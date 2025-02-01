Adesanya vs. Imavov Live: UFC Fight Night clash ON TV CHANNEL Today

The UFC makes its highly anticipated debut in Saudi Arabia with a thrilling Fight Night headliner between former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and surging contender Nassourdine Imavov. Whether you’re tuning in from Riyadh, New York, or anywhere else on the globe, this guide breaks down how to stream the event live, including VPN solutions for geo-restricted viewers, fight card details, and start times.

When and Where is UFC Fight Night 250?

Date: Saturday, February 1 Start time: 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. ET prelims) | 9 a.m. PT Main event start time (approx.): 3:30 p.m. ET | 12:30 p.m. PT Location: anb Arena – Riyadh, Saudi Arabia



How to Watch UFC Saudi Arabia Fight Night by Region

Official broadcasters and streaming platforms:

USA: ESPN+ (Exclusive PPV) UK/IRE: TNT Sports (Subscription) / Discovery+ Canada: DAZN (PPV Purchase Required) Australia: Kayo Sports / Main Event (PPV) Middle East/North Africa: Shahid VIP (Exclusive) New Zealand: Spark Sport / UFC Fight Pass Global: UFC Fight Pass (Prelims only; main card varies by region)

Free Options: Some regions offer prelims free on UFC’s YouTube or local networks.

Watch From Anywhere Using a VPN

Geo-blocks can block access to your home broadcaster. A VPN masks your IP address, letting you stream as if you’re in the right country.

Recommended VPNs : ExpressVPN : Blazing speeds for buffer-free PPV. NordVPN : Reliable servers in 60+ countries. Surfshark : Budget-friendly with unlimited device connections.

How to Watch Adesanya vs. Imavov Live in the USA

ESPN+ (Exclusive): Purchase the pay-per-view ($79.99 USD) via ESPN+. Subscription required ($10.99/month).

: Purchase the pay-per-view ( 10.99/month). Prelims: Free on ESPN2 or UFC’s YouTube (limited undercard bouts).

How to Watch Adesanya vs. Imavov Live in Canada

DAZN: Purchase the PPV ($69.99 CAD) through DAZN. A DAZN subscription is required ($24.99/month).

: Purchase the PPV ( 24.99/month). Prelims: Available on UFC Fight Pass (subscription required).

How to Watch Adesanya vs. Imavov Live in the UK

TNT Sports : Main card airs live on TNT Sports 1. Requires a TNT Sports subscription via BT, Sky, or Virgin Media (£30/month).

: Main card airs live on TNT Sports 1. Requires a TNT Sports subscription via BT, Sky, or Virgin Media (£30/month). Discovery+ : Stream the event live with a Discovery+ Premium subscription (£29.99/month).

: Stream the event live with a Discovery+ Premium subscription (£29.99/month). Prelims: Free on UFC’s YouTube (select fights).

How to Watch Adesanya vs. Imavov Live in Australia

Main Event (PPV): Purchase the pay-per-view for $59.95 AUD via Foxtel’s Main Event.

via Foxtel’s Main Event. Requires a Foxtel TV subscription or access through the Foxtel app. Kayo Sports: Stream the fight live through Kayo’s PPV service.

Cost: $59.95 AUD (requires a Kayo subscription starting at $25/month). UFC Fight Pass: Watch prelims exclusively with a UFC Fight Pass subscription ($14.99 AUD/month).

Note: Main card access not included for Australian viewers.

UFC Fight Night Saudi Arabia odds

Main Card

Israel Adesanya (-170) vs. Nassourdine Imavov (+140)

Shara Magomedov (-185) vs. Michael Page (-185)

Sergei Pavlovich (-325) vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (+260)

Said Nurmagomedov (-160) vs. Vinicius Oliveira (+135)

Mike Davis (-140) vs. Fares Ziam (+115)

Prelims

Muhammad Naimov (-325) vs. Kaan Ofli (+260)

Shamil Gaziev (-350) vs. Thomas Petersen (+280)

Damir Hadzovic (+360) vs. Terrance McKinney (-500)

Jasmine Jasudavicius (-250) vs. Mayra Bueno Silva (+200)

Lucas Alexander (-125) vs. Bogdan Grad (+105)

Hamdy Abdelwahab (-115) vs. Jamal Pogues (-105)

Why This Fight Matters

Adesanya, one of UFC’s biggest stars, needs a dominant win to reclaim title contention. Imavov, meanwhile, could catapult into the top 5 with an upset. The Saudi debut also signals UFC’s expansion into new markets, promising a lavish production.

FAQs

Can I watch for free? Prelims may air free on YouTube; main card requires PPV purchase.

Prelims may air free on YouTube; main card requires PPV purchase. Is using a VPN legal? Yes, but ensure your streaming service permits it.

Yes, but ensure your streaming service permits it. What time does the main event start? Typically 3-4 hours after the main card begins.

Typically 3-4 hours after the main card begins. Undercard fights included? Yes, prelims feature 4-6 bouts before the main card.

Don’t miss UFC’s historic Saudi Arabia debut! Whether you’re rooting for Adesanya’s redemption or Imavov’s breakthrough, use this guide to stream every strike and submission live. Share with fellow MMA fans and prepare for an unforgettable night!

This article will be updated as official dates and broadcasters are confirmed.