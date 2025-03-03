Where to watch Oscars 2025 in Canada Live

The 97th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 2, 2025, goes far beyond a mere celebration of film—it stands as a powerful tribute to Los Angeles’ unyielding spirit after the recent devastating wildfires. With comedy legend Conan O’Brien taking the helm as first-time host, the ceremony is set to dazzle with a blend of A-list performances, groundbreaking tributes, and heartfelt homages. This ultimate guide walks you through every detail you need to know about streaming the event live, capturing every red carpet moment, and understanding why this year’s Oscars are truly one-of-a-kind.

Oscars 2025 Details

Date:

Sunday, March 2, 2025

Ceremony Start Times:

Eastern Time (ET): 7:00 PM

7:00 PM Pacific Time (PT): 4:00 PM

4:00 PM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): 12:00 AM (March 3)

12:00 AM (March 3) Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT): 10:00 AM (March 3)

10:00 AM (March 3) Indian Standard Time (IST): 5:30 AM (March 3)

Venue:

The celebrated Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles—home to the Oscars since 2002—provides a majestic setting for an evening that promises both star-studded spectacle and poignant tributes.

Host:

Comedic powerhouse Conan O’Brien, stepping into the spotlight as a first-time Oscars host, brings his signature blend of humor and sensitivity to the stage.

Theme:

“Honoring LA: The City of Dreams and Determination” encapsulates this year’s focus on celebrating the city’s recovery and creative spirit.

How to Watch Oscars 2025 Live

United States

TV Broadcast:

Tune in on ABC for a coast-to-coast live broadcast, ensuring you don’t miss a moment of the action.

Streaming Options: Hulu + Live TV: Experience the Oscars live through Hulu—the platform’s first-ever live Oscars partnership, complete with a 7-day free trial. ABC.com/ABC App: Stream the event live using your cable provider credentials (e.g., Xfinity, Spectrum). Other Streaming Services: Enjoy the ceremony via YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV , all of which offer free trials for new users.

Red Carpet Coverage: E! “Live From the Oscars”: Get an exclusive glimpse of the glitz at 4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT with the return of Glambot. ABC’s Pre-Show: Dive into in-depth nominee interviews as the pre-show kicks off at 6:30 PM ET / 3:30 PM PT.



United Kingdom

TV Broadcast & Streaming:

Catch the live ceremony on ITV1, with additional streaming available via the ITVX app (free with registration). The Oscars will begin at 10:30 PM GMT on March 2—don’t forget to set your reminders for the Best Picture showdown, as the celebration will run until around 3:00 AM GMT.

Australia

TV Broadcast & Streaming:

Watch the Oscars on Channel 7 or stream via 7Plus (with ads). Red Carpet: Live coverage begins at 9:30 AM AEDT on March 3. Main Show: The ceremony airs at 10:00 AM AEDT. Bonus: For extra glamour, catch E!’s red carpet coverage on 7Bravo starting at 8:00 AM AEDT.

Watch the Oscars on or stream via (with ads).

How to Watch the Oscars 2025 Live in Canada

Other Regions

Europe:

Enjoy the Oscars on platforms such as Sky Cinema (UK/Ireland) , Canal+ (France) , and ProSieben (Germany) .

Enjoy the Oscars on platforms such as , , and . Latin America:

Watch via TNT Latin America.

If you’re looking for an alternative streaming option,is another excellent choice. This platform will provide full coverage

Pro Tip for Global Viewers:

If you are in a region where direct streaming options aren’t available, consider using a trusted VPN service like NordVPN or ExpressVPN to access Hulu/ABC content from supported regions.

Why Oscars 2025 Is a Must-Watch Event

LA’s Remarkable Comeback

This year’s Oscars is more than a film awards ceremony—it’s a poignant celebration of Los Angeles’ strength. Set against the backdrop of neighborhoods still healing from recent wildfires, the Dolby Theatre will shine as a beacon of hope. Academy CEO Bill Kramer encapsulated the sentiment, stating, “We’ll honor the strength of this city—where filmmakers turn adversity into art.”

Symbolic Moments to Watch For:

Tribute to Frontline Workers: A heartfelt nod to those who battled the wildfires.

A heartfelt nod to those who battled the wildfires. Sustainable Fashion Statement: Nominees are encouraged to wear eco-friendly, sustainable designs in solidarity with LA’s recovery.

Star-Studded Performances and Presentations

The evening promises a dazzling array of performances:

Musical Acts: Doja Cat & Ariana Grande are set to unveil original songs that could redefine their musical legacies. BLACKPINK’s LISA makes history as the first K-pop artist to perform at the Oscars. Queen Latifah teams up with the LA Master Chorale for a moving tribute to the legendary Quincy Jones.

Distinguished Presenters: A mix of Hollywood’s finest—from seasoned stars like Emma Stone, Robert Downey Jr., Selena Gomez, and Zoe Saldaña to emerging talents ready to make their mark. Expect memorable award handoffs and light-hearted moments with comedic duos like Bowen Yang and Amy Poehler .



Best Picture Contenders to Watch

Keep an eye on frontrunners such as:

Ephemeral: A visually stunning sci-fi epic filmed in regions impacted by wildfires.

A visually stunning sci-fi epic filmed in regions impacted by wildfires. The Last Canvas: An evocative love letter to the art and soul of Los Angeles.

Conan O’Brien’s Hosting Debut

Comedic icon Conan O’Brien is set to balance humor with heartfelt tributes, ensuring a memorable night. Having experienced the personal impact of the wildfires—his assistant’s home was among those affected—Conan promises to blend laughter with solemn reflection. His anticipated monologue will feature self-deprecating humor and earnest shoutouts to LA’s ongoing recovery, guaranteeing an unforgettable hosting debut.

The 97th Academy Awards is more than an awards night; it is a celebration of creativity, resilience, and the transformative power of cinema. With an expansive range of viewing options—from traditional TV broadcasts to innovative online streaming—the Oscars 2025 ensures that every fan, regardless of location, can join in on this historic celebration.

Embrace the spirit of the Oscars 2025—a night where the magic of film meets the unbreakable spirit of Los Angeles. Enjoy the show!