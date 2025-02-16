Team USA Vs. Canada hockey Live Score | TV Channel, Where To Watch

One of hockey’s most intense rivalries will reignite on Saturday night as Team USA and Team Canada face off at the Bell Centre in Montreal during the 4 Nations Face-Off. This highly anticipated matchup marks another chapter in the storied competition between the two North American hockey powerhouses, with both teams looking to claim bragging rights on the international stage.

Where to watch USA vs Canada hockey today

When: February 15, 8 PM ET

Where: Bell Centre — Montreal, Quebec, Canada; TD Garden — Boston, Massachusetts

TV: ABC, ESPN, TNT

Stream: Live Streaming anywhere

A Rivalry Revisited

The last time these two teams met in a major international tournament was at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, where Team USA secured a 4-2 victory in the preliminary round. However, both teams were later eliminated in the quarterfinals—Team USA by Slovenia and Team Canada by Sweden. Finland ultimately claimed the gold medal, leaving both North American rivals eager for redemption.

Prior to Beijing, the teams hadn’t faced each other at the Olympics since the 2014 Sochi Games, where Canada defeated the U.S. in the semifinals en route to winning gold. Now, nearly a decade later, the rivalry is set to resume with a fresh crop of NHL superstars ready to leave their mark.

Recent Form

Both teams enter Saturday’s game with momentum from their tournament openers. Team Canada edged Sweden 4-3 in overtime, thanks to a game-winning goal from Mitch Marner and a strong performance from goaltender Jordan Binnington. Meanwhile, Team USA dominated Finland 6-1, with Matthew Tkachuk leading the charge with two goals and an assist.

Behind the Benches

Team USA: Head coach Mike Sullivan, a two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Pittsburgh Penguins, brings a wealth of experience and tactical expertise to the American bench.

Team Canada: Jon Cooper, who led the Tampa Bay Lightning to back-to-back Stanley Cup titles, is at the helm for Canada, aiming to guide his squad to victory on home ice.

Players to Watch

Team Canada: Captain Sidney Crosby, a two-time Hart Trophy winner, will lead the charge alongside three-time Hart Trophy winner Connor McDavid and Norris Trophy-winning defenseman Cale Makar. Crosby’s leadership and playmaking ability will be crucial for Canada.

Team USA: Captain Auston Matthews, a three-time Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy winner, headlines the American attack. He's joined by alternate captains Matthew Tkachuk and Charlie McAvoy, who bring grit and skill to the lineup.

What’s Next?

Team USA: After facing Canada, the Americans will take on Sweden on Monday, February 17 , at Boston’s TD Garden. The game is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on truTV and TNT , with streaming available on MAX .

Team Canada: Following Saturday's clash, Canada will wrap up their round-robin schedule against Finland on Monday, February 17, at 1 p.m. ET in Boston.

Team Canada Roster for the 4 Nations Face-Off

Captain:

Sidney Crosby (Pittsburgh Penguins)

Assistant Captains:

Connor McDavid (Edmonton Oilers)

(Edmonton Oilers) Cale Makar (Colorado Avalanche)

Forwards:

Sam Bennett (Florida Panthers)

(Florida Panthers) Anthony Cirelli (Tampa Bay Lightning)

(Tampa Bay Lightning) Brandon Hagel (Tampa Bay Lightning)

(Tampa Bay Lightning) Seth Jarvis (Carolina Hurricanes)

(Carolina Hurricanes) Travis Konecny (Philadelphia Flyers)

(Philadelphia Flyers) Nathan MacKinnon (Colorado Avalanche)

(Colorado Avalanche) Brad Marchand (Boston Bruins)

(Boston Bruins) Mitch Marner (Toronto Maple Leafs)

(Toronto Maple Leafs) Brayden Point (Tampa Bay Lightning)

(Tampa Bay Lightning) Sam Reinhart (Florida Panthers)

(Florida Panthers) Mark Stone (Vegas Golden Knights)

Defensemen:

Drew Doughty (Los Angeles Kings)

(Los Angeles Kings) Josh Morrissey (Winnipeg Jets)

(Winnipeg Jets) Colton Parayko (St. Louis Blues)

(St. Louis Blues) Travis Sanheim (Philadelphia Flyers)

(Philadelphia Flyers) Shea Theodore (Vegas Golden Knights)

(Vegas Golden Knights) Devon Toews (Colorado Avalanche)

Goaltenders: