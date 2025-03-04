A new survey from Resume Now® reveals that workplace political discussions are no longer casual chatter—they’re a major source of conflict. According to the Post U.S. Elections Report, 91% of employees have witnessed or experienced political clashes, and more than half (51%) actively avoid colleagues with opposing views. The report, based on a survey of over 1,000 U.S. workers conducted on January 28, 2025, highlights how political divisions have intensified workplace tensions since Trump’s election.

Key Findings:

– Workplace conflict is escalating – 91% of employees report political clashes, and 81% feel their workplace has become more tense.

– Political debates are growing more frequent and intense – 72% say such discussions have increased, and 75% report they’ve become more heated.

– Workplace relationships are suffering – 51% of employees avoid colleagues with differing political views.

– Employees favor workplace policies on political talk – 92% support restrictions on political discussions at work.

“Political conversations are no longer just a side topic—they’re shaping workplace culture and fueling divisions,” says Keith Spencer, career expert at Resume Now. “With 91% of employees reporting conflict over political differences, companies must strike a balance between free expression and fostering a professional, inclusive environment.”

Political Conversations Are Becoming More Frequent and Intense

Political conversations have become a routine part of workplace culture.

72% say political discussions have increased at work since Trump was elected.

79% of employees discuss politics at least weekly, with 32% talking politics daily.

92% would support their companies implementing policies to reduce political discussions at work.

Political Divisions Are Fueling Workplace Conflict

Political conversations are creating more conflict in the workplace.

75% say political discussions at work have become more heated since Trump’s election.

91% report observing or experiencing workplace conflict due to political differences.

51% frequently avoid collaboration with colleagues because of differing political views.

83% anticipate an increase in workplace political tensions under Trump compared to under Biden.

Concerns Over Political Bias in Promotions and Workplace Policies

Employees report concerns about political bias influencing career growth and leadership decisions.