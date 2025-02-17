How to watch 2025 NBA All-Star games online without cable

The 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend is just around the corner, and basketball fans worldwide are gearing up for one of the most exciting events on the NBA calendar. Hosted by the Golden State Warriors, the festivities will take place from February 14-16, 2025, at the Chase Center in San Francisco. From the Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest to the Slam Dunk Contest and the All-Star Game itself, this weekend promises non-stop action.

Here’s your complete guide to watching the 2025 NBA All-Star Games online without cable, no matter where you are.

2025 NBA All-Star Weekend Overview

Dates: February 14-16, 2025

Location: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

Main Event: NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, February 16, at 7:00 PM CT

What’s New in 2025?

The NBA is shaking things up again with a brand-new format for the All-Star Game. This year, the game will feature four teams of eight players, each led by a legendary GM:

Kenny’s Young Stars (Kenny Smith)

(Kenny Smith) Chuck’s Global Stars (Charles Barkley)

(Charles Barkley) Shaq’s OGs (Shaquille O’Neal)

(Shaquille O’Neal) Candace’s Rising Stars (Candace Parker)

The teams will compete in a mini-tournament format, with the winners of the first two games facing off in the championship. Each game will be played to a target score of 40 points, ensuring fast-paced, high-intensity action.

How to Watch NBA All-Star Weekend Live Streams

United States

TV Channels: ABC, TNT

Streaming Platforms: ESPN+, Max
ESPN+: Stream the All-Star Game and other events live.
Max: Watch TNT's coverage of the All-Star Weekend.

Canada

TV Channel: TSN

Streaming Platform: TSN+
Canadian fans can stream all the action live on TSN's digital platform.

United Kingdom

TV Channel: Sky Sports

Streaming Platform: Sky Go
UK viewers can catch the games live on Sky Sports or stream via Sky Go.

Australia

TV Channel: ESPN (via Foxtel)

Streaming Platform: Kayo Sports
Australian fans can watch the All-Star Weekend on ESPN through Foxtel or stream via Kayo Sports.

Watch from Anywhere Without Cable or VPN

If you're traveling or living outside the regions mentioned above, you can still catch the games with streaming services.

2025 NBA All-Star Game Schedule

Here’s a breakdown of the key events and how to watch them:

Event Date Time TV Channel Streaming Platform Rising Stars Challenge Friday, Feb 14 9:00 PM ET TNT Max, SteadyFlix Skills Challenge Saturday, Feb 15 8:00 PM ET TNT Max, SteadyFlix 3-Point Contest Saturday, Feb 15 8:30 PM ET TNT Max, SteadyFlix Slam Dunk Contest Saturday, Feb 15 9:00 PM ET TNT Max, SteadyFlix NBA All-Star Game Sunday, Feb 16 7:00 PM CT ABC, TNT ESPN+, Max, SteadyFlix

Who’s Playing in the 2025 NBA All-Star Game?

The four teams feature a mix of young stars, global icons, and seasoned veterans. Here’s a look at the rosters:

Team Kenny (Young Stars)

Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves)

Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks)

Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies)

Jalen Williams (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Darius Garland (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Evan Mobley (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Cade Cunningham (Detroit Pistons)

Tyler Herro (Miami Heat)

Team Shaq (OGs)

LeBron James (L.A. Lakers)

Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)

Kyrie Irving (Dallas Mavericks)

Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)

Kevin Durant (Phoenix Suns)

Damian Lillard (Milwaukee Bucks)

James Harden (LA Clippers)

Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics)

Team Chuck (Global Stars)

Nikola Jokić (Denver Nuggets)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs)

Pascal Siakam (Indiana Pacers)

Alperen Sengun (Houston Rockets)

Karl-Anthony Towns (New York Knicks)

Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks)

Team Candace (Rising Stars)