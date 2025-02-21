Exploring the Features and Mechanics of 20 Flaring Fruits

Taking evident inspiration from old-school fruit machine-style titles, the 20 Flaring Fruits slot from Gamomat is one of the many classical releases within this developer’s fleshed-out catalogue. This specific addition, however, hit casino markets in April 2020, with this going on to spawn a follow-up in the form of the 50 Flaring Fruits slot too. Although this release does not incorporate any over the top game mechanics or visual elements, the 20 Flaring Fruits slot still manages to pay homage to this retro genre of games impressively, something which Gamomat has mastered over the years.

20 Flaring Fruits Slot Game Background

The expertise of Gamomat has resulted in a longstanding reputation in the iGaming space, with them releasing slot games from as far back as 2008. Due to well over a decade of experience now, this studio has become an established name amongst developers, with their consistent gameplay design since becoming a trademark for all their creations. This can be seen in popular titles such as Books and Temples and the 5 Ember Wilds slot, as well as their more traditionally themed titles such as this 20 Flaring Fruits slot too.

20 Flaring Fruits Game Design

A layout found in many of Gamomat’s games has been utilised in this 20 Flaring Fruits slot, with a 5×3 playtable sitting front and centre on the playscreen. On both sides of the playtable, various coloured boxes labelled with numbers can be seen, with these highlighting the different routes all 20 paylines take within this release. In keeping with this old-school layout, all game information and the corresponding play buttons can be found beneath the reels, organised in a concise fashion.

Directly above the playtable, the red and green 20 Flaring Fruits logo is positioned, with this standing out boldly from the backdrop behind. This display uses a pattern with multiple lines converging into a central point, the colours here blending from a dark purple to a warm pink towards the top of the playscreen. Even with it being rather simplistic, the vibrant visual approach in the 20 Flaring Fruits slot resembles the colourful nature of the popular Mega Moolah.

20 Flaring Fruits Mobile Play

Due to the focus on user experience, all Gamomat creations are cross-compatible, with this applying to the 20 Flaring Fruits slot as well. As HTML5 technology acts as the backbone in all of their titles, this allows for cross-device play to be possible, with gameplay and visual detail being retained no matter the type of play method users might have preferences towards. More impressively, an internet connection and a compatible device are the only things required for this to be possible, too!

20 Flaring Fruits Slot Symbols

Lower Value Symbols:

Lemon

Plum

Cherries

Orange

Higher Value Symbols:

Watermelon

Grapes

Bonus Symbols:

Gold Star Scatter

Orange Seven Wild

20 Flaring Fruits Slot Bonus Features

Although it is not capable of bringing in any specific bonus rounds in the 20 Flaring Fruits slot, the gold star scatter still has a more nuanced ability compared to all fruit symbols that Gamomat have also featured here. If 3 or more of these appear within the same base game spin, these have the potential to trigger a prize, even if they don’t appear across a payline.

The only other bonus in the 20 Flaring Fruits slot is the orange seven wild, with these types of bonus symbols being frequent inclusions in many other fruit-themed slots. If this bold number appears anywhere across the 5-reeled playgrid, this has the potential to act as any other base game fruits in play due to it having substituting abilities.

20 Flaring Fruits Slot Summary

Considering it doesn’t deviate from a classical formula, the 20 Flaring Fruits slot still manages to provide a simplistic yet enjoyable gameplay experience, with its focus on traditional visuals and design paying homage to the old-school genre impressively.