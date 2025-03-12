Metro Bank Boosts North-West Lending Team with Key Hires

Metro Bank has further strengthened its commercial lending division in the North-West by appointing Paul Gaynor and Louise Molloy as Commercial Lending Directors.

Paul Gaynor, with 36 years of banking experience, has spent the last 20 years specializing in corporate and commercial lending. Previously with NatWest, Paul will now be based in Metro Bank’s Manchester branch, covering the broader North-West region. His focus will be supporting business clients with a turnover between £2m-£25m, offering loans ranging from £0.5m-£5m.

Louise Molloy, who brings over 15 years of experience in lending and relationship management, also from NatWest, will assist SMEs across various sectors in the region, helping with debt needs above £500,000. Louise will also play a key role in advancing Metro Bank’s involvement in the Investing in Women Code, furthering the bank’s mission to support women entrepreneurs.

Both roles will support the continued growth of Metro Bank’s commercial lending in the North-West.

Mark Davies, Director Commercial Banking at Metro Bank commented: “I’m thrilled to welcome Louise and Paul to Metro Bank. They are joining at a particularly exciting time in the Bank’s journey as we look to grow further and lend to more businesses in the North-West and ahead of us opening two new stores in the North-West this year.”

Paul Gaynor, Commercial Lending Director at Metro Bank commented: “Metro Bank’s relationship banking ethos really resonated with me and I’m excited to get started. The North-West is full of inspirational businesses entrepreneurs and with two new stores opening this year in Chester and Salford, I know we will be able to help and support many local businesses in their growth journey.”

Louise Molloy, Commercial Lending Director at Metro Bank added: “I’m so happy to work for a lender which truly lives and breathes its relationship banking values particularly in the great work it does to support female entrepreneurs and female-led businesses. As a signatory of the Investing in Women Code, Metro Bank actively supports women in business and is committed to supporting women with access to tools, resources and finance and supporting them in the three key areas they struggle with namely networking, funding and mentoring.”