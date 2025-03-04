Montana Brier 2025 today: Live Streams, Scores, Schedule, TV Channel Info

The 2025 Montana’s Brier, Canada’s premier men’s curling championship, is set to crown its champion on Sunday, March 9, at Prospera Place in Kelowna, British Columbia. As the official broadcaster, TSN will provide comprehensive coverage of the tournament. Fans can watch every draw live on TSN’s TV channels or stream the action online via the TSN app or TSN.ca. Or alternative way to watch 2025 Montana Brier online via Curling World from anywhere.

Brier 2025 pool standings

Standings updated through Draw 9

Pool A

Team Games Wins Losses Canada 4 4 0 Manitoba (Carruthers) 5 4 1 Northern Ontario 5 4 1 Manitoba (Dunstone) 4 3 1 New Brunswick 4 2 2 Alberta (Koe) 5 2 3 Newfoundland and Labrador 4 1 3 Nunavut 4 0 4 British Columbia 5 0 5

Pool B

Team Games Wins Losses Saskatchewan (McEwen) 4 4 0 Alberta (Jacobs) 3 3 0 Ontario 4 3 1 Saskatchewan (Kleiter) 3 2 1 Quebec 4 2 2 Nova Scotia 3 1 2 Yukon 4 1 3 Northwest Territories 3 0 3 Prince Edward Island 4 0 4

Brier 2025 scores, results

Draw 1 (Friday, Feb. 28, 9:30 p.m. ET)

Sheet A

Manitoba (Carruthers) 6, British Columbia 5

Sheet B

Canada 9, Newfoundland and Labrador 2

Sheet C

Northern Ontario 7, New Brunswick 6

Sheet D

Manitoba (Dunstone) 6, Alberta (Koe) 2

Draw 2 (Saturday, March 1, 4:30 p.m. ET)

Sheet A

Saskatchewan (McEwen) 6, Prince Edward Island 4

Sheet B

Nova Scotia 7, Saskatchewan (Kleiter) 2

Sheet C

Alberta (Jacobs) 10, Yukon 3

Sheet D

Ontario 11, Quebec 4

Draw 3 (Saturday, March 1, 9:30 p.m. ET)

Sheet A

Manitoba (Dunstone) 13, Nunavut 2

Sheet B

Northern Ontario 9, Alberta (Koe) 5

Sheet C

Canada 5, British Columbia 3

Sheet D

Manitoba (Carruthers) 14, Newfoundland and Labrador 2

Draw 4 (Sunday, March 2, 11:30 a.m. ET)

Sheet A

Ontario 12, Northwest Territories 2

Sheet B

Quebec 7, Yukon 5

Sheet C

Saskatchewan (McEwen) 8, Nova Scotia 6

Sheet D

Saskatchewan (Kleiter) 7, Prince Edward Island 4

Draw 5 (Sunday, March 2, 4:30 p.m. ET)

Sheet A

Canada 6, Northern Ontario 5

Sheet B

Manitoba (Dunstone) 7, British Columbia 4

Sheet C

Manitoba (Carruthers) 5, Alberta (Koe) 4

Sheet D

New Brunswick 8, Nunavut 3

Draw 6 (Sunday, March 2, 9:30 p.m. ET)

Sheet A

Yukon 7, Nova Scotia 5

Sheet B

Saskatchewan (McEwen) 8, Ontario 4

Sheet C

Quebec 7, Prince Edward Island 5

Sheet D

Alberta (Jacobs) 20, Northwest Territories 2

Draw 7 (Monday, March 3, 11:30 a.m. ET)

Sheet A

Alberta (Koe) 8, British Columbia 5

Sheet B

Manitoba (Carruthers) 6, New Brunswick 4

Sheet C

Newfoundland and Labrador 10, Nunavut 6

Sheet D

Northern Ontario 8, Manitoba (Dunstone) 7

Draw 8 (Monday, March 3, 4:30 p.m. ET)

Sheet A

Saskatchewan (Kleiter) 9, Quebec 4

Sheet B

Alberta (Jacobs) 10, Prince Edward Island 3

Sheet C

Saskatchewan (Kleiter) 8, Northwest Territories 2

Sheet D

Ontario 9, Yukon 3

Draw 9 (Monday, March 3, 9:30 p.m. ET)

Sheet A

New Brunswick 5, Newfoundland and Labrador 4

Sheet B

Alberta (Koe) 10, Nunavut 2

Sheet C

Northern Ontario 8, British Columbia 6

Sheet D

Canada 7, Manitoba (Carruthers) 3

Draw 10 (Tuesday, March 4, 11:30 a.m. ET)

Sheet A

Saskatchewan (Kleiter) vs. Alberta (Jacobs)

Sheet B

Quebec vs. Northwest Territories

Sheet C

Saskatchewan (McEwen) vs. Yukon

Sheet D

Prince Edward Island vs. Nova Scotia

Draw 11 (Tuesday, March 4, 4:30 p.m. ET)

Sheet A

Northern Ontario vs. Manitoba (Carruthers)

Sheet B

New Brunswick vs. Canada

Sheet C

Newfoundland and Labrador vs. Manitoba (Dunstone)

Sheet D

Nunavut vs. British Columbia

Draw 12 (Tuesday, March 4, 9:30 p.m. ET)

Sheet A

Yukon vs. Prince Edward Island

Sheet B

Alberta (Jacobs) vs. Nova Scotia

Sheet C

Saskatchewan (Kleiter) vs. Ontario

Sheet D

Northwest Territories vs. Saskatchewan (McEwen)

Draw 13 (Wednesday, March 5, 11:30 a.m. ET)

Sheet A

New Brunswick vs. Manitoba (Dunstone)

Sheet B

Newfoundland and Labrador vs. British Columbia

Sheet C

Manitoba (Carruthers) vs. Nunavut

Sheet D

Canada vs. Alberta (Koe)

Draw 14 (Wednesday, March 5, 4:30 p.m. ET)

Sheet A

Alberta (Jacobs) vs. Ontario

Sheet B

Saskatchewan (Kleiter) vs. Saskatchewan (McEwen)

Sheet C

Prince Edward Island vs. Northwest Territories

Sheet D

Nova Scotia vs. Quebec

Draw 15 (Wednesday, March 5, 9:30 p.m. ET)

Sheet A

Nunavut vs. Canada

Sheet B

Manitoba (Dunstone) vs. Manitoba (Carruthers)

Sheet C

New Brunswick vs. Alberta (Koe)

Sheet D

Northern Ontario vs. Newfoundland and Labrador

Draw 16 (Thursday, March 6, 11:30 a.m. ET)

Sheet A

Northwest Territories vs. Nova Scotia

Sheet B

Ontario vs. Prince Edward Island

Sheet C

Alberta (Jacobs) vs. Quebec

Sheet D

Yukon vs. Saskatchewan (Kleiter)

Draw 17 (Thursday, March 6, 4:30 p.m. ET)

Sheet A

Alberta (Koe) vs. Newfoundland and Labrador

Sheet B

Nunavut vs. Northern Ontario

Sheet C

Manitoba (Dunstone) vs. Canada

Sheet D

British Columbia vs. New Brunswick

Draw 18 (Thursday, March 6, 9:30 p.m. ET)

Sheet A

Quebec vs. Saskatchewan (Kleiter)

Sheet B

Northwest Territories vs. Yukon

Sheet C

Ontario vs. Nova Scotia

Sheet D

Saskatchewan (McEwen) vs. Alberta (Jacobs)

Page Qualifier (Friday, March 7, 3:30 p.m. ET)

Page Qualifier (Friday, March 7, 9:30 p.m. ET)

Page Playoff (Saturday, March 8, 3:30 p.m. ET)

Page Playoff (Saturday, March 8, 9:30 p.m. ET)

Semifinal (Sunday, March 9, 2 p.m. ET)

Final (Sunday, March 9, 8 p.m. ET)

When is the 2025 Brier?

Dates: Friday, Feb. 28-Sunday, March 9

The 2025 Brier will start on Friday, Feb. 28, and conclude on Sunday, March 9. Pool play will run from Feb. 28 through March 6, and the page qualifiers and playoffs will be held on March 7 and March 8.

The semifinals and finals will take place on March 9.

What channel is the 2025 Brier on?

TV channel: TSN

TSN Live stream: TSN.ca, TSN app

The 2025 Brier will air on TSN and can be streamed on TSN.ca and the TSN app. You can view the full broadcast schedule below.

2025 Brier broadcast schedule Date Time (ET) Round TV channel Friday, Feb. 28 9:30 p.m. Pool Play TSN1/5 Saturday, March 1 4:30 p.m. Pool Play TSN1/4 9:30 p.m. Pool Play TSN1/3 Sunday, March 2 11:30 a.m. Pool Play TSN1/4 4:30 p.m. Pool Play TSN1 9:30 p.m. Pool Play TSN1/3 Monday, March 3 11:30 a.m. Pool Play TSN1/3 4:30 p.m. Pool Play TSN1/3 9:30 p.m. Pool Play TSN1/3/5 Tuesday, March 4 11:30 a.m. Pool Play TSN1/3 4:30 p.m. Pool Play TSN1 9:30 p.m. Pool Play TSN1 Wednesday, March 5 11:30 a.m. Pool Play TSN1 4:30 p.m. Pool Play TSN1 9:30 p.m. Pool Play TSN1/5 Thursday, March 6 11:30 a.m. Pool Play TSN1/3 4:30 p.m. Pool Play TSN1 9:30 p.m. Pool Play TSN1 Friday, March 7 3:30 p.m. Page Qualifier TSN1 9:30 p.m. Page Qualifier TSN1 Saturday, March 8 3:30 p.m. Page Playoff TSN1/4 9:30 p.m. Page Playoff TSN1/5 Sunday, March 9 2 p.m. Semifinal TSN1 8 p.m. Final TSN1/3

Montana’s Brier 2025 Teams

A total of 18 teams will compete in the 2025 Montana’s Brier. Fourteen teams have qualified through their respective provincial and territorial championships, while Team Canada (last year’s champion), along with three wild card teams, complete the field. The defending champion, Team Brad Gushue, returns to represent Canada after winning the 2024 Montana’s Brier.

Notable Teams in the Tournament:

Team Canada: Led by Skip Brad Gushue

Led by Skip Brad Gushue Team Alberta (Koe): Featuring veteran skip Kevin Koe

Featuring veteran skip Kevin Koe Team Manitoba (Dunstone): Skipped by Matt Dunstone

Skipped by Matt Dunstone Team Saskatchewan (McEwen): Headed by Mike McEwen

Headed by Mike McEwen Team Ontario: Led by Sam Mooibroek

For the complete list of teams and players, see the full roster above.