How to watch France vs Scotland live: 2025 Six Nations Rugby From Anywhere

The stage is set for a thrilling climax as Fabien Galthié’s France gear up for a decisive Six Nations clash against Scotland, with victory in Paris securing the championship crown.

Last weekend’s dramatic triumph over Ireland in Dublin dashed Irish Grand Slam hopes and left France in pole position heading into the tournament’s final round.

WATCH: France vs Scotland : Six Nations 2025

Standing in their way is a resurgent Scotland side, buoyed by a dominant first-half display against Wales and aiming to upset the hosts on their home turf.

Below, we break down the best ways to stream this pivotal Six Nations 2025 fixture live, no matter your location.

Match Details: Time and VenueFrance welcome Scotland to the Stade de France on Saturday, 15 March 2025, with kickoff at 9 p.m. CET (8 p.m. GMT). Viewers in the Americas can tune in at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT, while Australian fans face an early 7 a.m. AEDT start on Sunday, 16 March.

How to Watch: Global Streaming Options

Worldwide: Rugby247 offers live updates and streaming access (subscription may apply).

How to Stream France vs. Scotland Globally Using a VPNGeographical restrictions can block access to live sports, but a VPN offers a reliable solution. By masking your IP address, a VPN allows you to bypass regional blackouts and safeguard your connection—especially useful on public Wi-Fi.

Our top pick, ExpressVPN, combines speed, security, and ease of use. Currently offering 49% off on annual plans (plus three free months), it’s a cost-effective choice at just $6.67/month.

Note: Always ensure your VPN is configured correctly to avoid leaks. While VPNs are legal in most countries, streaming services may enforce terms of service against bypassing restrictions.

Streaming Guide by Region

United States: Peacock Premium

Cost: From 8/month(ad−supported)or 8/ m o n t h ( a d − s u pp or t e d ) or 14/month (ad-free).

From 14/month (ad-free). Every Six Nations match streams live on Peacock, including this critical showdown.

United Kingdom: Free on ITV

Coverage begins at 7:15 p.m. GMT on ITV1, with free streaming via ITVX.

Ireland: RTE Player

Catch the game live on RTE2 from 7:30 p.m. GMT, free for Irish residents.

Australia: Stan Sport

Cost: AU 15/month(addedtobaseStansubscriptionfromAU 15/ m o n t h ( a dd e d t o ba se St an s u b scr i pt i o n f ro m A U 12/month).

AU 12/month). Exclusive Six Nations coverage, plus UEFA soccer and Formula E.

Canada: DAZN

Cost: CA 35/monthorCA 35/ m o n t h or C A 250/year.

CA 250/year. Stream every tournament match alongside Champions League soccer and WTA tennis.

New Zealand: Sky Sport

Sky holds exclusive rights, with dedicated coverage for Kiwi rugby fans.

With the Six Nations title on the line, France must navigate Dupont’s absence against a spirited Scottish side. Whether you’re tuning in from home or abroad, this guide ensures you won’t miss a moment of the action. For budget-conscious viewers, free options in the UK and Ireland stand out, while ExpressVPN remains a versatile tool for global access.