watch live.

Note: Ensure VPN use complies with the streaming service’s terms.

Mobile and Device Compatibility

Stream the fight on:

Smartphones/Tablets: ESPN, UFC, or broadcaster apps (iOS/Android).

Smart TVs: ESPN+, DAZN, or BT Sport apps.

Gaming Consoles: Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5.

Streaming Devices: Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, Apple TV.

UFC Saudi Arabia fight card

Main Card

Israel Adesanya vs. Nassourdine Imavov; Middleweights

Sharabutdin Magomedov vs. Michael “Venom” Page; Middleweights

Sergei Pavlovich vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik; Heavyweights

Said Nurmagomedov vs. Vinicius Oliveira; Bantamweights

Fares Ziam vs. Mike Davis; Lightweights

Muhammad Naimov vs. Kaan Ofli; Featherweights

Prelims

Shamil Gaziev vs. Thomas Petersen; Heavyweights

Terrance McKinney vs. Damir Hadzovic; Lightweights

Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Mayra Bueno Silva; Flyweights

Bogdan Grad vs. Lucas Alexander; Featherweights

Hamdy Abdelwahab vs. Jamal Pogues; Heavyweights

FAQ

Q: Is UFC Fight Night 250 a pay-per-view?

A: Most UFC Fight Nights are included with ESPN+ subscriptions, but confirm on the platform.

Q: Can I watch replays later?

A: Yes! ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass offer on-demand replays post-event.

Q: What time does Adesanya vs. Imavov start?

A: The main event typically begins 2-3 hours after the main card starts.

Grab your snacks, pick your streaming method, and get ready for an unforgettable night of MMA action!