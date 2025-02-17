US-Russia peace negotiations are set to begin following an announcement from former President Donald Trump, triggering a surge in global financial markets and a decline in the US dollar. The news has raised hopes that the prolonged war in Ukraine may soon come to an end.

“While many uncertainties remain, markets are already reacting to the possibility of peace,” said Nigel Green, CEO of global financial advisory firm deVere Group.

Asian equities and European stock futures saw significant gains, reflecting investor optimism that easing geopolitical tensions could bring stability after years of disruption.

Trump’s statement on Truth Social confirmed that he and Russian President Vladimir Putin had agreed to collaborate “very closely” on finding a resolution to the conflict. He emphasized his commitment to stopping further loss of life, marking a pivotal shift in US-Russia relations and the trajectory of the war in Ukraine.

The announcement also raises questions about Europe’s role in postwar security and reconstruction, as European officials fear being sidelined from negotiations.

“Market reaction underscores the financial world’s hunger for stability after nearly three years of economic headwinds stemming from the war.

“The dollar’s decline reflects expectations that reduced geopolitical uncertainty could lessen demand for safe-haven assets, while risk-sensitive currencies and emerging markets are likely to benefit from the prospect of de-escalation.

“Equities, particularly in sectors hit hardest by supply chain disruptions and energy volatility, are already responding positively,” notes Nigel Green.

He continues: “This is a momentous development that could reshape global markets. If negotiations lead to a de-escalation, investors should prepare for a repricing of risk assets.

“A shift away from war-driven volatility opens the door for capital to flow back into European equities, industrials, and consumer sectors that have struggled under the weight of uncertainty.”

Energy markets will be a focal point. Oil prices could decline as war-related supply risks ease, bringing relief to inflation-strained economies.

However, the long-term impact will depend on how quickly diplomatic progress materializes. A shift in energy dynamics would have broad implications for equities, particularly in oil-exporting nations and companies that have benefited from elevated prices.

At the same time, investors must assess how Europe absorbs the potential economic burden of postwar reconstruction.

“As US-Russia negotiations move forward, European leaders are voicing concerns that they will bear much of the cost. This could increase government borrowing and fiscal spending in the region, with implications for bond markets and currency valuations,” adds Nigel Green.

“European markets have been weighed down by the uncertainty of the war and its economic fallout. If peace negotiations progress, we’re likely to see renewed investment flows into the region, driving opportunities in undervalued assets.”

Beyond Europe, emerging markets could be key beneficiaries. De-escalation would likely spur demand for risk assets, boosting equities in regions that have struggled with capital outflows.

Additionally, “a weaker dollar supports emerging market debt and currencies”, improving conditions for global investment.

He concludes: “The prospect of peace is going to become a major market mover for the foreseeable future.”