What Channel is Daytona 500 Today? Live Streams, TV Channel, How to Watch Anywhere

The wait is over! The 2025 NASCAR season kicks off today with the iconic Daytona 500 at the world-famous Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. This year’s race, held on Sunday, February 16, 2025, promises to be an unforgettable event, not just for the high-octane action on the track but also for the star-studded attendance, including a visit from former President Donald Trump.

The White House released Trump’s schedule late Saturday night, confirming his arrival just before the Green Flag drops. He’ll enjoy some of the racing action before heading back to his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida. But the real star of the day is the Daytona 500, the crown jewel of NASCAR racing. Here’s everything you need to know to catch all the action, whether you’re tuning in from home or on the go.

2025 Daytona 500 TV Channel and Start Time

Green Flag Time : Approximately 1:00 PM CT (2:00 PM ET) on Sunday, February 16, 2025

: Approximately (2:00 PM ET) on Sunday, February 16, 2025 Track : Daytona International Speedway (2.5-mile oval) in Daytona Beach, Florida

: Daytona International Speedway (2.5-mile oval) in Daytona Beach, Florida Race Length : 200 laps, 500 miles

: 200 laps, 500 miles Stage Lengths : 65 laps, 65 laps, 70 laps

: 65 laps, 65 laps, 70 laps TV Coverage : FOX

: Streaming: Live stream link available (details below)

How to Watch the Daytona 500 Live

In the United States

TV Channel : FOX will broadcast the race live.

: FOX will broadcast the race live. Streaming: You can stream the Daytona 500 on steadyflix, which offers a free trial for new users.

WATCH LIVE: Daytona 500 Anywhere

In Canada

TV Channel: TSN will provide full race coverage.

Worldwide

For fans outside the U.S. and Canada, the Daytona 500 can be streamed live from anywhere. SteadyFlix offering one-time payment of $7.99 grants access to the race without the need for a monthly subscription, cable connection, or VPN. Simply visit the streaming site and enjoy the race on any device hassle-free.

Daytona 500 Race Preview

The Daytona 500 isn’t just the first race of the NASCAR season—it’s the biggest. Known as The Great American Race, it’s a spectacle that defines careers, creates legends, and captivates millions of fans worldwide. This year’s race marks the 67th running of the event, and the stakes are as high as ever.

The Daytona International Speedway, with its 2.5-mile oval track, is a proving ground for the best drivers in the sport. From daring overtakes to nail-biting finishes, the Daytona 500 delivers non-stop excitement. Whether you’re a seasoned NASCAR fan or new to the sport, this race is the perfect introduction to the thrill of stock car racing.

2025 Daytona 500 Starting Lineup

Here’s the official starting lineup for the 2025 Daytona 500, courtesy of NASCAR:

Car # Driver 19 Chase Briscoe 2 Austin Cindric 23 Bubba Wallace 43 Erik Jones 24 William Byron 17 Chris Buescher 10 Ty Dillon 11 Denny Hamlin 1 Ross Chastain 22 Joey Logano 45 Tyler Reddick 01 Corey LaJoie 16 A.J. Allmendinger 34 Todd Gilliland 3 Austin Dillon 12 Ryan Blaney 9 Chase Elliott 42 John Hunter Nemechek 40 Justin Allgaier 20 Christopher Bell 8 Kyle Busch 5 Kyle Larson 54 Ty Gibbs 35 Riley Herbst (R) 71 Michael McDowell 88 Shane van Gisbergen (R) 60 Ryan Preece 51 Cody Ware 21 Josh Berry 41 Cole Custer 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 4 Noah Gragson 77 Carson Hocevar 6 Brad Keselowski 7 Justin Haley 99 Daniel Suarez 38 Zane Smith 48 Alex Bowman 56 Martin Truex Jr. 84 Jimmie Johnson 91 Helio Castroneves

Why the Daytona 500 is a Must-Watch

The Daytona 500 is more than just a race—it’s a cultural phenomenon. From its origins on the hard-packed sands of Daytona Beach to the state-of-the-art Daytona International Speedway, this event has been a cornerstone of American motorsports for over a century. It’s a race where legends are made, and history is written.

For bettors, the Daytona 500 offers a thrilling array of wagering opportunities, from futures and win props to driver matchups. If you’re looking to dive into NASCAR betting, this is the perfect place to start.