In response to the Chancellor’s Spring Statement, Professor Neil Greenberg, President-elect of the Society of Occupational Medicine (SOM), emphasized the critical need for enhanced support in the workplace. He highlighted the importance of prioritizing employee well-being and health initiatives as part of the government’s broader agenda to strengthen the workforce and improve productivity.

“SOM understand the need to encourage people off benefits and into employment, as outlined in the Spring Statement, and doing this is a win-win for the Government and people who have unfortunately been unable to work because of health concerns.

“As a leading authority on workplace health and wellbeing, SOM support the government’s approach to facilitate/encourage people to embark on a return-to-work journey rather than unhelpfully simply removing benefits from people who currently rely on them.

“Achieving the Government’s laudable aims requires explicit recognition of the benefits of occupational health (OH).

“Being in good work is generally supportive of mental health, as well as providing a source of social support and a routine, in addition to improving financial status. It is, however, vital and critical to success that both the Government and employers up their game to provide high-quality support for those coming off benefits as they rejoin the workforce, especially as many of these individuals will have a variety of health conditions.

“Such an approach will require incentives for employers to provide OH services; investment in growing the OH workforce to meet rising demand, and employer education on the return on investment of OH to drive wider adoption.

“Failure to provide universal and timely access to expert OH support will only prolong the challenges that the nation currently faces in bringing people back into the workforce. If we are truly serious about keeping Britain working, we must ensure that OH professionals are part of the solution, supporting and protecting individuals in employment.”