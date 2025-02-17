How to watch 2025 NBA All-Star games online without cable

The 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend is just around the corner, and basketball fans worldwide are gearing up for one of the most exciting events on the NBA calendar. Hosted by the Golden State Warriors, the festivities will take place from February 14-16, 2025, at the Chase Center in San Francisco. From the Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest to the Slam Dunk Contest and the All-Star Game itself, this weekend promises non-stop action.
Here’s your complete guide to watching the 2025 NBA All-Star Games online without cable, no matter where you are.
2025 NBA All-Star Weekend Overview
- Dates: February 14-16, 2025
- Location: Chase Center, San Francisco, California
- Main Event: NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, February 16, at 7:00 PM CT
What’s New in 2025?
The NBA is shaking things up again with a brand-new format for the All-Star Game. This year, the game will feature four teams of eight players, each led by a legendary GM:
- Kenny’s Young Stars (Kenny Smith)
- Chuck’s Global Stars (Charles Barkley)
- Shaq’s OGs (Shaquille O’Neal)
- Candace’s Rising Stars (Candace Parker)
The teams will compete in a mini-tournament format, with the winners of the first two games facing off in the championship. Each game will be played to a target score of 40 points, ensuring fast-paced, high-intensity action.
How to Watch NBA All-Star Weekend Live Streams
United States
- TV Channels: ABC, TNT
- Streaming Platforms: ESPN+, Max
- ESPN+: Stream the All-Star Game and other events live.
- Max: Watch TNT’s coverage of the All-Star Weekend.
Canada
- TV Channel: TSN
- Streaming Platform: TSN+
- Canadian fans can stream all the action live on TSN’s digital platform.
United Kingdom
- TV Channel: Sky Sports
- Streaming Platform: Sky Go
- UK viewers can catch the games live on Sky Sports or stream via Sky Go.
Australia
- TV Channel: ESPN (via Foxtel)
- Streaming Platform: Kayo Sports
- Australian fans can watch the All-Star Weekend on ESPN through Foxtel or stream via Kayo Sports.
2025 NBA All-Star Game Schedule
Here’s a breakdown of the key events and how to watch them:
|Event
|Date
|Time
|TV Channel
|Streaming Platform
|Rising Stars Challenge
|Friday, Feb 14
|9:00 PM ET
|TNT
|Max, SteadyFlix
|Skills Challenge
|Saturday, Feb 15
|8:00 PM ET
|TNT
|Max, SteadyFlix
|3-Point Contest
|Saturday, Feb 15
|8:30 PM ET
|TNT
|Max, SteadyFlix
|Slam Dunk Contest
|Saturday, Feb 15
|9:00 PM ET
|TNT
|Max, SteadyFlix
|NBA All-Star Game
|Sunday, Feb 16
|7:00 PM CT
|ABC, TNT
|ESPN+, Max, SteadyFlix
Who’s Playing in the 2025 NBA All-Star Game?
The four teams feature a mix of young stars, global icons, and seasoned veterans. Here’s a look at the rosters:
Team Kenny (Young Stars)
- Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves)
- Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks)
- Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies)
- Jalen Williams (Oklahoma City Thunder)
- Darius Garland (Cleveland Cavaliers)
- Evan Mobley (Cleveland Cavaliers)
- Cade Cunningham (Detroit Pistons)
- Tyler Herro (Miami Heat)
Team Shaq (OGs)
- LeBron James (L.A. Lakers)
- Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)
- Kyrie Irving (Dallas Mavericks)
- Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)
- Kevin Durant (Phoenix Suns)
- Damian Lillard (Milwaukee Bucks)
- James Harden (LA Clippers)
- Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics)
Team Chuck (Global Stars)
- Nikola Jokić (Denver Nuggets)
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder)
- Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs)
- Pascal Siakam (Indiana Pacers)
- Alperen Sengun (Houston Rockets)
- Karl-Anthony Towns (New York Knicks)
- Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers)
- Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks)
Team Candace (Rising Stars)
- Stephon Castle (San Antonio Spurs)
- Ryan Dunn (Phoenix Suns)
- Zach Edey (Memphis Grizzlies)
- Keyonte George (Utah Jazz)
- Trayce Jackson-Davis (Golden State Warriors)
- Dalton Knecht (Los Angeles Lakers)
- Jaylen Wells (Memphis Grizzlies)