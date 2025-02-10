Moize Goulamhoussen: The Benefits of Using a Portfolio Management Service

Moize Goulamhoussen is a Senior Portfolio Manager licensed by the Canadian Regulatory Organization with more than 20 years of experience in the financial services industry. This article will look at investing, providing an overview of some of the key advantages of using a portfolio management service.

Professional investment portfolio management services are offered by portfolio managers to help investors more effectively manage their portfolios. The role involves monitoring, analyzing and making optimized investment choices on behalf of clients with the overriding objective of managing risk and achieving investment objectives stipulated by the investor.

Portfolio managers create customized investment portfolios for their clients based on their risk tolerance, investment goals, time horizon and other factors. The portfolio may comprise a mix of bonds, stocks, exchange-traded funds, mutual funds and other types of investment.

Portfolio managers leverage their extensive knowledge, experience and expertise of the financial markets to make informed investment choices on behalf of the clients they serve, adjusting portfolios as necessary to achieve the investor’s objectives. The role also involves producing regular reports for investors tracking the performance of investment vehicles comprised within their portfolio.

A key benefit of using a portfolio management service lies in the ability to help clients achieve their financial goals while simultaneously managing risk. Professional portfolio managers provide investors with the benefit of their in-depth knowledge of financial markets, helping them to achieve their financial goals. One important benefit of portfolio management services lies in their ability to provide clients with tailormade portfolios, taking on board all of the factors that impact the investor’s strategy and creating a customized portfolio to meet their individual needs and goals.

Enlisting the services of a portfolio manager also provides increased access to a broader range of investment opportunities, enabling clients to invest in a wider range of investment vehicles. Portfolio managers benefit from access to a broader spectrum of investment opportunities, including stocks, mutual funds, bonds, real estate, exchange-traded funds, private equity and other forms of alternative investment. By expanding the range of investment options available to clients, portfolio managers can create a more diversified portfolio, improving the potential for returns. By spreading their investments over different asset classes and investment types, clients spread their risk, thereby mitigating potential damage should one of their investment choices fail to live up to expectations.

For many people, particularly those who are new to investing or those who have amassed a large portfolio, investing can be stressful. Portfolio management services provide clients with peace of mind, reassuring them that their investments are being managed by experts with their best interests front and foremost. Taking a long-term view of investment options and basing decisions on the investor’s risk tolerance and goals, portfolio managers are less likely to make knee-jerk reactions to short-term market fluctuations, avoiding investment decisions being clouded by emotion, which can culminate in poor investment outcomes.

Portfolio managers help clients to invest more tax-efficiently, drawing on their specialist knowledge of tax laws to design optimized portfolios. They also provide regular performance reports, helping investors to track individual investments, gauge which investments align most closely with their objectives and monitor the overall performance of their portfolio.

Selecting and overseeing a group of investments that correlate with the client’s risk tolerance and financial objectives is both an art and a science. For the investor to mange their own investment portfolio optimally requires a thorough grasp of all the elements of portfolio building and maintenance, including having an in-depth understanding of complex concepts like diversification, asset allocation and rebalancing. The ultimate goal of a licensed portfolio manager is to help clients build and manage their portfolios, maximizing the investor’s return while still aligning with their goals and risk tolerance.