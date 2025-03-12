VitrA Tiles Strengthens its Sustainability Vision with New Solar Power Plant

VitrA Tiles has successfully launched its solar power plant in Aksaray, reinforcing its commitment to green energy and sustainability.

As part of the Eczacıbaşı Group, VitrA Tiles continues its efforts to transition towards renewable energy. The new Solar Power Plant (SPP) in Aksaray is now operational, following the completion of a 3.5 MW rooftop solar power plant in Bozüyük in 2023. With a 30 MWe/36 MWp capacity, the Aksaray facility represents a crucial step towards reducing reliance on conventional energy sources. As a result of this investment, more than 50% of the electricity consumed in Türkiye operations this year will be derived from renewable energy.

Pioneering a Green Energy Transition

The power plant will generate enough electricity to sustain 19,700 households per year, thanks to its 65,520 PV modules, each with a 550 Wp capacity. Additionally, the plant is projected to cut carbon emissions by 37,190 tonnes annually.

VitrA Tiles CEO Mert Karasu highlighted the significance of this project, stating: “We aim to produce half of our electricity consumption from our own renewable energy facilities by 2025 and all of it by 2030 and thanks to this investment, we are one step closer to our global goals by further reducing our carbon footprint. We are committed to meeting all our electricity needs from renewable sources in the future.”

The installation process for the Aksaray SPP commenced in April 2024, with power generation beginning in February 2025 upon completion of PV module, inverter, transformer, cabling, and transmission line installations. This initiative not only benefits the environment but also supports industry-wide sustainability efforts.