Italy vs. Ireland Live: How to Watch 2025 Six Nations Rugby From Anywhere

This weekend belongs to the Six Nations, and if you’re wondering how to catch Italy vs. Ireland in the tournament’s final round, we’ve got you covered. With Italy fighting to avoid the Wooden Spoon and Ireland chasing a historic third consecutive title, this clash is unmissable. Here’s how to watch live, including free streaming options and VPN workarounds.
WATCH: Italy vs. Ireland: Six Nations Round 5
Match Details
- Date: Saturday, March 15, 2024
- Time: 10:15 a.m. ET / 2:15 p.m. GMT / 10:15 p.m. AWST
- Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome
How to Watch: Global Streaming Options
- Worldwide: Rugby247 offers live updates and streaming access (subscription may apply).
Quick Links: How to Watch Italy vs Ireland
- Global Access (VPN): ExpressVPN (30-day money-back guarantee)
- UK: ITVX (FREE)
- US: Peacock (from $7.99/month)
- Australia: Stan Sport (from $27/month)
- Ireland: RTÉ Player (FREE)
Preview:
Both sides enter this match reeling from heavy defeats. Italy fell 24-47 to England, while Ireland suffered a 27-42 loss to France. For Italy, avoiding the Wooden Spoon is critical; for Ireland, a third straight Six Nations title hangs in the balance. Expect fiery performances as pride and silverware collide.
How to Watch Italy vs Ireland by Region
United Kingdom
- Free Coverage: Stream live on ITVX (no subscription required). Pre-match analysis begins at 1:25 PM GMT.
- Bonus: ITVX also airs France vs. Scotland later in the day.
United States
- Streaming: Peacock ($7.99/month) offers all Six Nations matches, plus NFL, Premier League, and more.
Australia
- Service: Stan Sport (base plans start at 12/month+15 Sport add-on).
- Quality Tip: Opt for the Standard (17)orPremium(22) plans for HD streaming.
Ireland
- Free Options: RTÉ Player or Virgin Media’s VM Play. Coverage starts at 1:15 PM GMT.
Canada
- Streaming: DAZN holds exclusive rights for Six Nations matches.
Women’s Six Nations: Coming Soon
The women’s tournament kicks off on March 22. Use the same services (ITVX, Peacock, Stan Sport) to watch, or a VPN if traveling.
Whether you’re in Dublin, Rome, or halfway across the globe, this showdown demands your attention. Grab a VPN for seamless access, tune in via free streams, or subscribe to Peacock/Stan Sport—just don’t miss Italy and Ireland’s last shot at redemption.