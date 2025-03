Watch the 2025 Oscars in Canada | 97th Academy Awards on TV

How to watch Oscars in Canada tonight?

Red Carpet Coverage and Pre-Show Excitement

On The Red Carpet at the Oscars: Airing on ABC and Hulu, this show provides live commentary on the celebrity arrivals and the latest fashion trends.

Airing on ABC and Hulu, this show provides live commentary on the celebrity arrivals and the latest fashion trends. The Oscars Red Carpet Show: Hosted by Julianne Hough and Jesse Palmer, this segment dives deeper into the style and stories of your favorite stars.

Nominees to Watch: A Snapshot of the 2025 Contenders

Best Picture: A fierce competition between titles like Anora, The Brutalist, A Complete Unknown, Conclave, Dune: Part Two, Emilia Pérez, I’m Still Here, Nickel Boys, The Substance, and Wicked.

A fierce competition between titles like Anora, The Brutalist, A Complete Unknown, Conclave, Dune: Part Two, Emilia Pérez, I’m Still Here, Nickel Boys, The Substance, and Wicked. Best Director: Leading filmmakers such as Sean Baker, Brady Corbet, James Mangold, Jacques Audiard, and Coralie Fargeat are vying for top honors.

Leading filmmakers such as Sean Baker, Brady Corbet, James Mangold, Jacques Audiard, and Coralie Fargeat are vying for top honors. Acting Categories: Best Actor: Featuring stellar performances by Adrien Brody, Timothée Chalamet, Colman Domingo, Ralph Fiennes, and Sebastian Stan. Best Actress: With powerhouse performances from Cynthia Erivo, Karla Sofía Gascón, Mikey Madison, Demi Moore, and Fernanda Torres. Supporting Roles: Keep an eye on names like Kieran Culkin, Ariana Grande, and Jeremy Strong who are set to leave a mark on Oscar night.



Special Features and Historic Moments

Historic Nominations: With Emilia Pérez breaking records and Karla Sofía Gascón becoming the first openly trans actor nominated in an acting category, this ceremony is pushing boundaries and rewriting the rules.

With breaking records and becoming the first openly trans actor nominated in an acting category, this ceremony is pushing boundaries and rewriting the rules. Star-Studded Performances: Expect live performances from chart-topping artists like Cynthia Erivo , Ariana Grande , Doja Cat , Queen Latifah , and Lisa from BLACKPINK . Their performances promise to be electrifying, blending musical talent with cinematic storytelling.

Expect live performances from chart-topping artists like , , , , and . Their performances promise to be electrifying, blending musical talent with cinematic storytelling. Tributes and Homages: The ceremony will also include heartfelt tributes to industry legends, ensuring that the legacy of cinema is honored alongside its future.

2025 Oscar nominees:

The 97th Academy Awards are upon us, and we are here to provide you with the moston how to watch the 2025 Oscars live . From knowing the exactto finding out where you can stream the ceremony, our detailed guide covers everything you need to know to not miss a moment of Hollywood’s biggest night.Thewill take place on, at the iconic. The ceremony will kick off atand will be broadcast live on. For the first time ever, you can also catch the Oscars on, ensuring that even cord-cutters have a front-row seat to the action. Leading the charge is host, who steps into the spotlight for the first time as the master of ceremonies. With a lineup of spectacular performances, unforgettable red carpet moments, and a star-studded list of nominees, this year’s Oscars promises to be a night to remember. For those who prefer streaming, CTV has you covered. You can watch the Oscars live on: The best part? You won’t need a VPN or a cable connection to stream the ceremony. Simply log in to your CTV account, and you’re all set to enjoy the show. If you’re looking for an alternative streaming option,is another excellent choice. This platform will provide full coverageNo Oscars experience is complete without theof the red carpet. Thestarts as early as, giving you an exclusive look at celebrities arriving in style, their fashion statements, and behind-the-scenes interviews.This year’s nominations are packed with cinematic brilliance and historic firsts.leads the race with a record-breaking, making waves as the most nominated non-English film in Oscars history. Other top-nominated films includeand, each securingThese nominations are a testament to the evolving landscape of global cinema, whereare celebrated on the world’s biggest stage.The 2025 Oscars aren’t just about the awards – they’re about making history. This year, several milestones are set to take center stage:The blend ofandguarantees a night of surprises, emotions, and groundbreaking moments that will be talked about for years to come. Who is hosting the Oscars? Comedian and former talk show host Conan O’Brien is set to host the 2025 Oscars. A two-time Emmy Awards host, it’s O’Brien’s first time emceeing the Academy Awards.Below, find the nominees for some of the evening’s biggest prizes; you can read a full list here. Best Picture “Anora” “The Brutalist” “A Complete Unknown” “Conclave” “Dune: Part Two” “Emilia Pérez” “I’m Still Here” “Nickel Boys” “The Substance” “Wicked” Best Actor Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist” Timothée Chalamet, “A Complete Unknown” Colman Domingo, “Sing Sing” Ralph Fiennes, “Conclave” Sebastian Stan, “The Apprentice” Best Actress Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked” Karla Sofía Gascón, “Emilia Pérez” Mikey Madison, “Anora” Demi Moore, “The Substance” Fernanda Torres, “I’m Still Here” Best Supporting Actor Yura Borisov, “Anora” Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain” Edward Norton, “A Complete Unknown” Guy Pearce, “The Brutalist” Jeremy Strong, “The Apprentice” Best Supporting Actress Monica Barbaro, “A Complete Unknown” Ariana Grande, “Wicked” Felicity Jones, “The Brutalist” Isabella Rossellini, “Conclave” Zoe Saldaña, “Emilia Pérez” 2025 Oscars performers and presenters: As is tradition, all four of last year’s acting award winners — Cillian Murphy, Emma Stone, Robert Downey Jr., and Da’Vine Joy Randolph — will be back to award this year’s winners. In addition to them, Joe Alywn, Dave Bautista, Halle Berry, Sterling K. Brown, Miley Cyrus, Penélope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Ana de Armas, Lily-Rose Depp, Elle Fanning, Harrison Ford, Gal Gadot, Andrew Garfield, Whoopi Goldbery, Selena Gomez, Goldie Hawn, Samuel L. Jackson, Scarlett Johansson, John Lithgow, Connie Nielsen, Amy Poehler, Margaret Qualley, Alba Rohrwacher, Zoe Saldaña, June Squibb, Ben Stiller, Miles Teller, Oprah Winfrey, Bowen Yang, and Rachel Zegler. Actor Nick Offerman will serve as the evening’s announcer. The Oscars ceremony will open with nominees Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande performing a “Wicked” medley with songs from the Best Picture nominee. Queen Latifah will pay tribute to Quincy Jones, while Blackpink’s Lisa, Doja Cat, and Raye will perform elsewhere during the night.