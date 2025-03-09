2025 Brier Playoffs Schedule, Scores, and How to Watch Manitoba vs Canada

The 2025 Montana’s Brier, Canada’s premier men’s curling championship, is set to deliver another thrilling chapter in curling history as it heads to Kelowna, British Columbia. With the playoffs underway, the competition has reached its peak, showcasing the best teams from across the country. From intense matchups to dramatic finishes, the 2025 Brier has already provided fans with unforgettable moments.

WATCH: 2025 Montana Brier Live Stream Anywhere

Here’s everything you need to know about the playoffs, including the schedule, scores, and how to watch the action live from anywhere in the world.

Montana’s Brier 2025 Tournament Details:

What : Montana Brier Curling

: Montana Brier Curling When : February 28 to March 9

: February 28 to March 9 Where : Kelowna, British Columbia

: Kelowna, British Columbia TV Channel : TSN (Canada)

: TSN (Canada) Live Streaming: Curling World OTT (global)

2025 Brier Playoffs Schedule

The playoffs are set to deliver non-stop action from March 7 to March 9. Here’s the full schedule:

Friday, March 7

Page 1v2 Qualifier (3:30 p.m. ET) : Manitoba (Matt Dunstone) vs. Saskatchewan (Mike McEwen) Alberta (Brad Jacobs) vs. Canada (Brad Gushue)

: Page 3v4 Qualifier (9:30 p.m. ET) : Manitoba (Reid Carruthers) vs. Loser of Manitoba (Dunstone) vs. Saskatchewan (McEwen) Nova Scotia (Owen Purcell) vs. Loser of Alberta (Jacobs) vs. Canada (Gushue)

Saturday, March 8

Page 3v4 Playoff (3:30 p.m. ET) : Winners of the Page 3v4 Qualifier

: Winners of the Page 3v4 Qualifier Page 1v2 Playoff (9:30 p.m. ET): Manitoba vs Canada

Sunday, March 9

Semifinal (2:00 p.m. ET) : Page 3v4 Playoff winner vs. Page 1v2 Playoff loser

: Page 3v4 Playoff winner vs. Page 1v2 Playoff loser Final (8:00 p.m. ET): Page 1v2 Playoff winner vs. Semifinal winner

How to Watch the 2025 Brier Anywhere

The 2025 Brier is a must-watch event for curling fans, and there are multiple ways to catch all the action:

TV Channel (Canada) : TSN will provide comprehensive coverage of the playoffs, including live broadcasts of all key matchups.

: TSN will provide comprehensive coverage of the playoffs, including live broadcasts of all key matchups. Live Streaming: For fans outside Canada or those who prefer streaming, Curling World OTT

Standings Recap

Pool A

Manitoba (Matt Dunstone) – 7-1 Canada (Brad Gushue) – 7-1 Manitoba (Reid Carruthers) – 6-2 Northern Ontario (John Epping) – 6-2 Alberta (Kevin Koe) – 4-4 New Brunswick (James Grattan) – 3-5 British Columbia (Cameron de Jong) – 2-6 Newfoundland and Labrador (Ty Dilello) – 1-7 Nunavut (Shane Latimer) – 0-8

Pool B

Alberta (Brad Jacobs) – 8-0 Saskatchewan (Mike McEwen) – 7-1 Nova Scotia (Owen Purcell) – 5-3 Ontario (Sam Mooibroek) – 4-4 Quebec (Felix Asselin) – 4-4 Yukon (Thomas Scoffin) – 4-4 Saskatchewan (Rylan Kleiter) – 3-5 Prince Edward Island (Tyler Smith) – 1-7 Northwest Territories (Aaron Bartling) – 0-8

2025 Brier Playoffs: The Road to Kelowna

The 2025 Brier playoffs feature a star-studded lineup of teams, including defending champions Team Canada (skipped by Brad Gushue), Alberta’s Brad Jacobs, and Manitoba’s Matt Dunstone, who secured the top seed in Pool A. Joining them are Saskatchewan’s Mike McEwen, Manitoba’s Reid Carruthers, and Nova Scotia’s Owen Purcell, who have all battled their way into the championship round.

The playoff format ensures high-stakes drama, with the top three teams from each pool advancing to the knockout stage. The first-place teams from each pool face the second-place teams from the opposite pools, while the third-place teams battle for survival in the Page 3v4 Qualifier. The winners move closer to the coveted Brier trophy, while the losers face elimination.

Key Highlights from the Round Robin

Matt Dunstone’s Dominance : Manitoba’s Matt Dunstone clinched the top seed in Pool A with a 7-1 record, including a crucial 7-6 victory over Team Canada’s Brad Gushue. Both teams finished with identical records, but Dunstone’s head-to-head win secured the higher seed.

: Manitoba’s Matt Dunstone clinched the top seed in Pool A with a 7-1 record, including a crucial 7-6 victory over Team Canada’s Brad Gushue. Both teams finished with identical records, but Dunstone’s head-to-head win secured the higher seed. Brad Jacobs’ Perfect Run : Alberta’s Brad Jacobs was unstoppable in Pool B, finishing with a perfect 8-0 record. His commanding 9-6 win over Saskatchewan’s Mike McEwen solidified his position as a top contender.

: Alberta’s Brad Jacobs was unstoppable in Pool B, finishing with a perfect 8-0 record. His commanding 9-6 win over Saskatchewan’s Mike McEwen solidified his position as a top contender. Nova Scotia’s Rise: Owen Purcell led Nova Scotia to a playoff berth with a 7-3 win over Ontario’s Sam Mooibroek, continuing a strong season for Nova Scotia curling after Christina Black’s success at the Scotties.

What to Expect in the Playoffs

The 2025 Brier playoffs promise to be a battle of skill, strategy, and nerves. With powerhouse teams like Alberta’s Brad Jacobs and Canada’s Brad Gushue in the mix, along with rising stars like Matt Dunstone and Owen Purcell, the competition is as fierce as ever. The Page playoff system ensures that every game matters, with no room for error.

Will Brad Gushue defend his title and add another Brier trophy to his legacy? Can Brad Jacobs maintain his perfect record and lead Alberta to victory? Or will a dark horse like Nova Scotia or Saskatchewan emerge victorious?