Ireland vs. England Live: TV channel for Six Nations rugby today clash

The 2025 Six Nations Rugby clash between Ireland vs England is set to be a pivotal showdown in one of rugby’s fiercest rivalries. Whether you’re cheering from Dublin, London, or abroad, this guide ensures you won’t miss a moment. Discover how to stream the match live, including VPN tips for global viewers, key timings, and broadcast details.

WATCH Ireland vs. England LIVE

Ireland vs. England: When and where? Ireland host England at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday, Feb. 1. Kickoff is set for 4:45 p.m. GMT in Ireland and the UK, which makes it a 11:45 a.m. ET or 8:45 a.m. PT kickoff in the US and Canada, and a 3:45 a.m. AEDT start in the early hours of Sunday, Feb. 2, in Australia.

How to Watch by Region

Stream the match legally using these official broadcasters:

Ireland: RTÉ Player (free) & Virgin Media One UK: BBC iPlayer & ITVX (free with UK TV license) USA: NBC Sports/Peacock Premium Australia: Stan Sport (subscription required) Canada: DAZN (Six Nations rights holder) France: France Télévisions New Zealand: Sky Sport NZ Other Regions: Check local sports networks or Six Nations’ global partners.

How to watch Ireland vs. England in Australia

Rugby fans Down Under can watch Six Nations matches on streaming service Stan Sport, which has exclusive rights to show games live in Australia this season.

How to watch Ireland vs. England in Canada If you want to stream Six Nations games live in Canada, subscribe to DAZN Canada. The service has exclusive broadcast rights to the tournament this season. How to watch Ireland vs. England in the US

Select Six Nations matches this season are being broadcast in the US on NBC, including this big game. The best option for watching the tournament, however, is via the streaming service Peacock, which is showing every match live. You’ll need a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus account to catch games live.

How to watch Ireland vs. England in the UK Rugby fans in the UK are once again among the luckiest in the world, with all matches of the 2025 Six Nations set to be shown live on free-to-air networks BBC and ITV. This means viewers in the UK will be able to stream every game for free on ITVX. and BBC iPlayer. This match will be shown live on ITV 1, with coverage starting at 4 p.m. GMT.

Watch From Anywhere Using a VPN

Geo-blocks? No problem. A VPN masks your location, letting you access your home country’s streams.

Top VPN Picks : ExpressVPN (speed), NordVPN (reliability), Surfshark (budget-friendly).

: ExpressVPN (speed), NordVPN (reliability), Surfshark (budget-friendly). Simple Steps : Install a VPN and connect to a server in your broadcaster’s country (e.g., UK for BBC). Log into your streaming service. Stream live without restrictions.

:

Note: Always comply with streaming service terms and local laws.

Rivalry & Key Players

Historical Context : England leads overall, but Ireland has dominated recent clashes, including the 2023 Grand Slam decider.

: England leads overall, but Ireland has dominated recent clashes, including the 2023 Grand Slam decider. Players to Watch: Ireland’s flyhalf Jonathan Sexton (if retained) vs. England’s rising star Henry Arundell.

FAQs

Can I watch for free? Yes, in Ireland (RTÉ) and UK (BBC/ITV) with a TV license.

Yes, in Ireland (RTÉ) and UK (BBC/ITV) with a TV license. What if I’m traveling? Use a VPN to bypass regional blocks.

Use a VPN to bypass regional blocks. 4K/HDR availability? Check BBC iPlayer (UK) or Stan Sport (AU) for premium streams.

Don’t let borders keep you from this epic encounter. With the right streaming service or VPN, catch every tackle and try live. Share this guide with fellow fans and gear up for Ireland vs. England 2025!

