How To Watch 2025 Montana Brier: Schedule, TV Channel, Live Streams For Men’s Curling

The 2025 Montana’s Brier, Canada’s premier men’s curling championship, is set to captivate fans from February 28 to March 9 at Prospera Place in Kelowna, British Columbia. This prestigious event will feature the best men’s curling teams from across the country, all vying for the title of Canadian champion and the opportunity to represent Canada at the 2025 World Men’s Curling Championship in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan.

WATCH: Montana Brier Curling Anywhere

Whether you’re a die-hard curling fan or a casual viewer, here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the 2025 Montana’s Brier, including the full schedule, TV channels, live streaming options, and team lineups.

Brier 2025 Live info:

What : Montana Brier Curling

: Montana Brier Curling When : February 28 to March 9

: February 28 to March 9 Where : Kelowna, British Columbia

: Kelowna, British Columbia TV Channel : TSN (Canada)

: TSN (Canada) Live Streaming: Curling World OTT (global)

Where is the 2025 Brier?

The 2025 Montana’s Brier is making its return to Kelowna, British Columbia, for the first time since 1968. Prospera Place, a state-of-the-art arena in the heart of Kelowna, will host the event. Known for its vibrant curling community and stunning scenery, Kelowna is the perfect backdrop for this thrilling competition.

What Channel is the 2025 Brier On?

The 2025 Brier will be broadcast live across Canada on TSN, the official broadcaster of Curling Canada events. Fans can also stream the action online via TSN.ca or the TSN app

For fans outside Canada, the 2025 Brier will be available on Curling World OTT for entire tournament games. Doesn’t matter where you are, you can watch 2025 Montana Brier curling men’s tournament online without cable and vpn free.

How Can I watch 2025 Brier in the USA

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcaster for the Montana’s Brier in the U.S. However, curling fans south of the border can still catch all the action through Curling World OTT, a global streaming platform. No VPN or cable subscription is required—simply sign up for a pay-per-view plan and enjoy the games on any device.

2025 Brier Broadcast Schedule

Here’s the complete TV and streaming schedule for the 2025 Montana’s Brier:

Date Time (ET) Round TV Channel Friday, Feb. 28 9:30 p.m. Pool Play TSN1/5 Saturday, March 1 4:30 p.m. Pool Play TSN1/4 Saturday, March 1 9:30 p.m. Pool Play TSN1/3 Sunday, March 2 11:30 a.m. Pool Play TSN1/4 Sunday, March 2 4:30 p.m. Pool Play TSN1 Sunday, March 2 9:30 p.m. Pool Play TSN1/3 Monday, March 3 11:30 a.m. Pool Play TSN1/3 Monday, March 3 4:30 p.m. Pool Play TSN1/3 Monday, March 3 9:30 p.m. Pool Play TSN1/3/5 Tuesday, March 4 11:30 a.m. Pool Play TSN1/3 Tuesday, March 4 4:30 p.m. Pool Play TSN1 Tuesday, March 4 9:30 p.m. Pool Play TSN1 Wednesday, March 5 11:30 a.m. Pool Play TSN1 Wednesday, March 5 4:30 p.m. Pool Play TSN1 Wednesday, March 5 9:30 p.m. Pool Play TSN1/5 Thursday, March 6 11:30 a.m. Pool Play TSN1/3 Thursday, March 6 4:30 p.m. Pool Play TSN1 Thursday, March 6 9:30 p.m. Pool Play TSN1 Friday, March 7 3:30 p.m. Page Qualifier TSN1 Friday, March 7 9:30 p.m. Page Qualifier TSN1 Saturday, March 8 3:30 p.m. Page Playoff TSN1/4 Saturday, March 8 9:30 p.m. Page Playoff TSN1/5 Sunday, March 9 2 p.m. Semifinal TSN1 Sunday, March 9 8 p.m. Final TSN1/3

Look Up Best Teams at 2025 Montana’s Brier

A total of 18 teams will compete in the 2025 Brier, including representatives from each of Canada’s 14 curling member associations, as well as Team Canada and three wildcard teams. Here’s a look at some of the top teams to watch:

Team Canada

Club : St. John’s CC, St. John’s

: St. John’s CC, St. John’s Skip : Brad Gushue

: Brad Gushue Third : Mark Nichols

: Mark Nichols Second : Brendan Bottcher

: Brendan Bottcher Lead : Geoff Walker

: Geoff Walker Alternate: Adam Casey

Team Alberta (Koe)

Club : The Glencoe Club, Calgary

: The Glencoe Club, Calgary Skip : Kevin Koe

: Kevin Koe Third : Aaron Sluchinski

: Aaron Sluchinski Second : Tyler Tardi

: Tyler Tardi Lead : Karrick Martin

: Karrick Martin Alternate: Mike Libbus

Team Manitoba (Carruthers)

Club : Granite CC, Winnipeg

: Granite CC, Winnipeg Skip : Reid Carruthers

: Reid Carruthers Third : B.J. Neufeld

: B.J. Neufeld Second : Catlin Schneider

: Catlin Schneider Lead : Connor Njegovan

: Connor Njegovan Alternate: Kyle Doering

Team Saskatchewan (McEwen)

Club : Nutana CC, Saskatoon

: Nutana CC, Saskatoon Skip : Mike McEwen

: Mike McEwen Third : Colton Flasch

: Colton Flasch Second : Kevin Marsh

: Kevin Marsh Lead : Dan Marsh

: Dan Marsh Alternate: Brent Laing

Team Ontario

Club : Whitby CC, Whitby

: Whitby CC, Whitby Skip : Sam Mooibroek

: Sam Mooibroek Third : Ryan Wiebe

: Ryan Wiebe Second : Scott Mitchell

: Scott Mitchell Lead : Nathan Steele

: Nathan Steele Alternate: Gavin Lydiate

2025 Montana’s Brier Full Schedule

Friday, February 28

9:30 PM ET / 6:30 PM PT : Pool Play Manitoba (Carruthers) vs. British Columbia Canada vs. Newfoundland and Labrador Northern Ontario vs. New Brunswick Alberta (Koe) vs. Manitoba (Dunstone)

: Pool Play

Saturday, March 1

4:30 PM ET / 1:30 PM PT : Pool Play Saskatchewan (McEwen) vs. Prince Edward Island Saskatchewan (Kleiter) vs. Nova Scotia Alberta (Jacobs) vs. Yukon Quebec vs. Ontario

: Pool Play 9:30 PM ET / 6:30 PM PT : Pool Play Manitoba (Dunstone) vs. Nunavut Northern Ontario vs. Alberta (Koe) Canada vs. British Columbia Manitoba (Carruthers) vs. Newfoundland and Labrador

: Pool Play

Sunday, March 2

11:30 AM ET / 8:30 AM PT : Pool Play Ontario vs. Northwest Territories Quebec vs. Yukon Saskatchewan (McEwen) vs. Nova Scotia Saskatchewan (Kleiter) vs. Prince Edward Island

: Pool Play 4:30 PM ET / 1:30 PM PT : Pool Play Canada vs. Northern Ontario Manitoba (Dunstone) vs. British Columbia Alberta (Koe) vs. Manitoba (Carruthers) New Brunswick vs. Nunavut

: Pool Play 9:30 PM ET / 6:30 PM PT : Pool Play Nova Scotia vs. Yukon Saskatchewan (McEwen) vs. Ontario Quebec vs. Prince Edward Island Alberta (Jacobs) vs. Northwest Territories

: Pool Play

Monday, March 3

11:30 AM ET / 8:30 AM PT : Pool Play Alberta (Koe) vs. British Columbia Manitoba (Carruthers) vs. New Brunswick Newfoundland and Labrador vs. Nunavut Manitoba (Dunstone) vs. Northern Ontario

: Pool Play 4:30 PM ET / 1:30 PM PT : Pool Play Saskatchewan (McEwen) vs. Quebec Alberta (Jacobs) vs. Prince Edward Island Saskatchewan (Kleiter) vs. Northwest Territories Ontario vs. Yukon

: Pool Play 9:30 PM ET / 6:30 PM PT : Pool Play New Brunswick vs. Newfoundland and Labrador Alberta (Koe) vs. Nunavut Northern Ontario vs. British Columbia Canada vs. Manitoba (Carruthers)

: Pool Play

Tuesday, March 4

11:30 AM ET / 8:30 AM PT : Pool Play Alberta (Jacobs) vs. Saskatchewan (Kleiter) Quebec vs. Northwest Territories Saskatchewan (McEwen) vs. Yukon Nova Scotia vs. Prince Edward Island

: Pool Play 4:30 PM ET / 1:30 PM PT : Pool Play Manitoba (Carruthers) vs. Northern Ontario Canada vs. New Brunswick Manitoba (Dunstone) vs. Newfoundland and Labrador British Columbia vs. Nunavut

: Pool Play 9:30 PM ET / 6:30 PM PT : Pool Play Prince Edward Island vs. Yukon Alberta (Jacobs) vs. Nova Scotia Saskatchewan (Kleiter) vs. Ontario Saskatchewan (McEwen) vs. Northwest Territories

: Pool Play

Wednesday, March 5

11:30 AM ET / 8:30 AM PT : Pool Play Manitoba (Dunstone) vs. New Brunswick British Columbia vs. Newfoundland and Labrador Manitoba (Carruthers) vs. Nunavut Canada vs. Alberta (Koe)

: Pool Play 4:30 PM ET / 1:30 PM PT : Pool Play Alberta (Jacobs) vs. Ontario Saskatchewan (McEwen) vs. Saskatchewan (Kleiter) Prince Edward Island vs. Northwest Territories Nova Scotia vs. Quebec

: Pool Play 9:30 PM ET / 6:30 PM PT : Pool Play Canada vs. Nunavut Manitoba (Dunstone) vs. Manitoba (Carruthers) Alberta (Koe) vs. New Brunswick Northern Ontario vs. Newfoundland and Labrador

: Pool Play

Thursday, March 6

11:30 AM ET / 8:30 AM PT : Pool Play Nova Scotia vs. Northwest Territories Ontario vs. Prince Edward Island Alberta (Jacobs) vs. Quebec Saskatchewan (Kleiter) vs. Yukon

: Pool Play 4:30 PM ET / 1:30 PM PT : Pool Play Alberta (Koe) vs. Newfoundland and Labrador Northern Ontario vs. Nunavut Canada vs. Manitoba (Dunstone) British Columbia vs. New Brunswick

: Pool Play 9:30 PM ET / 6:30 PM PT : Pool Play Quebec vs. Saskatchewan (Kleiter) Northwest Territories vs. Yukon Ontario vs. Nova Scotia Alberta (Jacobs) vs. Saskatchewan (McEwen)

: Pool Play

Friday, March 7

3:30 PM ET / 12:30 PM PT : Page 1/2 Qualifier Pool A1 vs. Pool B2 Pool B1 vs. Pool A2

: Page 1/2 Qualifier 9:30 PM ET / 6:30 PM PT : Page 3/4 Qualifier Pool A3 vs. Page 1/2 Qualifier Loser Pool B3 vs. Page 1/2 Qualifier Loser

: Page 3/4 Qualifier

Saturday, March 8

3:30 PM ET / 12:30 PM PT : Page 3/4 Playoff TBD

: Page 3/4 Playoff 9:30 PM ET / 6:30 PM PT : Page 1/2 Playoff TBD

: Page 1/2 Playoff

Sunday, March 9

2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT : Semifinal TBD

: Semifinal 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT : Championship Final TBD

: Championship Final

The 2025 Montana’s Brier promises to be an unforgettable event, featuring intense competition, dramatic shots, and curling’s biggest stars. Whether you’re tuning in on TSN, streaming online, or following along on social media, make sure to catch every moment of this iconic Canadian sporting event.