LIVE! UFC 313 Main Event | Magomed Ankalaev Fight

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is set to deliver another electrifying event with UFC 313, taking place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night. The main event features a highly anticipated light heavyweight championship bout between reigning champion Alex Pereira and top contender Magomed Ankalaev. This fight promises to be a clash of styles, with Pereira’s elite striking going up against Ankalaev’s dominant wrestling and grappling skills.

UFC 313 Viewing info

Date: March 8

March 8 Location: T-Mobile Arena — Las Vegas

T-Mobile Arena — Las Vegas Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)

10 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV

For fans around the world, the big question is: How can I watch UFC 313 live without a VPN? Whether you’re in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Australia, or anywhere else, this guide will provide all the details you need to catch every punch, kick, and submission attempt.

If you’re looking for a hassle-free way to watch UFC 313, Fitepass is your best bet. Here’s why:

No VPN Required : Fitepass allows you to stream UFC 313 from anywhere in the world without needing a VPN.

: Fitepass allows you to stream UFC 313 from anywhere in the world without needing a VPN. One-Time Payment : For just $14.99 , you can access the live stream without any additional subscriptions or monthly fees.

: For just , you can access the live stream without any additional subscriptions or monthly fees. Device Compatibility: Stream on your smartphone, tablet, laptop, or smart TV with ease.

Note: Fitepass only covers live events, so replays or highlights won’t be available.

UFC 313 Full Fight Card

Main Card (10:00 PM ET)

Alex Pereira (c) vs. Magomed Ankalaev – UFC Light Heavyweight Championship

– UFC Light Heavyweight Championship Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev – Lightweight Co-Main Event

– Lightweight Co-Main Event Jalin Turner vs. Ignacio Bahamondes – Lightweight

– Lightweight Amanda Lemos vs. Iasmin Lucindo – Women’s Strawweight

– Women’s Strawweight King Green vs. Mauricio Ruffy – Lightweight

Prelims (8:00 PM ET)

Curtis Blaydes vs. Rizvan Kuniev – Heavyweight

– Heavyweight Joshua Van vs. Rei Tsuruya – Flyweight

– Flyweight Brunno Ferreira vs. Armen Petrosyan – Middleweight

– Middleweight Alex Morono vs. Carlos Leal – Welterweight

Early Prelims (6:30 PM ET)

Mairon Santos vs. Francis Marshall – Featherweight

– Featherweight Chris Gutierrez vs. John Castañeda – Featherweight

– Featherweight Djorden Ribeiro dos Santos vs. Osman Diaz – Middleweight

Stacked Card from Top to Bottom

From the early prelims to the main card, UFC 313 is packed with exciting matchups. Rising stars like Jalin Turner and Ignacio Bahamondes will look to make a statement, while veterans like Amanda Lemos and Iasmin Lucindo will battle for supremacy in the women’s strawweight division.

