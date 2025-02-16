SUBSCRIBE
What Channel is Daytona 500 Today? Live Streams, TV Channel, How to Watch Anywhere

A complete guide where you can watch Daytona 500, The American Great Race today

2025 Daytona 500 TV Channel
image credit: USA Today

The wait is over! The 2025 NASCAR season kicks off today with the iconic Daytona 500 at the world-famous Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. This year’s race, held on Sunday, February 16, 2025, promises to be an unforgettable event, not just for the high-octane action on the track but also for the star-studded attendance, including a visit from former President Donald Trump.

The White House released Trump’s schedule late Saturday night, confirming his arrival just before the Green Flag drops. He’ll enjoy some of the racing action before heading back to his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida. But the real star of the day is the Daytona 500, the crown jewel of NASCAR racing. Here’s everything you need to know to catch all the action, whether you’re tuning in from home or on the go.

2025 Daytona 500 TV Channel and Start Time

  • Green Flag Time: Approximately 1:00 PM CT (2:00 PM ET) on Sunday, February 16, 2025
  • Track: Daytona International Speedway (2.5-mile oval) in Daytona Beach, Florida
  • Race Length: 200 laps, 500 miles
  • Stage Lengths: 65 laps, 65 laps, 70 laps
  • TV CoverageFOX
  • Streaming: Live stream link available (details below)

How to Watch the Daytona 500 Live

In the United States

  • TV Channel: FOX will broadcast the race live.
  • Streaming: You can stream the Daytona 500 on steadyflix, which offers a free trial for new users.

WATCH LIVE: Daytona 500 Anywhere

In Canada

  • TV Channel: TSN will provide full race coverage.

Worldwide

For fans outside the U.S. and Canada, the Daytona 500 can be streamed live from anywhere. SteadyFlix offering one-time payment of $7.99 grants access to the race without the need for a monthly subscription, cable connection, or VPN. Simply visit the streaming site and enjoy the race on any device hassle-free.

Daytona 500 Race Preview

The Daytona 500 isn’t just the first race of the NASCAR season—it’s the biggest. Known as The Great American Race, it’s a spectacle that defines careers, creates legends, and captivates millions of fans worldwide. This year’s race marks the 67th running of the event, and the stakes are as high as ever.

The Daytona International Speedway, with its 2.5-mile oval track, is a proving ground for the best drivers in the sport. From daring overtakes to nail-biting finishes, the Daytona 500 delivers non-stop excitement. Whether you’re a seasoned NASCAR fan or new to the sport, this race is the perfect introduction to the thrill of stock car racing.

2025 Daytona 500 Starting Lineup

Here’s the official starting lineup for the 2025 Daytona 500, courtesy of NASCAR:

Car # Driver
19 Chase Briscoe
2 Austin Cindric
23 Bubba Wallace
43 Erik Jones
24 William Byron
17 Chris Buescher
10 Ty Dillon
11 Denny Hamlin
1 Ross Chastain
22 Joey Logano
45 Tyler Reddick
01 Corey LaJoie
16 A.J. Allmendinger
34 Todd Gilliland
3 Austin Dillon
12 Ryan Blaney
9 Chase Elliott
42 John Hunter Nemechek
40 Justin Allgaier
20 Christopher Bell
8 Kyle Busch
5 Kyle Larson
54 Ty Gibbs
35 Riley Herbst (R)
71 Michael McDowell
88 Shane van Gisbergen (R)
60 Ryan Preece
51 Cody Ware
21 Josh Berry
41 Cole Custer
47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
4 Noah Gragson
77 Carson Hocevar
6 Brad Keselowski
7 Justin Haley
99 Daniel Suarez
38 Zane Smith
48 Alex Bowman
56 Martin Truex Jr.
84 Jimmie Johnson
91 Helio Castroneves

Why the Daytona 500 is a Must-Watch

The Daytona 500 is more than just a race—it’s a cultural phenomenon. From its origins on the hard-packed sands of Daytona Beach to the state-of-the-art Daytona International Speedway, this event has been a cornerstone of American motorsports for over a century. It’s a race where legends are made, and history is written.

For bettors, the Daytona 500 offers a thrilling array of wagering opportunities, from futures and win props to driver matchups. If you’re looking to dive into NASCAR betting, this is the perfect place to start.

