Montana Brier Final Live Stream — how to watch Manitoba vs Alberta Tonight

The 2025 Montana Brier Final is set to deliver an epic showdown as Team Manitoba, led by skip Matt Dunstone, takes on Team Alberta, captained by Brad Jacobs. The championship game promises to be a thrilling conclusion to one of the most exciting curling tournaments of the year. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the Brier Final live, including streaming options, start times, and a recap of the semifinal action that brought us here.

WATCH: Brier Final Live Stream Anywhere

Semifinal Recap: Alberta vs. Canada

The road to the final was anything but easy for Team Alberta. In a tense semifinal clash against Team Canada’s Brad Gushue, Brad Jacobs and his rink emerged victorious with a hard-fought 6-5 win. The game, played in front of a packed crowd at Prospera Place in Kelowna, was a rollercoaster of emotions.

The match started with three blank ends, but Jacobs struck first with a three-ender in the fifth. Gushue responded with a steal of one in the fourth and a spectacular double takeout in the eighth to score three and take a 5-4 lead. However, Jacobs delivered a clutch final stone in the ninth to sit two and secure a 6-5 victory, sending Alberta to the final.

Meanwhile, Team Manitoba secured their spot in the championship game with a 7-4 win over Gushue in the Page 1-2 playoff. Dunstone’s precision in the ninth end, where he scored a crucial double, sealed the deal for Manitoba and set up tonight’s highly anticipated final

Where Can I Watch the Brier in the USA?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcaster for the Brier in the U.S. However, curling fans south of the border can still catch all the action through Curling World OTT, a global streaming platform. No VPN or cable subscription is required—simply sign up for a pay-per-view plan and enjoy the games on any device.

How to Watch the Brier Final: Manitoba vs. Alberta

Date and Start Time

Date: Sunday, March 9, 2025

Sunday, March 9, 2025 Start Time: 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT

Where to Watch

Canada: TSN1/3 (TV) or TSN.ca (streaming with a valid subscription)

TSN1/3 (TV) or TSN.ca (streaming with a valid subscription) Global Stream: Curling World OTT (pay-per-view, no VPN required)

For fans outside Canada, the Brier final can be streamed globally through Curling World’s OTT channel (select games). No VPN or cable subscription is required—simply tune in and enjoy the action on any device.

2025 Brier Standings Recap

Here’s a quick look at how the top teams fared in the tournament:

Pool A

Manitoba (Matt Dunstone): 7-1

7-1 Canada (Brad Gushue): 7-1

7-1 Northern Ontario (John Epping): 6-2

6-2 Alberta (Kevin Koe): 4-4

Pool B

Alberta (Brad Jacobs): 8-0

8-0 Saskatchewan (Mike McEwen): 7-1

7-1 Nova Scotia (Owen Purcell): 5-3

5-3 Ontario (Sam Mooibroek): 4-4