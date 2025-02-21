SUBSCRIBE
How to watch 2025 Scotties Tournament Page 3/4 Qualifiers on Friday

Here's 2025 Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Scotties on TSN Live

The Scotties Tournament of Hearts, Canada’s premier women’s curling championship, returns in 2025 with an expanded field and high-stakes competition. Eighteen teams will battle for the championship, starting with pool play on Friday, February 14, and culminating in the final on Sunday, February 23. The winning team will earn the honor of representing Canada at the World Women’s Curling Championship in South Korea next month.

How to watch 2025 Scotties Playoffs Games

  • What: Scotties Tournament of Hearts (STOH)
  • When: February 14–23, 2025
  • Where: Fort William Gardens, Thunder Bay, Ontario
  • TV Channel: TSN (Canada)
  • Live Streaming: Stream Scotties Anywhere

Tournament Format

This year’s Scotties will feature two pools of nine teams each. Following round-robin play, the top three teams from each pool will advance to the playoffs. The championship format includes page playoffs, semifinals, and the highly anticipated final to crown the national champion.

Stream: Scotties Curling Live Streaming Anywhere

Scotties 2025 Pools

STANDINGS

FINAL ROUND-ROBIN STANDINGS

Pool A

Team (Skip)

Wins

Losses

Canada (Rachel Homan)

8

0

Alberta (Kayla Skrlik)

6

2

British Columbia (Corryn Brown)

6

2

Saskatchewan (Nancy Martin)

5

3

Alberta (Selena Sturmay)

4

4

Northern Ontario (Krista McCarville)

4

4

New Brunswick (Melissa Adams)

2

6

Prince Edward Island (Jane DiCarlo)

1

7

Nunavut (Julia Weagle)

 

0

8

Pool B

Team (Skip)

Wins

Losses

Manitoba (Kerri Einarson)

6

2

Nova Scotia (Christina Black)

6

2

Ontario (Danielle Inglis)

6

2

Quebec (Laurie St-Georges)

5

3

Manitoba (Kaitlyn Lawes)

4

4

Manitoba (Kate Cameron)

4

4

Northwest Territories (Kerry Galusha)

3

5

Newfoundland and Labrador (Brooke Godsland)

1

7

Yukon (Bayly Scoffin)

1

7

Key Matchups and Schedule Highlights

The 2025 Scotties will deliver high-intensity matchups from the first draw. Notable early-round contests include:

  • Draw 1 (Friday, Feb. 14, 7 p.m. ET): Defending champions Team Canada faces off against Prince Edward Island.
  • Draw 2 (Saturday, Feb. 15, 2 p.m. ET): A Manitoba rivalry match between Team Lawes and Team Cameron.
  • Draw 9 (Monday, Feb. 17, 7 p.m. ET): Saskatchewan takes on Canada in what could be a pivotal pool play showdown.
  • Draw 18 (Thursday, Feb. 20, 7 p.m. ET): Manitoba (Lawes) and Manitoba (Einarson) face off in a battle of top-tier teams.

After pool play concludes, the Page Playoffs begin on Friday, February 21, with the final set for Sunday, February 23, at 7 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

Canadian curling fans can catch all the action live on TSN and through streaming on TSN.ca and the TSN app. With extensive coverage, fans won’t miss a moment of the competition.

Venue and Location

The 2025 Scotties Tournament of Hearts will be hosted at Fort Williams Gardens in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The city has a rich curling history, and this venue will provide an exciting atmosphere for players and fans alike.

Prize Money Breakdown

A total prize purse of $300,000 will be awarded, with the following payouts:

  • 1st Place: $100,000
  • 2nd Place: $60,000
  • 3rd Place: $40,000
  • 4th Place: $20,000
  • 5th & 6th Place: $12,500 each
  • 7th-10th Place: $6,500 each
  • 11th-14th Place: $4,500 each
  • 15th-18th Place: $2,500 each

Here’s the schedule table created from the provided file content:

Date Time (ET) Round Network
Friday, February 14, 2025 7pm Pool Play – Draw 1: SK (Martin) vs. NO (McCarville) TSN1/3
Saturday, February 15, 2025 2pm Pool Play – Draw 2: ON (Inglis) vs. NS (Black) TSN1/3
Saturday, February 15, 2025 7pm Pool Play – Draw 3: CA (Homan) vs. NO (McCarville) TSN
Sunday, February 16, 2025 8am Pool Play – Draw 4: MB (Cameron) vs. MB (Lawes) TSN1/3
Sunday, February 16, 2025 2pm Pool Play – Draw 5: CA (Homan) vs. AB (Skirlik) TSN1/4
Sunday, February 16, 2025 7pm Pool Play – Draw 6: ON (Inglis) vs. QC (St-Georges) TSN1/5
Monday, February 17, 2025 8am Pool Play – Draw 7: AB (Skirlik) vs. AB (Sturmay) TSN1/4
Monday, February 17, 2025 2pm Pool Play – Draw 8: QC (St-Georges) vs. MB (Einarson) TSN1/4
Monday, February 17, 2025 7pm Pool Play – Draw 9 TSN
Tuesday, February 18, 2025 8am Pool Play – Draw 10 TSN1/4
Tuesday, February 18, 2025 2pm Pool Play – Draw 11 TSN1
Tuesday, February 18, 2025 7pm Pool Play – Draw 12 TSN
Wednesday, February 19, 2025 8am Pool Play – Draw 13 TSN1/4
Wednesday, February 19, 2025 2pm Pool Play – Draw 14 TSN1/4
Wednesday, February 19, 2025 7pm Pool Play – Draw 15 TSN1/3
Thursday, February 20, 2025 8am Pool Play – Draw 16 TSN1/4
Thursday, February 20, 2025 2pm Pool Play – Draw 17 TSN1/4
Thursday, February 20, 2025 7pm Pool Play – Draw 18 TSN1/4
Friday, February 21, 2025 1pm Page 1/2 Qualifier TSN1/3/4
Friday, February 21, 2025 7pm Page 3/4 Qualifier TSN1/3
Saturday, February 22, 2025 1pm Page Playoff TSN1/3
Saturday, February 22, 2025 4pm Cutting Day in Canada TSN1/5
Saturday, February 22, 2025 7pm Page Playoff TSN1/4
Sunday, February 23, 2025 1pm Semifinal TSN1
Sunday, February 23, 2025 7pm Final TSN1/5

 

World Rugby SVNS Vancouver 2025 Schedule, TV Channel, and How to Watch Live Canada Sevens

