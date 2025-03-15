Italy vs. Ireland Live: How to Watch 2025 Six Nations Rugby From Anywhere

This weekend belongs to the Six Nations, and if you’re wondering how to catch Italy vs. Ireland in the tournament’s final round, we’ve got you covered. With Italy fighting to avoid the Wooden Spoon and Ireland chasing a historic third consecutive title, this clash is unmissable. Here’s how to watch live, including free streaming options and VPN workarounds.

WATCH: Italy vs. Ireland: Six Nations Round 5

Match Details

Date: Saturday, March 15, 2024

Saturday, March 15, 2024 Time: 10:15 a.m. ET / 2:15 p.m. GMT / 10:15 p.m. AWST

10:15 a.m. ET / 2:15 p.m. GMT / 10:15 p.m. AWST Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome

How to Watch: Global Streaming Options

Worldwide: Rugby247 offers live updates and streaming access (subscription may apply).

Quick Links: How to Watch Italy vs Ireland

Global Access (VPN): ExpressVPN (30-day money-back guarantee)

ExpressVPN (30-day money-back guarantee) UK: ITVX (FREE)

ITVX (FREE) US: Peacock (from $7.99/month)

Peacock (from $7.99/month) Australia: Stan Sport (from $27/month)

Stan Sport (from $27/month) Ireland: RTÉ Player (FREE)

Preview:

Both sides enter this match reeling from heavy defeats. Italy fell 24-47 to England, while Ireland suffered a 27-42 loss to France. For Italy, avoiding the Wooden Spoon is critical; for Ireland, a third straight Six Nations title hangs in the balance. Expect fiery performances as pride and silverware collide.

How to Watch Italy vs Ireland by Region

United Kingdom

Free Coverage: Stream live on ITVX (no subscription required). Pre-match analysis begins at 1:25 PM GMT.

Stream live on ITVX (no subscription required). Pre-match analysis begins at 1:25 PM GMT. Bonus: ITVX also airs France vs. Scotland later in the day.

United States

Streaming: Peacock ($7.99/month) offers all Six Nations matches, plus NFL, Premier League, and more.

Australia

Service: Stan Sport (base plans start at 12/month+ 12/ m o n t h + 15 Sport add-on).

Stan Sport (base plans start at 15 Sport add-on). Quality Tip: Opt for the Standard ( 17)orPremium( 17 ) or P re mi u m ( 22) plans for HD streaming.

Ireland

Free Options: RTÉ Player or Virgin Media’s VM Play. Coverage starts at 1:15 PM GMT.

Canada

Streaming: DAZN holds exclusive rights for Six Nations matches.

Women’s Six Nations: Coming Soon

The women’s tournament kicks off on March 22. Use the same services (ITVX, Peacock, Stan Sport) to watch, or a VPN if traveling.

Whether you’re in Dublin, Rome, or halfway across the globe, this showdown demands your attention. Grab a VPN for seamless access, tune in via free streams, or subscribe to Peacock/Stan Sport—just don’t miss Italy and Ireland’s last shot at redemption.