Where to watch Special Olympics Opening Ceremony 2025: Date, Time, and Live Streams for World Winter Games

The Special Olympics World Winter Games is one of the most inspiring global sporting events, celebrating the extraordinary achievements of athletes with intellectual disabilities. This year, the Games return to Turin, Italy, a city renowned for its Olympic heritage, having hosted the 2006 Winter Olympics. From March 8 to March 15, over 1,500 athletes and Unified partners from more than 100 countries will compete in eight winter sports, showcasing their talent, determination, and the power of inclusion.
WATCH: 2025 Special Olympics Winter Games Opening Ceremony
The festivities kick off with the highly anticipated Opening Ceremony on March 8, a spectacular event that sets the tone for the week-long celebration of unity and sportsmanship. If you’re wondering how to catch all the action, here’s everything you need to know about the date, time, and live streams for the Special Olympics World Winter Games.
When and Where is the Opening Ceremony?
The Opening Ceremony will take place on Friday, March 8, 2024, in Turin, Italy. The ceremony will feature dazzling performances, cultural showcases, and the traditional Parade of Athletes, where participants from around the world proudly represent their nations.
The exact time of the ceremony will be announced closer to the event, but it is expected to begin in the evening local time (Central European Time, CET). For viewers in the United States, this likely translates to afternoon hours in Eastern Time (ET) and morning hours in Pacific Time (PT).
What channel is Special Olympics Opening Ceremony On?
In the United States, the Opening Ceremony will be televised on ESPN and can be streamed on any streaming service carrying ESPN, as well as ESPN+, Disney+ and ESPN3.
- Canada — TSN
- Italy — Rai2
- Other EU Territories — ZDF
How to Watch the 2025 Special Olympics World Winter Games Open Ceremony
The Special Olympics World Winter Games will be broadcast and streamed globally, ensuring fans from all corners of the world can join in the celebration. Here’s how you can tune in: ESPN will be the primary broadcaster for the Games.
The Opening Ceremony, figure skating, and short track speed skating competitions will be available on ESPN+ and ESPN3. Additional coverage, including highlights and updates, will be featured on Special.StedyFlix. A one-hour special recap of the Games will air on ABC on April 6 at 1 PM ET (10 AM PT).
What to Expect at the 2025 Special Olympics World Winter Games
This year’s Games will feature eight sports, along with the Motor Activity Training Program (MATP), a non-competitive initiative designed for athletes with severe disabilities. Here’s a breakdown of the sports and their schedules:
Sports and Host Locations
- Alpine Skiing – Sestriere
- Cross-Country Skiing – Pragelato
- Dance Sport – Bardonecchia
- Figure Skating – Turin
- Floorball – Turin
- Short Track Speed Skating – Turin
- Snowboarding – Bardonecchia
- Snowshoeing – Sestriere
Competition Schedule
- Alpine Skiing: March 11–15 (finals on March 12, 13, 15)
- Cross-Country Skiing: March 10–15 (finals March 12–15)
- Dance Sport: March 11–15 (finals March 13, 14)
- Figure Skating: March 12–14 (finals March 14)
- Floorball: March 11–15 (finals March 15)
- Short Track Speed Skating: March 11–14 (finals March 13, 14)
- Snowboarding: March 11–14 (daily finals)
- Snowshoeing: March 11–15 (finals March 13–15)
- MATP: March 10–11
Teams Taking Part in Special Olympics Turin 2025
The Special Olympics World Winter Games 2025 in Turin, Italy, will bring together an incredible array of talent and diversity, with 101 delegations from across the globe participating in this celebration of inclusion and athleticism. Athletes from every corner of the world will compete in eight winter sports, showcasing their skills and determination on the international stage.
Here’s a breakdown of the teams taking part, organized by region:
Africa
- SO Ghana
- SO Kenya
- SO Namibia
- SO Senegal
- SO South Africa
Asia Pacific
- SO Australia
- SO Bangladesh
- SO Bharat (India)
- SO Indonesia
- SO Malaysia
- SO New Zealand
- SO Nippon (Japan)
- SO Pakistan
- SO Singapore
East Asia
- SO China (People’s Republic of China)
- SO Chinese Taipei
- SO Hong Kong (Hong Kong, China)
- SO Korea (Republic of Korea)
- SO Macau (Macau, China)
- SO Mongolia
Europe Eurasia
- SO Albania
- SO Andorra
- SO Armenia
- SO Austria
- SO Belgium
- SO Bosnia and Herzegovina
- SO Bulgaria
- SO Croatia
- SO Cyprus
- SO Czech Republic (Czechia)
- SO Denmark
- SO Estonia
- SO Finland
- SO France
- SO Georgia
- SO Germany
- SO Gibraltar
- SO Great Britain
- SO Hellas (Greece)
- SO Hungary
- SO Iceland
- SO Independent Athletes
- SO Ireland
- SO Isle of Man
- SO Israel
- SO Italy
- SO Kosovo
- SO Kyrgyz Republic (Kyrgyzstan)
- SO Latvia
- SO Liechtenstein
- SO Lithuania
- SO Luxembourg
- SO Moldova
- SO Monaco
- SO Montenegro
- SO Netherlands
- SO North Macedonia
- SO Norway
- SO Poland
- SO Portugal
- SO Romania
- SO San Marino
- SO Serbia
- SO Slovakia
- SO Slovenia
- SO Spain
- SO Sweden
- SO Switzerland
- SO Tajikistan
- SO Türkiye
- SO Turkmenistan
- SO Ukraine
- SO Uzbekistan
Latin America
- SO Argentina
- SO Chile
- SO Costa Rica
- SO Mexico
- SO Uruguay
- SO Venezuela
Middle East North Africa
- SO Algeria
- SO Bahrain
- SO Egypt
- SO Iran (Islamic Republic of Iran)
- SO Iraq
- SO Jordan
- SO Kuwait
- SO Lebanon
- SO Libya
- SO Mauritania
- SO Morocco
- SO Oman
- SO Palestine
- SO Qatar
- SO Saudi Arabia
- SO Syria
- SO Tunisia
- SO United Arab Emirates
North America
- SO Canada
- SO Jamaica
- SO Trinidad and Tobago
- SO United States of America