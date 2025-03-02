‘Tank’ Davis vs Lamont Roach LIVE: Updates, Results, and Streams

Any time Gervonta “Tank” Davis steps into the ring, it’s a must-see event. The undefeated WBA lightweight champion (30-0, 28 KOs) is back in action tonight, defending his title against the tough and determined Lamont Roach (25-1-1, 10 KOs) at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The fight is live on pay-per-view, and fans around the world are eagerly anticipating another explosive performance from one of boxing’s most exciting stars.

WATCH: Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach Anywhere

Fight information

Date: March 1 | Location: Barclays Center — Brooklyn

March 1 | Barclays Center — Brooklyn Start time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET How to watch: Prime Video PPV or PPV.com | Price: $79.95

Prime Video PPV or PPV.com | $79.95 Live Stream Anywhere: Fitepass

Roach has other plans, however, saying their time together in the amateurs, as well as heaps of confidence, will carry him to a shocking upset victory.

“It’s showtime now. All the talk and all the work I put in. Come Saturday night, it’ll be a great fight. Lamont is coming in with his best and I’m coming with my best,” Davis said at the final press conference. “Right here is the top of the DMV area on the stage. Even on the undercard. Gary Russell… We got great talent fighting on the card Saturday night.”

WATCH: Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach Anywhere

Davis, known for his devastating knockout power, is coming off a sensational eighth-round stoppage of Frank Martin in June. Meanwhile, Roach, the reigning WBA super featherweight champion, is riding a six-fight win streak and is determined to pull off a massive upset. Will “Tank” add another highlight-reel knockout to his resume, or will Roach’s quiet confidence and skill lead to one of boxing’s biggest surprises?

Stay tuned for live round-by-round updates, results, and streaming information below.