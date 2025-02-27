Türkiye Textile Biennial Showcases Artistic Interpretations of Water and Fabric

The Türkiye Textile Biennial has commenced for its second edition, uniting international artists in Antalya’s historic venues. Curated by Nihat Özdal, this year’s theme, “Wave Fabric,” highlights the intricate relationship between textiles and water. The event will remain open to visitors until 13 April 2025.

Running from 22 February to 13 April, the biennial is supported by the Gazipaşa District Governorship and is hosted in renowned historical locations across Gazipaşa and Alanya. The exhibition spaces include the Ancient Cities of Selinus and Lamos, Yalan Dünya Cave, the Red Tower, Alanya Shipyard, and the Ancient City of Syedra.

“Textile industry uses 93 billion cubic metres of water annually”

Curator Nihat Özdal underscored the environmental effects of textile production, explaining: “93 billion cubic metres of water are used in the textile industry worldwide each year. It takes 10,000 cubic metres of water for a pair of jeans and 2,500 cubic metres for a cotton t-shirt. 20% of global water pollution comes from textiles, and approximately 100 billion new textile products are introduced to the market every year.”

“Sharing my art where it belongs is an incredible experience”

One of the participating artists, Özge Kahraman, is an active member of the Anatolian Speleology Group Association (ASPEG), where she explores the physical and artistic significance of caves.

Exhibiting her work in a cave for the first time, she shared her experience: “Thanks to the biennial, this dream of mine came true, and my works met with the audience in ‘Yalan Dünya’ Cave. Until now, as someone who explored caves, I always looked from the outside, but this time the cave itself was part of the exhibition. It’s difficult to describe the atmosphere—sharing my art with viewers in the place where I feel it most belongs was an unforgettable experience.”

Among the other featured artists are American photographer Thomas Jackson and Swedish textile artist Diana Orving.

Jackson noted: “What I love to do is take human-made materials, place them in natural landscapes, and make them mimic nature,” while Orving added: “The themes I explore are based on transformation, movement, and the flow of nature.”

The Second Türkiye Textile Biennial will continue to receive visitors until 13 April 2025.