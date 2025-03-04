Global markets are set to open Monday with unexpectedly strong momentum, as investors build on Friday’s late-session rally despite rising geopolitical tensions between Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to Nigel Green, CEO of global financial advisory giant deVere Group, investors remain bullish despite uncertainty. Zelenskyy’s arrival in London for a summit with European leaders follows an unprecedented clash with Trump and Vice President JD Vance in Washington on Friday.

Despite a turbulent February and ongoing geopolitical tensions, Wall Street ended the week on a high note, demonstrating investor resilience.

The S&P 500 surged 1.59% to close at 5,954.50 on Friday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 601 points, reaching 43,840.91.

As the markets reopen, investors remain focused on geopolitical developments and economic indicators to gauge the week ahead.

The Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.63% to 18,847.28, rounding out a session that saw stocks rebound with force.

“The late-day buying momentum reflected a heavy tilt towards market-on-close orders, suggesting institutional confidence remains intact despite recent headwinds,” says Nigel Green.

“Investors are proving adept at looking beyond short-term political friction. The broader narrative remains one of strategic positioning—buying into weakness and capitalizing on technical setups that drive upward momentum.

“This Friday surge suggests institutional players and algorithmic trading models saw attractive entry points, reinforcing the notion that the bull market’s foundations remain solid.”

He continues: “The resilience displayed at the end of the week will be tested against the next wave of macroeconomic catalysts.

“But one thing is clear: for all the noise surrounding political theatrics, investors are keeping their focus on earnings growth, liquidity conditions, and the broader trajectory of global markets.”

This robust market performance comes amid a period of heightened geopolitical uncertainty, as the standoff between Washington and Kyiv has raised fresh concerns about international relations.

However, “investor sentiment appears unshaken”, with Friday’s strong rally suggesting that financial markets remain focused on fundamentals rather than political turbulence.

In recent weeks, macroeconomic data has pointed to persistent underlying strength in the US economy, adding to the bullish case for equities.

deVere suggests that institutional investors are taking advantage of these conditions, rotating into equities at strategic moments to capitalize on technical levels.

The deVere CEO concludes: “The bounce back on Friday reinforces the view that buy-the-dip strategies remain in play, driven by confidence in corporate earnings and monetary policy outlooks.”