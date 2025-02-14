How to Watch Denys Berinchyk Vs. Keyshawn Davis Live: Top Rank Friday Boxing Fight

This Valentine’s Day, the romance will take a backseat as Madison Square Garden in New York City transforms into a battleground for one of the most anticipated boxing events of the year. The Denys Berinchyk vs. Keyshawn Davis fight for the WBO Lightweight Title headlines a stacked card featuring nine thrilling bouts. Here’s everything you need to know to catch all the action live.
Event Details
- Date: Friday, February 14, 2025
- Venue: The Theater at Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
- Main Card Start Time: 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT
- Main Event Ring Walks (Approx.): 12:10 AM ET / 9:10 PM PT
The buildup to the fight took an unexpected turn at the press conference when Keyshawn Davis accused Denys Berinchyk of a racist act, claiming that bananas and a watermelon were delivered to his hotel room. Berinchyk’s camp dismissed the accusation, suggesting it was a tactic to hype up the fight.
Adding fuel to the fire, Teofimo Lopez trolled Davis by sharing a clip of him discussing the incident, followed by a video of Lopez eating a banana and laughing. The tension between the fighters has only heightened anticipation for the bout.
Denys Berinchyk
- Nationality: Ukraine
- Stance: Orthodox
- Height: 170 cm
- Reach: 170 cm
- Record: 19-0-0 (19 wins, 0 losses)
- Background: Berinchyk turned pro in 2010 and has steadily climbed the ranks with his orthodox style. His unbeaten record and experience make him a formidable opponent.
Keyshawn Davis
- Nationality: United States
- Stance: Orthodox
- Height: 175 cm
- Reach: 175 cm
- Record: 12-0-0 (12 wins, 0 losses)
- Background: Davis turned pro in 2019 and has quickly risen through the lightweight division. His height and reach advantage could be key in this matchup.
Full Fight Card:
Denys Berinchyk vs Keyshawn Davis: Lightweight, WBO title
Xander Zayas vs Slawa Spomer: Super welterweight
Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Connor Coyle: Middleweight
Abdullah Mason vs Manuel Jaimes: Lightweight
Jared Anderson vs Marios Kollias: Heavyweight
Rohan Polanco vs Jean Carlos Torres: Welterweight
Delante Johnson vs Quashawn Toler: Welterweight
Juan Manuel Lopez Jr vs Bryan Santiago: Super Flyweight