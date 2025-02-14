SUBSCRIBE
How to Watch Denys Berinchyk Vs. Keyshawn Davis Live: Top Rank Friday Boxing Fight

Here's you need to know about Berinchyk vs Davis live stream Top rank world boxing on Friday night.

Denys Berinchyk vs. Keyshawn Davis Fight Live
image credit: TopRank Boxing

This Valentine’s Day, the romance will take a backseat as Madison Square Garden in New York City transforms into a battleground for one of the most anticipated boxing events of the year. The Denys Berinchyk vs. Keyshawn Davis fight for the WBO Lightweight Title headlines a stacked card featuring nine thrilling bouts. Here’s everything you need to know to catch all the action live.

Event Details

  • Date: Friday, February 14, 2025
  • Venue: The Theater at Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
  • Main Card Start Time: 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT
  • Main Event Ring Walks (Approx.): 12:10 AM ET / 9:10 PM PT
The buildup to the fight took an unexpected turn at the press conference when Keyshawn Davis accused Denys Berinchyk of a racist act, claiming that bananas and a watermelon were delivered to his hotel room. Berinchyk’s camp dismissed the accusation, suggesting it was a tactic to hype up the fight.

Adding fuel to the fire, Teofimo Lopez trolled Davis by sharing a clip of him discussing the incident, followed by a video of Lopez eating a banana and laughing. The tension between the fighters has only heightened anticipation for the bout.

Denys Berinchyk

  • Nationality: Ukraine
  • Stance: Orthodox
  • Height: 170 cm
  • Reach: 170 cm
  • Record: 19-0-0 (19 wins, 0 losses)
  • Background: Berinchyk turned pro in 2010 and has steadily climbed the ranks with his orthodox style. His unbeaten record and experience make him a formidable opponent.

Keyshawn Davis

  • Nationality: United States
  • Stance: Orthodox
  • Height: 175 cm
  • Reach: 175 cm
  • Record: 12-0-0 (12 wins, 0 losses)
  • Background: Davis turned pro in 2019 and has quickly risen through the lightweight division. His height and reach advantage could be key in this matchup.

Full Fight Card:

Denys Berinchyk vs Keyshawn Davis: Lightweight, WBO title

Xander Zayas vs Slawa Spomer: Super welterweight

Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Connor Coyle: Middleweight

Abdullah Mason vs Manuel Jaimes: Lightweight

Jared Anderson vs Marios Kollias: Heavyweight

Rohan Polanco vs Jean Carlos Torres: Welterweight

Delante Johnson vs Quashawn Toler: Welterweight

Juan Manuel Lopez Jr vs Bryan Santiago: Super Flyweight

