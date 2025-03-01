How to watch Gervonta Davis FREE Live in USA, UK, Canada: Start Time for Tank vs Roach PPV

One of boxing’s biggest stars is back in the ring Saturday night, as Gervonta “Tank” Davis defends his WBA lightweight title against WBA junior lightweight champion Lamont Roach Jr. Davis has stated that 2025 will be his final year in boxing, indicating his within that timeline he wants three fights before retirement.

Date: March 1 | Location: Barclays Center — Brooklyn

Date: March 1 | Location: Barclays Center — Brooklyn
Start time: 8 p.m. ET

How to watch: Prime Video PPV or PPV.com | Price: $79.95

Prime Video PPV or PPV.com | $79.95 Live Stream Anywhere: Fitepass

If true, then the expectation will be for boxing fans is that he will back up his status as a heavy favorite to defeat Roach and finish his career with a couple of large fights against the best talent available. But Roach has other ideas, claiming their shared time in the amateurs along with plenty of confidence will see him score a shocking upset victory.

Tank vs Roach Start times

North America

USA (ET): Card starts at 6 p.m. ET, Main event (estimated) at 11 p.m. ET

Canada (EST): Card starts at 6 p.m. EST, Main event (estimated) at 11 p.m. EST

Mexico (CST): Card starts at 5 p.m. CST, Main event (estimated) at 10 p.m. CST

Puerto Rico (AST): Card starts at 6 p.m. AST, Main event (estimated) at 11 p.m. AST

South America

Brazil (BRT): Card starts at 8 p.m. BRT, Main event (estimated) at 1 a.m. BRT (March 2)

Argentina (ART): Card starts at 8 p.m. ART, Main event (estimated) at 1 a.m. ART (March 2)

Europe

United Kingdom (GMT): Card starts at 11 p.m. GMT, Main event (estimated) at 4 a.m. GMT (March 2)

Ireland (GMT): Card starts at 11 p.m. GMT, Main event (estimated) at 4 a.m. GMT (March 2)

Spain (CET): Card starts at 12 a.m. CET (March 2), Main event (estimated) at 5 a.m. CET (March 2)

France (CET): Card starts at 12 a.m. CET (March 2), Main event (estimated) at 5 a.m. CET (March 2)

Russia (MSK): Card starts at 2 a.m. MSK (March 2), Main event (estimated) at 7 a.m. MSK (March 2)

Ukraine (EET): Card starts at 1 a.m. EET (March 2), Main event (estimated) at 6 a.m. EET (March 2)

The undercard is an impressive list of current and former champions. Joining WBA junior welterweight titleholder Jose Valenzuela in action is another native of Maryland who faces Gary Antuanne Russell. Speaking of Puello, he too steps into the ring on the card as he attempts to defend his WBC junior welterweight belt against veteran Sandor Martin. Also, veteran junior middleweights kick off the PPV portion of the night when Yoenis Tellez battles Julian Williams.

Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach full fight card

Gervonta Davis (c) vs. Lamont Roach for the WBA lightweight title Jose Valenzuela (c) v Gary Antuanne Russell for WBA super lightweight belt Alberto Puello (c) def. Sandor Martin — Title Fight: WBC super lightweight Yoenis Tellez vs. Julian Williams for interim WBA super welterweight title Jarrett Hurd vs. Johan Gonzalez. Middleweights. Jonathan Lopez vs. Alex Dilmaghani; Super Featherweights

How to watch Tank Davis vs. Lamont Roach For Free?

Unfortunately, no. Since the Davis vs. Roach fight is part of a PPV package, you will need to purchase the PPV to watch. But anyone can get a low price PPV offer from Fitepass to watch Tank vs Roach boxing this evening all through the world. Gervonta Davis fight in USA Prime Video: $8.99 (with commercials) | $11.98 (no commercials) Tidal: From $9.99/month (for limited access) to $19.99/month (premium version)Amazon Prime Video: $8.99/month | Prime $12.99/month | Student $6.49/month Prime Video | Add ad-free version for $17.98/month Amazon | $139/year PPV Price: $79.95 Gervonta Davis fight in UK Prime membership: £8.99 a month or £95 a year PPV Price: £14.99 Gervonta Davis fight in Australia PPV price: $69.95 In Australia, the fight is airing on pay-per-view through Foxtel’s Main Event, which requires a subscription. Or, the event can be bought directly through the streaming platform Kayo, no subscription required.

Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis vs. Lamont Roach fight preview

Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis enters the ring with a perfect record — 30 wins, 0 losses, and 0 draws. Out of his 30 wins, 28 have been via KO, which is a staggering 93%. Roach has a record of 25 wins, 1 loss, and 1 draw. Out of them, only 10 victories have been achieved via knockout. Davis definitely has the edge on paper. Now, let’s see how they performed in their most recent fights.

His latest bout was against Frank Martin on 15 June 2024 and was stopped in the 8th round in their WBA Super World Lightweight championship fight at MGM Grand, Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas. He won against Ryan Garcia by knockout on April 22, 2023.

Prior to that, he defeated Hector Luis Garcia, Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero and Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz. Overall, he has outmatched four of his last five opponents. Now, let’s discuss his rival, Lamont Roach.

His last fight was on June 28, 2024 against Feargal McCrocy (win, TKO Round 8). Before that, he had a split decision victory over Hector Luis Garcia on November 25, 2023, for their WBA World Super Featherweight title fight.

He bested popular names prior to that contest, including Angel Rodriguez, Rene Alvarado and Jamel Herring. In the grand scheme of things you cannot write Roach off as he can provide a shock result on a Saturday night. Before searching for streaming options, let’s look at the full details of the fight card.