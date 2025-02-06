Trump’s Trade Tariffs Could Backfire, Warns deVere CEO

Donald Trump’s latest tariffs on the U.S.’s three largest trading partners—Mexico, Canada, and China—represent a significant economic gamble that could have serious repercussions, warns Nigel Green, CEO of deVere Group.

Green cautions that the sweeping measures could trigger retaliatory actions, disrupt global supply chains, and drive up costs for American businesses and consumers. “This strategy carries substantial risks and could ultimately backfire,” he states.

While the tariffs aim to protect domestic industries and reduce trade imbalances, critics argue that they could slow economic growth and lead to inflationary pressures. The international response to these new policies will be critical in determining their long-term impact on the global economy.

“This is an extraordinary escalation of protectionist policy, one that risks igniting a full-scale trade war at a time when markets are already on edge,” he says.

“The impact could be severe—higher prices for American consumers, strained diplomatic relations, and retaliatory tariffs that could hammer US exports.”

The Trump administration claims the tariffs are designed to curb drug trafficking and illegal immigration, but the economic fallout is undeniable.

Major industries, from agriculture to automobiles, will feel the squeeze as costs soar and supply chains fracture. In response, Mexico, Canada, and China have already announced retaliatory measures, setting the stage for prolonged economic conflict.

“The scale and speed of this policy shift are staggering,” continues Nigel Green.

“It’s a dangerous game of brinkmanship that could inflict lasting damage on global trade, corporate earnings, and investment portfolios. Investors cannot afford to be complacent.”

deVere Group urges investors to take immediate action to protect their wealth.

“Now’s the time to reassess exposure to risk-sensitive assets, hedge against volatility, and consider alternative investment opportunities,” advises Green.

“Cash-heavy portfolios will be punished if inflation surges. Meanwhile, certain commodities and defensive sectors could provide a much-needed buffer.”

Trump’s executive order also includes provisions allowing for further tariff expansions if other nations retaliate—a clause that could deepen the crisis.

As uncertainty looms, the deVere CEO stresses the importance of a proactive investment strategy.

“The world’s major economies are entering a new and unpredictable phase. Smart investors will be those who act now to mitigate risk and position themselves for opportunities amid the chaos.”

Markets have reacted with heightened volatility, and analysts predict this trade war escalation could shave percentage points off GDP growth in multiple countries.

With global supply chains at risk and inflationary pressures rising, deVere Group advises investors to remain vigilant and ready to adapt to the rapidly shifting economic landscape.

“This is a defining moment,” concludes Green. “Investors who fail to react swiftly may find themselves on the wrong side of history.”