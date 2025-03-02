SUBSCRIBE
Watch the 2025 Oscars in Canada | 97th Academy Awards on TV

Oscars 2025: What to look for, who’s nominated and how to watch in Canada

The 97th Academy Awards are upon us, and we are here to provide you with the most comprehensive guide on how to watch the 2025 Oscars live. From knowing the exact date and time to finding out where you can stream the ceremony, our detailed guide covers everything you need to know to not miss a moment of Hollywood’s biggest night.
The 97th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the iconic Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles. The ceremony will kick off at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT and will be broadcast live on ABC. For the first time ever, you can also catch the Oscars on Hulu, ensuring that even cord-cutters have a front-row seat to the action. Leading the charge is host Conan O’Brien, who steps into the spotlight for the first time as the master of ceremonies. With a lineup of spectacular performances, unforgettable red carpet moments, and a star-studded list of nominees, this year’s Oscars promises to be a night to remember.

How to watch Oscars in Canada tonight?

For those who prefer streaming, CTV has you covered. You can watch the Oscars live on:
  • CTV.ca
  • The CTV app for Android and iOS devices
  • Select connected TV devices
The best part? You won’t need a VPN or a cable connection to stream the ceremony. Simply log in to your CTV account, and you’re all set to enjoy the show. If you’re looking for an alternative streaming option, SteadyFlix OTT is another excellent choice. This platform will provide full coverage  

Red Carpet Coverage and Pre-Show Excitement

No Oscars experience is complete without the glamour and excitement of the red carpet. The red carpet pre-show starts as early as 3:30 p.m. ET, giving you an exclusive look at celebrities arriving in style, their fashion statements, and behind-the-scenes interviews. Red Carpet Programs Include:
  • On The Red Carpet at the Oscars: Airing on ABC and Hulu, this show provides live commentary on the celebrity arrivals and the latest fashion trends.
  • The Oscars Red Carpet Show: Hosted by Julianne Hough and Jesse Palmer, this segment dives deeper into the style and stories of your favorite stars.

Nominees to Watch: A Snapshot of the 2025 Contenders

This year’s nominations are packed with cinematic brilliance and historic firsts. Emilia Pérez leads the race with a record-breaking 13 nominations, making waves as the most nominated non-English film in Oscars history. Other top-nominated films include The Brutalist and Wicked, each securing 10 nods. Key Nomination Highlights:
  • Best Picture: A fierce competition between titles like AnoraThe BrutalistA Complete UnknownConclaveDune: Part TwoEmilia PérezI’m Still HereNickel BoysThe Substance, and Wicked.
  • Best Director: Leading filmmakers such as Sean Baker, Brady Corbet, James Mangold, Jacques Audiard, and Coralie Fargeat are vying for top honors.
  • Acting Categories:
    • Best Actor: Featuring stellar performances by Adrien Brody, Timothée Chalamet, Colman Domingo, Ralph Fiennes, and Sebastian Stan.
    • Best Actress: With powerhouse performances from Cynthia Erivo, Karla Sofía Gascón, Mikey Madison, Demi Moore, and Fernanda Torres.
    • Supporting Roles: Keep an eye on names like Kieran Culkin, Ariana Grande, and Jeremy Strong who are set to leave a mark on Oscar night.
These nominations are a testament to the evolving landscape of global cinema, where diversity and innovation are celebrated on the world’s biggest stage.

Special Features and Historic Moments

The 2025 Oscars aren’t just about the awards – they’re about making history. This year, several milestones are set to take center stage:
  • Historic Nominations: With Emilia Pérez breaking records and Karla Sofía Gascón becoming the first openly trans actor nominated in an acting category, this ceremony is pushing boundaries and rewriting the rules.
  • Star-Studded Performances: Expect live performances from chart-topping artists like Cynthia ErivoAriana GrandeDoja CatQueen Latifah, and Lisa from BLACKPINK. Their performances promise to be electrifying, blending musical talent with cinematic storytelling.
  • Tributes and Homages: The ceremony will also include heartfelt tributes to industry legends, ensuring that the legacy of cinema is honored alongside its future.
The blend of cutting-edge performances and historic firsts guarantees a night of surprises, emotions, and groundbreaking moments that will be talked about for years to come. Who is hosting the Oscars? Comedian and former talk show host Conan O’Brien is set to host the 2025 Oscars. A two-time Emmy Awards host, it’s O’Brien’s first time emceeing the Academy Awards.

2025 Oscar nominees:

Below, find the nominees for some of the evening’s biggest prizes; you can read a full list here. Best Picture “Anora” “The Brutalist” “A Complete Unknown” “Conclave” “Dune: Part Two” “Emilia Pérez” “I’m Still Here” “Nickel Boys” “The Substance” “Wicked” Best Actor Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist” Timothée Chalamet, “A Complete Unknown” Colman Domingo, “Sing Sing” Ralph Fiennes, “Conclave” Sebastian Stan, “The Apprentice” Best Actress Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked” Karla Sofía Gascón, “Emilia Pérez” Mikey Madison, “Anora” Demi Moore, “The Substance” Fernanda Torres, “I’m Still Here” Best Supporting Actor Yura Borisov, “Anora” Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain” Edward Norton, “A Complete Unknown” Guy Pearce, “The Brutalist” Jeremy Strong, “The Apprentice” Best Supporting Actress Monica Barbaro, “A Complete Unknown” Ariana Grande, “Wicked” Felicity Jones, “The Brutalist” Isabella Rossellini, “Conclave” Zoe Saldaña, “Emilia Pérez” 2025 Oscars performers and presenters: As is tradition, all four of last year’s acting award winners — Cillian Murphy, Emma Stone, Robert Downey Jr., and Da’Vine Joy Randolph — will be back to award this year’s winners. In addition to them, Joe Alywn, Dave Bautista, Halle Berry, Sterling K. Brown, Miley Cyrus, Penélope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Ana de Armas, Lily-Rose Depp, Elle Fanning, Harrison Ford, Gal Gadot, Andrew Garfield, Whoopi Goldbery, Selena Gomez, Goldie Hawn, Samuel L. Jackson, Scarlett Johansson, John Lithgow, Connie Nielsen, Amy Poehler, Margaret Qualley, Alba Rohrwacher, Zoe Saldaña, June Squibb, Ben Stiller, Miles Teller, Oprah Winfrey, Bowen Yang, and Rachel Zegler. Actor Nick Offerman will serve as the evening’s announcer. The Oscars ceremony will open with nominees Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande performing a “Wicked” medley with songs from the Best Picture nominee. Queen Latifah will pay tribute to Quincy Jones, while Blackpink’s Lisa, Doja Cat, and Raye will perform elsewhere during the night.
Where to Watch the 2025 Oscars Online on TV and Stream the 97th Academy Awards Anywhere

