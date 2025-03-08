Where to watch Special Olympics Opening Ceremony 2025: Date, Time, and Live Streams for World Winter Games

The Special Olympics World Winter Games is one of the most inspiring global sporting events, celebrating the extraordinary achievements of athletes with intellectual disabilities. This year, the Games return to Turin, Italy, a city renowned for its Olympic heritage, having hosted the 2006 Winter Olympics. From March 8 to March 15, over 1,500 athletes and Unified partners from more than 100 countries will compete in eight winter sports, showcasing their talent, determination, and the power of inclusion.

WATCH: 2025 Special Olympics Winter Games Opening Ceremony

The festivities kick off with the highly anticipated Opening Ceremony on March 8, a spectacular event that sets the tone for the week-long celebration of unity and sportsmanship. If you’re wondering how to catch all the action, here’s everything you need to know about the date, time, and live streams for the Special Olympics World Winter Games.

When and Where is the Opening Ceremony?

The Opening Ceremony will take place on Friday, March 8, 2024, in Turin, Italy. The ceremony will feature dazzling performances, cultural showcases, and the traditional Parade of Athletes, where participants from around the world proudly represent their nations.

The exact time of the ceremony will be announced closer to the event, but it is expected to begin in the evening local time (Central European Time, CET). For viewers in the United States, this likely translates to afternoon hours in Eastern Time (ET) and morning hours in Pacific Time (PT).

What channel is Special Olympics Opening Ceremony On?

In the United States, the Opening Ceremony will be televised on ESPN and can be streamed on any streaming service carrying ESPN, as well as ESPN+, Disney+ and ESPN3.

Canada — TSN

Italy — Rai2

Other EU Territories — ZDF

How to Watch the 2025 Special Olympics World Winter Games Open Ceremony

The Special Olympics World Winter Games will be broadcast and streamed globally, ensuring fans from all corners of the world can join in the celebration. Here’s how you can tune in: ESPN will be the primary broadcaster for the Games.

The Opening Ceremony, figure skating, and short track speed skating competitions will be available on ESPN+ and ESPN3. Additional coverage, including highlights and updates, will be featured on Special.StedyFlix. A one-hour special recap of the Games will air on ABC on April 6 at 1 PM ET (10 AM PT).

What to Expect at the 2025 Special Olympics World Winter Games

This year’s Games will feature eight sports, along with the Motor Activity Training Program (MATP), a non-competitive initiative designed for athletes with severe disabilities. Here’s a breakdown of the sports and their schedules:

Sports and Host Locations

Alpine Skiing – Sestriere Cross-Country Skiing – Pragelato Dance Sport – Bardonecchia Figure Skating – Turin Floorball – Turin Short Track Speed Skating – Turin Snowboarding – Bardonecchia Snowshoeing – Sestriere

Competition Schedule

Alpine Skiing : March 11–15 (finals on March 12, 13, 15)

: March 11–15 (finals on March 12, 13, 15) Cross-Country Skiing : March 10–15 (finals March 12–15)

: March 10–15 (finals March 12–15) Dance Sport : March 11–15 (finals March 13, 14)

: March 11–15 (finals March 13, 14) Figure Skating : March 12–14 (finals March 14)

: March 12–14 (finals March 14) Floorball : March 11–15 (finals March 15)

: March 11–15 (finals March 15) Short Track Speed Skating : March 11–14 (finals March 13, 14)

: March 11–14 (finals March 13, 14) Snowboarding : March 11–14 (daily finals)

: March 11–14 (daily finals) Snowshoeing : March 11–15 (finals March 13–15)

: March 11–15 (finals March 13–15) MATP: March 10–11

Teams Taking Part in Special Olympics Turin 2025

The Special Olympics World Winter Games 2025 in Turin, Italy, will bring together an incredible array of talent and diversity, with 101 delegations from across the globe participating in this celebration of inclusion and athleticism. Athletes from every corner of the world will compete in eight winter sports, showcasing their skills and determination on the international stage.

Here’s a breakdown of the teams taking part, organized by region:

Africa

SO Ghana

SO Kenya

SO Namibia

SO Senegal

SO South Africa

Asia Pacific

SO Australia

SO Bangladesh

SO Bharat (India)

SO Indonesia

SO Malaysia

SO New Zealand

SO Nippon (Japan)

SO Pakistan

SO Singapore

East Asia

SO China (People’s Republic of China)

SO Chinese Taipei

SO Hong Kong (Hong Kong, China)

SO Korea (Republic of Korea)

SO Macau (Macau, China)

SO Mongolia

Europe Eurasia

SO Albania

SO Andorra

SO Armenia

SO Austria

SO Belgium

SO Bosnia and Herzegovina

SO Bulgaria

SO Croatia

SO Cyprus

SO Czech Republic (Czechia)

SO Denmark

SO Estonia

SO Finland

SO France

SO Georgia

SO Germany

SO Gibraltar

SO Great Britain

SO Hellas (Greece)

SO Hungary

SO Iceland

SO Independent Athletes

SO Ireland

SO Isle of Man

SO Israel

SO Italy

SO Kosovo

SO Kyrgyz Republic (Kyrgyzstan)

SO Latvia

SO Liechtenstein

SO Lithuania

SO Luxembourg

SO Moldova

SO Monaco

SO Montenegro

SO Netherlands

SO North Macedonia

SO Norway

SO Poland

SO Portugal

SO Romania

SO San Marino

SO Serbia

SO Slovakia

SO Slovenia

SO Spain

SO Sweden

SO Switzerland

SO Tajikistan

SO Türkiye

SO Turkmenistan

SO Ukraine

SO Uzbekistan

Latin America

SO Argentina

SO Chile

SO Costa Rica

SO Mexico

SO Uruguay

SO Venezuela

Middle East North Africa

SO Algeria

SO Bahrain

SO Egypt

SO Iran (Islamic Republic of Iran)

SO Iraq

SO Jordan

SO Kuwait

SO Lebanon

SO Libya

SO Mauritania

SO Morocco

SO Oman

SO Palestine

SO Qatar

SO Saudi Arabia

SO Syria

SO Tunisia

SO United Arab Emirates

North America