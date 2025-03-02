Where to Watch the 2025 Oscars Online on TV and Stream the 97th Academy Awards Anywhere

The 97th Academy Awards are here, and this year’s ceremony promises to be one of the most unpredictable and exciting in recent memory. Hosted by the legendary comedian Conan O’Brien, the 2025 Oscars will celebrate the best in cinema, with a wide-open Best Picture race and nail-biting lead acting categories.

Whether you’re a film buff, a fashion enthusiast, or just here for the glitz and glamour, here’s everything you need to know about where and how to watch the Oscars live.

When Are the 2025 Oscars?

The 97th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 2, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The ceremony will begin at 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT, with the red carpet pre-show starting at 3:30 PM ET / 12:30 PM PT.

In the United States, the Oscars will be broadcast live on ABC. If you have a cable subscription, simply tune in to your local ABC station to catch all the action.

For cord-cutters, there are plenty of ways to stream the Oscars live, also for those who prefer streaming, the Oscars will also be available on SteadyFlix OTT, a platform offering full coverage of the 97th Academy Awards. This is an excellent alternative for viewers looking for a seamless streaming experience.

Hulu : For the first time, the Oscars will be streamed live on Hulu.

You can also watch the Oscars on ABC.com or the ABC app with authentication from your TV provider.

What’s at Stake This Year?

The Best Picture Race

This year’s Best Picture category is one of the most competitive in recent memory. The frontrunners include:

Emilia Pérez : Jacques Audiard’s controversial Spanish-language musical about a Mexican drug cartel leader leads with 13 nominations . However, the film has faced backlash after offensive tweets from its star, Karla Sofía Gascón, resurfaced.

: Jacques Audiard’s controversial Spanish-language musical about a Mexican drug cartel leader leads with . However, the film has faced backlash after offensive tweets from its star, Karla Sofía Gascón, resurfaced. The Brutalist : Brady Corbet’s ambitious three-hour epic about a post-World War II architect has 10 nominations but has been polarizing due to its use of AI.

: Brady Corbet’s ambitious three-hour epic about a post-World War II architect has but has been polarizing due to its use of AI. Wicked : The first part of the beloved Broadway musical’s film adaptation also has 10 nominations .

: The first part of the beloved Broadway musical’s film adaptation also has . A Complete Unknown : The Bob Dylan biopic starring Timothée Chalamet has 8 nominations .

: The Bob Dylan biopic starring Timothée Chalamet has . Conclave : Edward Berger’s papal drama has 8 nominations and is a crowd-pleaser.

: Edward Berger’s papal drama has and is a crowd-pleaser. Anora: Sean Baker’s Cinderella story set in a strip club has 6 nominations and has won several recent awards.

With ranked-choice voting determining the winner, the Best Picture race is anyone’s guess.

Who’s Hosting the Oscars 2025?

This year, the Oscars will be hosted by Conan O’Brien, marking his first time as the ceremony’s emcee. The five-time Emmy winner and former late-night host is known for his sharp wit and comedic timing.

In a recent interview, O’Brien joked about his excitement, saying, “This is incredible. I’ve been handed an Oscar. I’m an Oscar winner.” When reminded he was hosting, not winning, he quipped, “Oh, but do I still get to keep the Oscar?”

O’Brien has been on a roll since leaving late-night TV in 2021, hosting his podcast “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend” and taking on new challenges like indie films and stand-up comedy.

Who’s Performing at the Oscars 2025?

While the show won’t feature performances of the original songs this year, it will include some incredible musical acts:

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo : The stars of Wicked will take the stage.

: The stars of Wicked will take the stage. Queen Latifah : She’ll lead a musical tribute to the late Quincy Jones.

: She’ll lead a musical tribute to the late Quincy Jones. Lisa of Blackpink and Doja Cat : Both artists will perform as part of the broadcast.

and : Both artists will perform as part of the broadcast. Los Angeles Master Chorale: A special appearance by the renowned choir.

How Does Oscar Voting Work?

The Oscars’ 23 categories are voted on by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ more than 10,500 members. Voting occurs in rounds:

Nominations: Members vote within their respective branches (actors vote for actors, directors vote for directors, etc.). Final Voting: All members can vote in all categories.

For Best Picture, the Academy uses a ranked-choice voting system. Voters rank the nominees, and the film with over 50% of the votes wins. This system was introduced in 2009 when the Best Picture category expanded to up to 10 nominees.