[HERE’S Way To Watch] UFC Fight Night: Adesanya vs Imavov Live Streams TV Channel Today

The highly anticipated UFC Fight Night 250, headlined by a thrilling middleweight clash between former champion Israel Adesanya and rising contender Nassourdine Imavov, is set to deliver fireworks. Whether you’re a die-hard MMA fan or tuning in for the main event, here’s your complete guide to streaming the fight live from anywhere in the world.
Watch Now : UFC Fight Night 250: Israel Adesanya vs. Nassourdine Imavov Fight
When and Where is UFC Fight Night 250?
- Date: Saturday, February 1
- Start time: 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. ET prelims) | 9 a.m. PT
- Main event start time (approx.): 3:30 p.m. ET | 12:30 p.m. PT
- Location: anb Arena – Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Official Streaming Platforms
1. ESPN+ (United States)
The UFC has an exclusive broadcasting deal with ESPN in the U.S. To watch UFC Fight Night 250:
- Subscribe to ESPN+: The entire event, including prelims and main card, streams live on ESPN+.
- Cost: 10.99/month(ESPN+subscription)+79.99 for UFC PPV (if applicable).
- Note: Some UFC Fight Nights are included with an ESPN+ subscription, while others may require an additional PPV purchase. Confirm the event’s status on the ESPN+ app.
2. UFC Fight Pass (International Viewers)
For fans outside the U.S., UFC Fight Pass offers live streaming in select regions:
- Cost: 9.99/monthor95.99/year.
- Availability: Check if the event is accessible in your country via UFCFightPass
Country-Specific Streaming Options
- Canada: Available on TSN+ (subscription required).
- United Kingdom: Stream via BT Sport (requires BT Sport subscription or pay-per-view on BT Sport Box Office).
- Australia: Watch on Kayo Sports or Main Event (Foxtel).
- Brazil: Combate holds UFC broadcasting rights.
- Europe: Check DAZN (selected countries like Germany, Spain, Italy).
How to Watch Adesanya vs. Imavov Live in the USA
- ESPN+ (Exclusive): Purchase the pay-per-view (79.99USD)viaESPN+.Subscriptionrequired(10.99/month).
- Prelims: Free on ESPN2 or UFC’s YouTube (limited undercard bouts).
How to Watch Adesanya vs. Imavov Live in Canada
- DAZN: Purchase the PPV (69.99CAD)throughDAZN.ADAZNsubscriptionisrequired(24.99/month).
- Prelims: Available on UFC Fight Pass (subscription required).
How to Watch Adesanya vs. Imavov Live in the UK
- TNT Sports: Main card airs live on TNT Sports 1. Requires a TNT Sports subscription via BT, Sky, or Virgin Media (£30/month).
- Discovery+: Stream the event live with a Discovery+ Premium subscription (£29.99/month).
- Prelims: Free on UFC’s YouTube (select fights).
How to Watch Adesanya vs. Imavov Live in Australia
- Main Event (PPV):
- Purchase the pay-per-view for $59.95 AUD via Foxtel’s Main Event.
- Requires a Foxtel TV subscription or access through the Foxtel app.
- Kayo Sports:
- Stream the fight live through Kayo’s PPV service.
- Cost: **59.95AUD∗∗(requiresaKayosubscriptionstartingat25/month).
- UFC Fight Pass:
- Watch prelims exclusively with a UFC Fight Pass subscription ($14.99 AUD/month).
- Note: Main card access not included for Australian viewers.
Cable and Satellite Options
If you prefer traditional TV:
- ESPN Channel (U.S.): The main card airs on ESPN for cable/satellite subscribers. Sign in with your provider credentials to stream via the ESPN app.
- International Cable Providers: Contact local providers (e.g., Sky Sports, Canal+) for availability.
Free Streaming? Beware of Scams!
While unauthorized streams may pop up on social media or sketchy websites, these are illegal, unreliable, and often riddled with malware. Support the sport by using official platforms.
VPN Workaround for Geo-Restrictions
If the event isn’t available in your region:
- Download a reputable VPN (e.g., NordVPN, ExpressVPN).
- Connect to a server in a country where the fight is streaming (e.g., U.S. for ESPN+).
- Sign in to the streaming platform and watch live.
Note: Ensure VPN use complies with the streaming service’s terms.
Mobile and Device Compatibility
Stream the fight on:
- Smartphones/Tablets: ESPN, UFC, or broadcaster apps (iOS/Android).
- Smart TVs: ESPN+, DAZN, or BT Sport apps.
- Gaming Consoles: Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5.
- Streaming Devices: Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, Apple TV.
UFC Saudi Arabia fight card
Main Card
- Israel Adesanya vs. Nassourdine Imavov; Middleweights
- Sharabutdin Magomedov vs. Michael “Venom” Page; Middleweights
- Sergei Pavlovich vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik; Heavyweights
- Said Nurmagomedov vs. Vinicius Oliveira; Bantamweights
- Fares Ziam vs. Mike Davis; Lightweights
- Muhammad Naimov vs. Kaan Ofli; Featherweights
Prelims
- Shamil Gaziev vs. Thomas Petersen; Heavyweights
- Terrance McKinney vs. Damir Hadzovic; Lightweights
- Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Mayra Bueno Silva; Flyweights
- Bogdan Grad vs. Lucas Alexander; Featherweights
- Hamdy Abdelwahab vs. Jamal Pogues; Heavyweights
FAQ
Q: Is UFC Fight Night 250 a pay-per-view?
A: Most UFC Fight Nights are included with ESPN+ subscriptions, but confirm on the platform.
Q: Can I watch replays later?
A: Yes! ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass offer on-demand replays post-event.
Q: What time does Adesanya vs. Imavov start?
A: The main event typically begins 2-3 hours after the main card starts.
Grab your snacks, pick your streaming method, and get ready for an unforgettable night of MMA action!