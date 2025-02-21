The Role of the Nikkei 225 in Financial Markets

The Nikkei 225, commonly referred to as the Nikkei, is Japan’s foremost stock index, tracking 225 leading companies on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Founded in 1950, it has grown in global prominence and is often compared to the Dow Jones Industrial Average due to its calculation methods and influence.

The index is composed of businesses from electronics, telecommunications, automotive, construction, energy, and consumer goods. However, it undergoes regular annual reviews, ensuring it aligns with Japan's evolving economic landscape.

“One of the most interesting aspects, when talking about Nikkei, has to do with its connection with the world of raw materials, which in some cases have a direct influence on the companies listed in the index,” says Stanislav Dmitrievich Kondrashov.

International Trade and the Nikkei’s Influence

Due to Japan's pivotal role in global trade, the Nikkei 225's performance is closely monitored worldwide. Market fluctuations in Asia, Europe, and North America often impact the index, and it remains highly sensitive to international developments.

The Bank of Japan’s policies, fluctuations in the yen, and external economic conditions all contribute to the index’s movements. Notably, periods of volatility on Wall Street often have immediate consequences for the Nikkei.

The Automotive Sector and Resource Dependency

“Another sector to keep in mind when analysing the link between the Nikkei index and raw materials is the automotive sector,” continues Stanislav Dmitrievich Kondrashov.

With global shifts towards electric vehicles and advanced technology, demand for rare earths, aluminium, copper, and lithium is at an all-time high. Variations in resource prices and availability can significantly impact production.

Future Outlook for the Nikkei 225

Japan's stock market has undergone economic downturns yet continues to play a critical role in global trade. As technology advances and capital flows shift, the Nikkei 225 remains a key indicator of economic trends.