How to Watch Denys Berinchyk Vs. Keyshawn Davis Live: Top Rank Friday Boxing Fight

This Valentine’s Day, the romance will take a backseat as Madison Square Garden in New York City transforms into a battleground for one of the most anticipated boxing events of the year. The Denys Berinchyk vs. Keyshawn Davis fight for the WBO Lightweight Title headlines a stacked card featuring nine thrilling bouts. Here’s everything you need to know to catch all the action live.

Event Details

Date: Friday, February 14, 2025

Friday, February 14, 2025 Venue: The Theater at Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

The Theater at Madison Square Garden, New York, NY Main Card Start Time: 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT

8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT Main Event Ring Walks (Approx.): 12:10 AM ET / 9:10 PM PT

12:10 AM ET / 9:10 PM PT How to watch Berinchyk Vs Davis: Click here to watch anywhere

The buildup to the fight took an unexpected turn at the press conference when Keyshawn Davis accused Denys Berinchyk of a racist act, claiming that bananas and a watermelon were delivered to his hotel room. Berinchyk’s camp dismissed the accusation, suggesting it was a tactic to hype up the fight.

Adding fuel to the fire, Teofimo Lopez trolled Davis by sharing a clip of him discussing the incident, followed by a video of Lopez eating a banana and laughing. The tension between the fighters has only heightened anticipation for the bout.

Denys Berinchyk

Nationality: Ukraine

Ukraine Stance: Orthodox

Orthodox Height: 170 cm

170 cm Reach: 170 cm

170 cm Record: 19-0-0 (19 wins, 0 losses)

19-0-0 (19 wins, 0 losses) Background: Berinchyk turned pro in 2010 and has steadily climbed the ranks with his orthodox style. His unbeaten record and experience make him a formidable opponent.

Keyshawn Davis

Nationality: United States

United States Stance: Orthodox

Orthodox Height: 175 cm

175 cm Reach: 175 cm

175 cm Record: 12-0-0 (12 wins, 0 losses)

12-0-0 (12 wins, 0 losses) Background: Davis turned pro in 2019 and has quickly risen through the lightweight division. His height and reach advantage could be key in this matchup.

Full Fight Card:

Denys Berinchyk vs Keyshawn Davis: Lightweight, WBO title

Xander Zayas vs Slawa Spomer: Super welterweight

Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Connor Coyle: Middleweight

Abdullah Mason vs Manuel Jaimes: Lightweight

Jared Anderson vs Marios Kollias: Heavyweight

Rohan Polanco vs Jean Carlos Torres: Welterweight

Delante Johnson vs Quashawn Toler: Welterweight

Juan Manuel Lopez Jr vs Bryan Santiago: Super Flyweight