Where to Watch Beanpot Championship Live on TV for BC vs BU hockey game

One of college hockey’s most cherished traditions will reach its climax on Monday night in New England as the Boston College Eagles face off against the Boston University Terriers in the Beanpot Championship Game.

While the two consolation teams were left to battle for third place, the Eagles and Terriers had Hockey East matchups to handle before their big showdown. Boston College cruised past New Hampshire on Friday, while Boston University fell to Merrimack in overtime. The Eagles secured their spot in the final for the 37th time by dominating two-time defending champion Northeastern with an 8-2 victory last Monday. BC holds a 20-16 record in Beanpot title games.

How to watch Beanpot Championship Live

📺 : NESN/ESPN+

📆: Monday, Feb. 10

⏰: 7:40 p.m. ET

📍 TD Garden

On the other side, the Terriers punched their ticket to the championship for the 57th time after dismantling Harvard 7-1 in the semifinals. BU boasts a 31-25 record in the Beanpot finals.

This marks the 23rd Beanpot championship meeting between the storied rivals, with BU holding a slight edge at 12-10 in head-to-head title games against BC.

The Terriers are aiming for a record-extending 32nd Beanpot title—their first since defeating Northeastern in 2022. Meanwhile, the Eagles are looking to reclaim the trophy for the first time since 2016.

Both Boston College and Boston University enter Monday’s Beanpot Championship as top-10 teams in the nation—BC sits at No. 1, while BU holds the No. 8 spot in the latest rankings. But even in years when national stakes aren’t this high, the energy, passion, and deep-seated rivalry between these schools always take center stage.

This year, however, there’s an added twist. Nine players—six from BC and three from BU—were teammates just last month, helping Team USA capture gold at the IIHF World Junior Championship. In fact, players from these two programs contributed to all but one of Team USA’s 37 goals in the tournament.

But come Monday night, friendships will be set aside.

“You just have to understand it’s a hockey game, and you have to go out there and win,” said BC freshman James Hagens, speaking to the Boston Globe last month. BU’s Cole Eiserman echoed the sentiment: “We’re all competitive guys. We want to win for our own school.”

The two teams met in a home-and-home series in January, with BC taking both games by scores of 6-2 and 2-0. But BU would gladly trade those results for a victory when it matters most—a championship win on Monday night. The Terriers last lifted the Beanpot trophy in 2022, while BC’s most recent title came in 2016. In recent years, Northeastern has dominated the tournament, winning five of the last six championships.

While Monday’s showdown won’t impact the Hockey East standings, the broader college hockey landscape is heating up as teams jostle for NCAA tournament positioning.

The NCAA field consists of six automatic bids for conference tournament champions—Atlantic, Big Ten, CCHA, ECAC, Hockey East, and NCHC—along with 10 at-large selections based on the PairWise rankings.