How Giles Bailey Scaled SMM Dealfinder to $1M ARR in Just 6 Months

The Problem No One Wants to Talk About

Marketing is broken.

For years, agencies have been stuck in an endless cycle of cold emails, outdated lead generation tactics, and hope-based client acquisition strategies. Most businesses waste hours, sometimes days reaching out to potential clients, only to get ignored, ghosted, or hit with the dreaded “not interested.”

It’s inefficient. It’s frustrating. And worst of all? It’s completely unnecessary.

Because while most agencies are still stuck in the past, relying on guesswork and outdated outreach strategies, a new wave of marketers is rewriting the rules.

At the forefront of this revolution is Giles Bailey, a 21-year-old dropout who’s proving that AI isn’t the future, it’s the present.

And if you’re not using it? You’re already behind.

The Dropout Who Walked Away From a ‘Safe’ Future

Giles wasn’t supposed to be here.

He was supposed to be in university, sitting in a lecture hall, memorizing economic theories that had no real-world application. That was the plan. That was the smart thing to do.

Except he hated every second of it.

“I realized I was learning more from actually doing business than I ever could from a textbook or lecture,” Giles says.

While his peers were focused on exams and assignments, he was experimenting building e-commerce brands, learning the psychology of sales, and testing out every marketing strategy he could get his hands on.

The more he learned, the more he saw the massive gap between what schools were teaching and what actually worked in the real world.

So, after just one year at the University of Bristol, he made the boldest decision of his life he walked away.

The Break That Changed Everything

Giles didn’t land in AI-powered marketing by accident.

He earned his way in.

Through months of trial, failure, and relentless networking, he caught the attention of Rene Lacad, a marketing strategist known for shaking up the digital world with AI-driven client acquisition.

Rene didn’t just hand him an opportunity. Giles had to prove himself.

He studied the game inside out, understanding how AI could replace outdated marketing tactics, how data-driven decisions could outperform intuition, and how businesses could scale faster by eliminating inefficiencies.

It wasn’t long before he found himself at the center of SMM Deal Finder, a software that wasn’t just improving marketing.

It was rewriting the rules entirely.

The Marketing AI That’s Changing Everything

For decades, lead generation has been the Achilles’ heel of marketing agencies.

Even the best agencies spend too much time chasing bad leads.

But what if there was a way to eliminate that problem entirely?

That’s exactly what SMM Deal Finder does.

It’s not just another lead-gen tool. It’s a data-driven AI system that actively scans businesses, analyzes their online presence, and predicts which ones are actively looking for marketing help.

And now, with the launch of its Enterprise package, SMM Deal Finder is taking things even further. Instead of just providing business contacts, Enterprise unlocks direct access to decision-makers delivering personal phone numbers and emails of top executives. This eliminates the usual gatekeepers, allowing agencies to reach the right person faster and close deals with less friction.

Beyond that, Enterprise users can now connect multiple email accounts and execute mass outreach campaigns directly from within the platform streamlining the entire client acquisition process like never before. Instead of spending hours on cold outreach, agencies can now reach high-value clients at scale, all powered by AI-driven insights.

No more cold outreach that goes nowhere.

No more guesswork.

No more wasting time on businesses that aren’t interested.

SMM Dealfinder Enterprise isn’t just improving marketing, it’s transforming it.

Scaling to $1 Million ARR in 6 Months

Giles didn’t just help build SMM Dealfinder. He helped scale it.

By combining AI-driven lead generation with real-world sales expertise, he worked closely with developers to fine-tune the software, ensuring it delivered actionable, high-value leads that agencies could close fast.

The results?

SMM Dealfinder hit $1 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) in just six months.

For Giles, this was validation not just of AI’s potential in marketing, but of his decision to go all-in on a future most people still didn’t fully understand.

Why AI is No Longer Optional

There’s a dangerous myth in marketing right now: the idea that AI is just a “trend.”

It’s not.

AI is the biggest shift in marketing since the internet.

It’s not replacing marketers, it’s making them smarter. It’s eliminating inefficiencies, automating the boring stuff, and allowing businesses to scale in ways that weren’t possible even just five years ago.

But here’s the harsh truth:

AI won’t steal your job.

But someone who understands AI will.

And Giles is living proof of that.

Why Giles’s Story Matters

There are thousands of young entrepreneurs who dream of breaking into business, marketing, and tech.

But most of them are waiting for permission.

They’re waiting for the right job offer.

They’re waiting for more experience.

They’re waiting for someone to tell them, “You’re ready.”

Giles didn’t wait.

He took risks.

He bet on himself.

He put in the work before anyone believed in him.

And now?

He’s leading an AI revolution in marketing.

What’s Next for Giles Bailey?

Giles isn’t slowing down.

With AI evolving faster than ever, his focus is on pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in marketing.

He’s helping agencies scale faster, improve their client acquisition strategies, and understand how AI can take their businesses to the next level.

His message is clear; if you’re not using AI in marketing right now, you’re already behind.

Because in this new era, there are only two types of marketers:

Those who evolve and dominate. Those who resist and disappear.

The question is which one will you be?