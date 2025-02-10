How to Watch Men’s Beanpot Final Live: BU vs BC Hockey Live Channel, Streams, and Preview

The stage is set for an epic showdown as the Battle of Comm Ave reaches its pinnacle. Round three of this storied rivalry will take place on Monday evening, February 10, 2025, when No. 1 Boston College and No. 8 Boston University face off in the Beanpot Championship game at 7:30 p.m. ET inside TD Garden. Here’s everything you need to know to catch the action live and dive into the preview of this highly anticipated matchup.

BU vs BC Beanpot Final Details:

Date: Monday, February 10, 2025

7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT Venue: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, MA

Boston, MA TV Channel: NESN, ESPN+, TSN 3/5

Beanpot Final 2025: Boston College vs Boston University Preview

Monday night marks the first time in nine years that Boston College and Boston University will clash for a Beanpot title. The championship game at TD Garden will feature the No. 1-ranked Eagles (21-4-1) against the 8th-ranked Terriers (15-10-1), as these two rivals battle for bragging rights in the 72nd edition of the Beanpot.

Boston College

The top-ranked Eagles enter the Beanpot with a stellar 19-4-1 record and a 5-1 record against Beanpot teams this season. Their only loss came against Northeastern, who defeated them 3-0 on November 22. Despite being a perennial national championship contender, Boston College has struggled in recent Beanpot tournaments. They haven’t played in a championship game since 2019, when they fell to Northeastern 4-2, and their last Beanpot title came in 2016.

Boston University

The Terriers have experienced a roller-coaster season, finishing with a 14-9-1 record and ranking third in Hockey East standings. After losing key players like 2024 Hobey Baker Award winner Macklin Celebrini and Lane Hutson, BU reloaded with a talented group of eight freshmen and two transfers. The team has shown flashes of brilliance, winning four straight games before dropping two hard-fought contests to Boston College in late January.

In net, goaltender Mathieu Caron (CAS’25) has started for the majority of the season, posting a .898 save percentage and a 3.17 goals-against average. Freshman goaltender Mikhail Yegorov (CAS’28), who arrived at BU just last month, earned the start in BU’s January 25 game against Boston College. He dominated in that one appearance, with 23 saves and one goal allowed.

It’s unclear whether Pandolfo will lean on experience or the hot hand for the first Beanpot game. He wasn’t shy about praising the new netminder’s performance during Beanpot media day, however.

Players to Watch

Ryan Leonard (Boston College): Leonard leads the nation in goals per game (0.83) and recently recorded a hat trick against BU in their regular-season matchup.

Leonard leads the nation in goals per game (0.83) and recently recorded a hat trick against BU in their regular-season matchup. Jacob Fowler (Boston College): The Eagles’ goaltender has been a brick wall this season, posting six shutouts, including one against the Terriers.

The Eagles’ goaltender has been a brick wall this season, posting six shutouts, including one against the Terriers. BU’s Freshmen Standouts: With a young roster, BU’s freshmen have stepped up in key moments, making them a wildcard in this championship game.

The winner of tonight’s game will not only claim Boston’s most prestigious hockey trophy but also strengthen their position for the upcoming NCAA tournament, where both teams are currently ranked in the national top 10.

How to Watch Beanpot Championship Live Stream on TV

Fans in the Boston area can watch the 2025 Beanpot championship live on NESN. For those outside the region, the game will be available on ESPN+ and TSN 3/5. Additionally, viewers can stream the game live via Fubo, which offers a free trial for new subscribers.

Where you can watch BU vs BC Hockey in Canada

Canadian college hockey fans can catch the 2025 Beanpot final live on TSN+. If you have a cable connection, TSN3 will broadcast the game live. Don’t miss this thrilling matchup as two of college hockey’s most storied programs battle for supremacy.

