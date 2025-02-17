Team Canada vs Finland Livestream 4 Nations Face-off hockey

This season, the NHL has replaced its traditional All-Star Game with an exciting week-long round-robin tournament called the 4 Nations Face-Off. Featuring teams from Canada, Finland, Sweden, and the United States, the tournament brings together some of the best NHL players to compete for international bragging rights.

Despite the strong Scandinavian representation—half the players hail from Finland and Sweden—the tournament is being held entirely in North America. The action kicked off at the Bell Centre in Montreal from February 12-15 and will conclude at the TD Garden in Boston from February 16-20.

Where to watch Canada vs Finland

When: Saturday, Feb. 17 at 1 p.m. EST

Where: Bell Centre — Montreal, Quebec, Canada; TD Garden — Boston, Massachusetts

TV Channel: TNT

Who is Competing in the 4 Nations Face-Off?

The tournament features four powerhouse teams, each composed entirely of current NHL players. Here’s a breakdown of the rosters:

Canada

Head Coach : Jon Cooper (Tampa Bay Lightning)

: Jon Cooper (Tampa Bay Lightning) Captain : Sidney Crosby

: Sidney Crosby Alternate Captains : Connor McDavid, Cale Makar

: Connor McDavid, Cale Makar Defensemen : Cale Makar (Avalanche), Josh Morrissey (Jets), Colton Parayko (Blues), Travis Sanheim (Flyers), Shea Theodore (Golden Knights), Devon Toews (Avalanche)

: Cale Makar (Avalanche), Josh Morrissey (Jets), Colton Parayko (Blues), Travis Sanheim (Flyers), Shea Theodore (Golden Knights), Devon Toews (Avalanche) Forwards : Sam Bennett (Panthers), Anthony Cirelli (Lightning), Sidney Crosby (Penguins), Brandon Hagel (Lightning), Seth Jarvis (Hurricanes), Travis Konecny (Flyers), Nathan MacKinnon (Avalanche), Brad Marchand (Bruins), Mitch Marner (Maple Leafs), Connor McDavid (Oilers), Brayden Point (Lightning), Sam Reinhart (Panthers), Mark Stone (Golden Knights)

: Sam Bennett (Panthers), Anthony Cirelli (Lightning), Sidney Crosby (Penguins), Brandon Hagel (Lightning), Seth Jarvis (Hurricanes), Travis Konecny (Flyers), Nathan MacKinnon (Avalanche), Brad Marchand (Bruins), Mitch Marner (Maple Leafs), Connor McDavid (Oilers), Brayden Point (Lightning), Sam Reinhart (Panthers), Mark Stone (Golden Knights) Goalies: Jordan Binnington (Blues), Adin Hill (Golden Knights), Sam Montembeault (Canadiens)

Finland

Head Coach : Antti Pennanen

: Antti Pennanen Captain : Aleksander Barkov

: Aleksander Barkov Alternate Captains : Sebastian Aho, Mikael Granlund, Mikko Rantanen

: Sebastian Aho, Mikael Granlund, Mikko Rantanen Defensemen : Henri Jokiharju (Sabres), Esa Lindell (Stars), Olli Maatta (Utah), Niko Mikkola (Panthers), Rasmus Ristolainen (Flyers), Urho Vaakanainen (Rangers), Juuso Valimaki (Utah)

: Henri Jokiharju (Sabres), Esa Lindell (Stars), Olli Maatta (Utah), Niko Mikkola (Panthers), Rasmus Ristolainen (Flyers), Urho Vaakanainen (Rangers), Juuso Valimaki (Utah) Forwards : Sebastian Aho (Hurricanes), Joel Armia (Canadiens), Aleksander Barkov (Panthers), Mikael Granlund (Stars), Erik Haula (Devils), Roope Hintz (Stars), Kaapo Kakko (Kraken), Patrik Laine (Canadiens), Artturi Lehkonen (Avalanche), Anton Lundell (Panthers), Eetu Luostarinen (Panthers), Mikko Rantanen (Avalanche), Teuvo Teravainen (Blackhawks)

: Sebastian Aho (Hurricanes), Joel Armia (Canadiens), Aleksander Barkov (Panthers), Mikael Granlund (Stars), Erik Haula (Devils), Roope Hintz (Stars), Kaapo Kakko (Kraken), Patrik Laine (Canadiens), Artturi Lehkonen (Avalanche), Anton Lundell (Panthers), Eetu Luostarinen (Panthers), Mikko Rantanen (Avalanche), Teuvo Teravainen (Blackhawks) Goalies: Kevin Lankinen (Canucks), Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (Sabres), Juuse Saros (Predators)

Sweden

Head Coach : Sam Hallam

: Sam Hallam Captain : Victor Hedman

: Victor Hedman Alternate Captains : Mattias Ekholm, Erik Karlsson, William Nylander

: Mattias Ekholm, Erik Karlsson, William Nylander Defensemen : Rasmus Andersson (Flames), Jonas Brodin (Wild), Rasmus Dahlin (Sabres), Mattias Ekholm (Oilers), Gustav Forsling (Panthers), Victor Hedman (Lightning), Erik Karlsson (Penguins)

: Rasmus Andersson (Flames), Jonas Brodin (Wild), Rasmus Dahlin (Sabres), Mattias Ekholm (Oilers), Gustav Forsling (Panthers), Victor Hedman (Lightning), Erik Karlsson (Penguins) Forwards : Viktor Arvidsson (Oilers), Jesper Bratt (Devils), Leo Carlsson (Ducks), Joel Eriksson Ek (Wild), Filip Forsberg (Predators), Adrian Kempe (Kings), Elias Lindholm (Bruins), William Nylander (Maple Leafs), Gustav Nyquist (Predators), Elias Pettersson (Canucks), Lucas Raymond (Red Wings), Rickard Rakell (Penguins), Mika Zibanejad (Rangers)

: Viktor Arvidsson (Oilers), Jesper Bratt (Devils), Leo Carlsson (Ducks), Joel Eriksson Ek (Wild), Filip Forsberg (Predators), Adrian Kempe (Kings), Elias Lindholm (Bruins), William Nylander (Maple Leafs), Gustav Nyquist (Predators), Elias Pettersson (Canucks), Lucas Raymond (Red Wings), Rickard Rakell (Penguins), Mika Zibanejad (Rangers) Goalies: Samuel Ersson (Flyers), Filip Gustavsson (Wild), Linus Ullmark (Senators)

United States

Head Coach : Mike Sullivan (Pittsburgh Penguins)

: Mike Sullivan (Pittsburgh Penguins) Captain : Auston Matthews

: Auston Matthews Alternate Captains : Charlie McAvoy, Matthew Tkachuk

: Charlie McAvoy, Matthew Tkachuk Defensemen : Brock Faber (Wild), Adam Fox (Rangers), Noah Hanifin (Golden Knights), Quinn Hughes (Canucks), Charlie McAvoy (Bruins), Jaccob Slavin (Hurricanes), Zach Werenski (Blue Jackets)

: Brock Faber (Wild), Adam Fox (Rangers), Noah Hanifin (Golden Knights), Quinn Hughes (Canucks), Charlie McAvoy (Bruins), Jaccob Slavin (Hurricanes), Zach Werenski (Blue Jackets) Forwards : Matt Boldy (Wild), Kyle Connor (Jets), Jack Eichel (Golden Knights), Jake Guentzel (Lightning), Jack Hughes (Devils), Chris Kreider (Rangers), Dylan Larkin (Red Wings), Auston Matthews (Maple Leafs), J.T. Miller (Canucks), Brock Nelson (Islanders), Brady Tkachuk (Senators), Matthew Tkachuk (Panthers), Vincent Trocheck (Rangers)

: Matt Boldy (Wild), Kyle Connor (Jets), Jack Eichel (Golden Knights), Jake Guentzel (Lightning), Jack Hughes (Devils), Chris Kreider (Rangers), Dylan Larkin (Red Wings), Auston Matthews (Maple Leafs), J.T. Miller (Canucks), Brock Nelson (Islanders), Brady Tkachuk (Senators), Matthew Tkachuk (Panthers), Vincent Trocheck (Rangers) Goalies: Connor Hellebuyck (Jets), Jake Oettinger (Stars), Jeremy Swayman (Bruins)

How Does the 4 Nations Face-Off Work?

The tournament features a round-robin format, with each team playing three games—one against each of the other three teams. Here’s how it works: