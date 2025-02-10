The Impact of AI and Real-Time Streaming on Interactive Gaming Experiences

The tech industry is going through a huge change right now. The introduction of artificial intelligence (AI) is having a massive impact across pretty much every industry. While AI hasn’t had that same impact on the live casino industry just yet, there are ways that AI can potentially contribute to the growth of live dealer casinos.

On this page, we take a look at how improvements to both AI and streaming technology have already helped the growth of live casinos. We also look at how live casinos may be impacted in the future.

What is a Live Dealer Casino?

The live casino is ever popular at top online casinos, but what exactly is a live casino?

Well, at a live casino you get to watch a real-life casino dealer deal the cards and spin the wheels. The experience has been set up to make it as close as possible to gambling at a real-life casino. The only difference being that you’re actually sitting at home.

Live casinos are popular among gamblers who like to test their skills, or those who feel like having a more social experience with other gamblers. It is also great for those that want to gamble at a real-life casino, but don’t live near one.

How Improvements to Streaming Tech Have Boosted the Growth of Live Casinos

While we’ll talk about the potential impact that AI could have on live casinos in the future, let’s start by talking about how streaming technology has improved the growth of AI casinos. Here the impact is much more obvious.

The idea behind a live casino is that you’re watching a live video feed of the action. When you’re gambling, you want that live video feed to have as little delay as possible. You also want it to be the highest quality imaginable. Improvements to streaming technology have allowed this.

The development of streaming technology means that the viewer doesn’t have to watch a video that is constantly buffering, or of a low quality. The experience just feels more natural. When a person feels that their experience is better, they are much more likely to engage with these videos.

It is also worth noting that improvements to streaming technology have made it a whole lot easier for online casinos to offer live dealer casinos. There is a parallel to the decrease in the time and cost it takes to host these types of games versus the amount of readily available live games there are on the market.

How AI May Impact Live Casinos in the Future

In the live dealer casino world, AI is not having a huge impact right now, at least, not directly. AI is being used in the casino world to guarantee randomisation, check for issues with players, and make sure that problem gambling doesn’t become an issue. However, online casinos are still looking for ways to bring AI into the live dealer world. As it happens we see some ways it could help, though.

For example, some online casino game developers are looking into the idea of incorporating live AI dealers. This will allow them to offer more live dealer games, and players may be able to gamble at far more convenient times for their individual needs. The hope is that this will bring more people into the live games. Although, we do hope that this doesn’t move the casinos away from having actual live dealers. There is a market there.

We may even see AI tech change the way in which bets are handled, or the cards are dealt or the wheels are spun. Although, it is tough to see major changes happening there, as people still want that live experience. However, we have no doubt that some of the biggest developers in the world will come up with ways to utilise AI without removing the nature of the live casino.

Final Thoughts

AI and improvements to streaming tech will be a major factor in the growth of live dealer casinos. We have already seen them grow rapidly over the last few years. Many online casinos dedicate a lot of space to their live offerings, it makes sense to improve the speed and efficiency with which these can be delivered.